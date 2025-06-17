This affordable face mist is a must-have during the heatwave

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
The UK is in the midst of a sweat-inducing heatwave, so it would seem The Inkey List knew what it was doing when launching its new hydro-surge dewy face mist (£11, Theinkeylist.com) earlier this month.
The brand takes an ingredients-led approach to skincare, with affordable price points and no-nonsense, effective formulas – fragrance-free moisturisers, serums without shimmer and eye creams without unnecessarily flashy applicators.
This new release – alongside the brand’s first cream cleanser – promises to brighten, hydrate and revitalise. But, the question is: how does it perform in practice? I’ve had my hands on the hydro-surge mist for more than a month now, testing it every day to get the low-down on the formula’s highs and lows.
Scroll on for my tried and tested review, plus all the info you’ll need to shop (and trust me, in this heat, you’ll want to).
I’ve been using The Inkey List’s hydro-surge dewy face mist since the end of April, giving me four weeks to put it through its paces before its 6 June launch. I applied the spray twice daily after cleansing and before my serums and moisturisers. I used a generous amount of the liquid – anywhere between three to six sprays – and waited a few seconds for it to absorb into the skin. I’ve been using it on both make-up-free days and underneath my day-to-day combination of foundation and bronzer, paying attention to any changes to my usual complexion. I also noted any changes in hydration and the feel of the formula on the skin and also considered value for money.
Lucy Smith has many years of experience as a beauty writer and has been specifically reviewing products from The Inkey List since 2021 – her most recent write-up on the brand saw her put The Inkey List’s tripeptide lip balm to the test. Lucy is well-versed in the skincare realm, having reviewed everything from the best hyaluronic acids to SPF moisturisers and LED face masks.
As with any skincare mist, I entered this test with a little scepticism as to whether or not face sprays are a necessary step in my routine. Then again, I have looked to La Roche-Posay’s cicaplast spray (£12, Amazon.co.uk) and Tatcha’s dewy skin mist (£48, Spacenk.com) through the years for an extra dose of moisture, so it seemed worth a shot. The Inkey List’s hydro-surge formula – as its name suggests – sets out to give exactly that, a hefty boost of hydration. It takes two approaches to parched skin, combining moisture-sealing aquaxyl with glycerin, which acts as a humectant to draw moisture from the air.
The pump dispenser provides an even (if slightly forceful) mist coverage and, much like the brand’s existing product repertoire, the packaging is indistinct and does the job. Initially, I was slightly disappointed with the 75ml size. However, after a bit of quick maths, it turns out that the hydro-surge spray still works out as one of the most affordable in this category when calculating per ml versus competitors.
In practice, I found the spray most helpful after I’d cleansed my skin and waited before beginning my toning, serum and moisturising steps. In these instances, the mist alleviated any tightness from cleansing and made it easier to apply other products.
After use, it seemed as though my serums stretched further, and my skin felt less sensitive to actives like retinol. It left my face plumper and springier. After several weeks, I could undoubtedly see an improvement in my skin elasticity.
I love the fact that it features lactic acid, too. Exfoliating often causes skin sensitivity, but with The Inkey List’s soothing blend of cucumber and betaine, I could tolerate the AHA and reap the skin benefits.
As for who this product best suits, it’s first worth acknowledging that there’s a difference between dry and dehydrated skin – the former is a skin type caused by a lack of oil, while the latter is a skin issue from a lack of moisture.
Hydro-surge largely works to tackle dehydration, so it’s not going to be the solution to your flaking or dry patches, but it will certainly boost your skin’s moisture reservoir and improve elasticity – especially with temperatures climbing of late.
On the whole, The Inkey List’s hydro-surge dewy face mist – a category first for the brand – was a success, providing instant hydration and lightly exfoliating the skin. In fact, it left my face like a blank canvas, ready to be painted with vitamin C and peptide serums before moisturising as usual. I liked how the mist improved this process, minimising any dragging upon application and boosting the bounce of my skin. As expected, it wasn’t a total problem solver, and those with severe dryness won’t find their needs met with the hydro-surge alone. However, its ability to help maintain hydration and kickstart morning skin into action means it has earned a spot in my daily routine, and in my work bag while the sun keeps shining!
