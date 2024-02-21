Jump to content

Best lip balms to treat and nourish dry, chapped lips

I’m obsessed with lip balm, and these are my seven favourites

Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 21 February 2024 08:46
<p>Rhode, Nivea and Summer Fridays are among my top picks </p>

Rhode, Nivea and Summer Fridays are among my top picks

(The Independent)
Our Top Picks

If you’ve been a regular reader for some time, you’ll know I rarely call a beauty buy an absolute essential. While most lotions and potions are lovely to have, and a fair few will really help to hydrate, plump and boost the radiance of your skin (just take a look at our stellar IndyBest skincare guides), for most of us, a 10-step skincare routine is probably not necessary.

Lip balms, however, I’m marking as a must-have, especially now the weather is colder, and our skin drier, so chapped, sore lips are certainly on the cards. Unless, of course, you step up your lip love. Below, I’ve laid out the best products (IMO) to do just that.

The reason your lips need extra TLC during the colder months is because the skin around your mouth is thin, making it prone to dryness. This, combined with the fact we’re often eating, drinking and talking, resulting in almost constant movement, can mean cracks come through if lips are not healthy and hydrated.

So, lip balms are here to help heal, soothe and moisturise, keeping your pout looking pretty. Trust me when I say I never leave the house without one of these seven favourites.

Keep reading below to find out which ones are worth puckering up for, with options to suit every budget.

How I tested the best lip balms

A selection of the best lip balms that I love

(Lauren Cunningham)

As a lip balm obsessive, I’ve tried dozens of options over the years but this handful has earned a spot in my regular rotation. For a lip balm to work its way into every bag and pocket, it has to hydrate, be easy to use and deliver impressive lip smoothing and softening, all of which these do.

The best lip balms for 2024 are:

  • Best lip balm overall – rhode peptide lip treatment: £16, Rhodeskin.com
  • Best budget lip balm – Nivea lip care balms original: £4.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best multi-use lip balm – L’Occitane petite remedy balm: £12, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best tinted lip balm –Summer Fridays lip butter balm: £23, Cultbeauty.co.uk

rhode peptide lip treatment

best-lip-balm-indybest-review
  • Best: Lip balm overall
  • Scent: Multiple, including vanilla, watermelon, salted caramel and unscented
  • Key ingredients: Peptides, shea butter and cupuaçu
  • Type: Balm/gloss
  • Why we love it
    • Peptides improve the elasticity in lips
    • Makes pout less prone to cracking

Celebrity-founded beauty brands often result in many a raised eyebrow, but Hailey Bieber’s rhode is worthy of your attention. The lip balms are among the brand’s bestsellers and come in a variety of flavours, from vanilla to watermelon and even salted caramel. For anyone who prefers their lip balm to taste less like a lolly, they’re an unflavoured option.

Peptides are the key focus for this balm/gloss hybrid. These help improve the elasticity in the lips, rebuild the skin barrier and reduce wrinkles, for a more plump pout that’s less prone to cracking. It also leaves a beautiful shiny sheen, giving the effect of gloss without the stickiness.

Read the full rhode skincare review

  1. £16 from Rhodeskin.com
Nivea lip care balms original

Nivea lip care balms original, pack of three.png
  • Best: Budget lip balm
  • Scent: Unscented
  • Key ingredients: Shea butter and panthenol
  • Type: Chapstick
  • Why we love it
    • Low price
  • Take note
    • Basic formula

This budget buy is one of my all-time favourites. While it may not have the fancy ingredients or tasty flavours of some other options, it does deliver hydration that will help to soften and soothe, thanks to a blend of shea butter and panthenol (a moisturising agent derived from vitamin B5).

It works best when used every day, not a chapped lip crisis recovery balm, as it’s rather lightweight. The fact it comes in a multi-pack that works out at less than £2 per balm is quite a bonus. Tinted options are also available, although I’m yet to find a shade that suits me.

  1. £4 from Amazon.co.uk
L’Occitane petite remedy balm

L’Occitane petite remedy balm.png
  • Best: Multi-use lip balm
  • Scent: Citrusy
  • Key ingredients: Sunflower oil, shea butter and sweet almond oil
  • Type: Balm
  • Why we love it
    • Multi-use
    • One of the most hydrating products tested

Most beauty products work in multiple ways. Even your most basic lip balm can most likely double up as a highlighter, cuticle conditioner or scab protector. But finding a product marketed as being multi-use can take away a lot of the guesswork. This L’Occitane petite remedy balm does exactly that, apparently offering more than 50 uses.

