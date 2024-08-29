Among the claims, the brand says that the formula will “visibly smooth, hydrate and plump lips by up to 40 per cent in four weeks,” and clarified that this was subject to applying every day, three times a day. While such results were only seen in a small 20-person test group, the product still piqued my interest. As did the mention of two per cent “ultra filling spheres”, which set out to fill (as the name suggests) the lines across the surface of my lips.
Could it be too good to be true? Keep reading to find out.
Applying the lip balm more than three times a day for approximately two weeks, I paid attention to the consistency and taste of the product, the feel of my lips both throughout the day and throughout the entire testing period, and the appearance of the balm as a make-up product.
For context, my lips were in relatively good condition at the start of the test but as you can see (above left) there were definitely some fine lines that the product’s “ultra filling spheres” could do to plump out. See below for my verdict.
Adds a healthy yet subtle colour to the lips (in shade pink tint)
Isn’t sticky and does appear as though lips are immediately plumped
Take note
Taste isn’t pleasant
Doesn’t withstand a glass of water in terms of wea
Continue reading...
In a shade (pink tint) that’s easy to apply without looking in a mirror, The Inkey List’s tripeptide plumping lip balm is, on first impression, lovely to use. It glides on like silk, isn’t sticky and as you can see (above right), appears to hide the fine lines on the surface of my lips immediately.
Much like my Dr Pawpaw original balm (£5.80, Lookfantastic.com) and Laneige lip sleeping mask (£21, Lookfantastic.com), the product blurs the line between your inner and outer lip. What’s different between this and the Dr Pawpaw or Laneige, is that it seemed to make this change in a greatly reduced time frame – and I mean minutes.
If you’re not eating, the balm will stay put but, unfortunately, it cannot withstand a glass of water or a hot coffee. It also doesn’t taste good as the slippy, silky feeling of the product also enables it to slip onto your tastebuds and leave a bitter flavour.
I do think that the “ultra filling spheres” do what they set out to (fill fine lines) and the hyaluronic acid is undoubtedly a hydration quencher. With regard to its long-term plumping claims, I’ve yet to see a difference on my bare lips and I do think you need to reapply it more than three times for the best daily results.
The verdict: The Inkey List tripeptide plumping lip balm
This balm never leaves my side thanks to its instant plumping results. I’m continually reaching for it among my stash of balms, and the light tint makes it a great no make-up-make-up formula to have in hand for WFH, heatwaves and everything in between. For £11, I think it’s worth your time and money. Now I just need to invest in more shades.