Made from a blend of sunflower oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil and beeswax, it’s one of the most hydrating products I’ve tried. It will not only leave your lips feeling soothed and soft but also your hands, elbows, knees and even hair. It’s a one-pot wonder, especially in winter.

  1. £12 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Caudelíe lip conditioner

Caudelíe lip conditioner.png
  • Best: Chapstick
  • Scent: Citrusy
  • Key ingredients: Sunflower oil, castor seed oil and beeswax
  • Type: Chapstick
  • Why we love it
    • Natural ingredients

This lip balm is a recent addition to my collection, but I’m already heavily hooked. If you’re a fan of the regular chapstick-style lip balm, this Caudelíe lip conditioner is a step towards a more luxurious find while still coming in at a pretty great price point.

Infused with sunflower oil, castor seed oil, beeswax, shea butter, grapeseed oil and limonene, it leaves the lips hydrated and nourished for hours. Plus, 98 per cent of the ingredients are from natural origin, meaning the ingredients list reads more like a smoothie recipe than your standard beauty product.

  1. £7 from Lookfantastic.com
E45 lip and dry skin balm

E45 lips and dry skin lip balm.png
  • Best: Multipurpose lip balm
  • Scent: Unscented
  • Key ingredients: Beeswax, castor seed oil and vitamin E
  • Type: Balm
  • Why we love it
    • Multipurpose
    • Great on very dry lips and skin

If you’re after a lip balm that will also score you serious style points, keep scrolling, as it’s safe to say E45 certainly isn’t a sexy find. However, if you’re after one that immediately soothes sore lips, can help heal cuticle cuts and seems to last a lifetime, you may want to pay more attention to this bargain beauty buy.

It’s suitable for sensitive skin, has multipurpose softening properties and falls nicely under the £10 price point. But, unsurprisingly, as it’s E45, the brand famous for straightforward skincare, you won’t find any fancy ingredients included here. Instead, petrolatum, lanolin and paraffinum liquidum help to deeply hydrate, no matter how dry your lips or skin may seem, while beeswax, castor seed oil and vitamin E add much-needed nutrients and help to retain moisture.

I’ve found it to be one of the most hydrating lip balms I’ve ever tried and it also really helps heal dry skin on hands and small areas of the face as well, earning it five stars.

  1. £8 from Amazon.co.uk
Summer Fridays lip butter balm

Summer Fridays lip butter balm_.png
  • Best: Tinted lip balm
  • Scent: Multiple, including sugar, cherry, mint and vanilla
  • Key ingredients: Shea and murumuru butter
  • Type: Balm/gloss hybrid
  • Why we love it
    • Tinted
    • Nourishing

Summer Fridays’s lip balms are certainly the buzzy product in the beauty sphere right now and for good reason. Coming in seven tinted shades (poppy being my favourite), the formula is a lip balm/gloss hybrid packed with a whole host of skin-loving ingredients.

Shea and murumuru really help to hydrate and nourish the lips, leaving them looking and feeling plump. The quick swipe of colour can pack a punch when wearing minimalist make-up, making it perfect for skincare fans who still want to accentuate their pout.

  1. £23 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Chanel rogue coco baume

Chanel rogue coco baume.png
  • Best: Luxury lip balm
  • Scent: Subtle, fresh fragrance
  • Key ingredients: Natural esthers, meadowfoam oil and phyto-ceramides
  • Type: Balm/chapstick
  • Why we love it
    • Very chic
    • Glossy finish

Of course, a Chanel lip balm isn’t exactly a necessity. In fact, I’d class this one as more of an accessory or an option for those who love luxury finds. Although, it does deliver on all lip-boosting requirements needed to make a lip balm a great beauty buy.

Sitting inside a super-sleek black case complete with the Chanel logo, this is an ultra-soft lip balm that melts instantly once it touches your mouth. The ingredients list all make it incredibly moisturising, and it leaves a lovely, non-sticky sheen, too.

I usually use mine when out at dinner or on days when I’m feeling a little fancy. One application offers a hit of hydrating for around four hours, so it’s lasted me a good few months, too.

  1. £34 from Chanel.com
The Verdict: Lip balms

Being a lip balm obsessive, all seven of these options live in my bags and pockets, and are in regular rotation, so each one is sure to soothe and soften your pout. For fans of tinted lip balms, Summer Fridays’s lip butter balm could be for you. For boosting the skin barrier, rhode’s peptide lip treatment does come out on top. If you’re after a bargain beauty buy, Nivea is hard to beat.

Looking for more shopping inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best skincare brands to shop on Amazon

