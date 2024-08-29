Jump to content
10 best eyelash curlers for lift and length, tried and tested

Give your lashes a boost, with these simple beauty tools

Daisy Lester
Thursday 29 August 2024 17:34 BST
Want to give your lashes a lift? We’ve rounded up the best ones to buy right now
Want to give your lashes a lift? We’ve rounded up the best ones to buy right now (The Independent/iStock)
Our Top Picks

While eyelash curlers might all look the same, they aren’t all made equal (trust us, we’ve tried a lot). From heated styles (think hair curlers for your lashes) to classic stainless steel designs, achieving sky-high lashes for an awakened eye look is all down to finding the best beauty tool for the job.

While some think it’s a superfluous step in a make-up routine, eyelash curlers have firm endorsement from make-up artists and A-listers alike. Alexa Chung, Kim Kardashian and Jodi Comer all have the tool in their beauty arsenal, while MUAs rely on curlers to help their clients’ lashes hold mascara and give extra fullness.

“If you curl your lashes with eyelashes curlers, it can help secure a lift that mascara can’t,” confirms top make-up artist Caroline Barnes, who has worked with the likes of Kiera Knightly, Aimee Lou Wood, Nicola Coughlan and Emma Raducanu.

Classic curlers have two plates which, when squeezed together via the tool’s handles, work to curl, lengthen and separate lashes. As for application, keep the lashes in place with an eyelash curler for around 10 seconds before releasing.

“Squeeze the curlers at the root of your lash, then in the centre of your lash. This will create a subtle curve to your lashes rather than just bending them in one place,” Barnes adds. Then, add a layer of mascara (Barnes suggests a waterproof formula, to really lock in the curl) and you’ve got doll-like lashes in less than a minute.

If you want to give your lashes a lift, keep scrolling, as we’ve rounded up the best eyelash curlers available right now.

How we tested

(Daisy Lester/The Independent)

We tested around 20 eyelash curlers before selecting our top 10, based on which ones gave us the best results. Some we’ve used for years, others we’ve tested especially for this review but all left us seriously impressed. Considering ease of use and curling prowess, these are the tools that took our lashes to new heights.

The best eyelash curlers for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Shiseido eyelash curler: £20.80, Boots.com
  • Best budget buy – Elf pro eyelash curler: £5, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for lengthening – Charlotte Tilbury life changing eyelash curler: £20, Charlottetilbury.com
  • Best for round eyes – Tweezerman deluxe eyelash curler: £17, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best heated eyelash curler – StylePro heated eyelash curler: £14.99, Lookfantastic.com

Shiseido eyelash curler

Shiseido best eyelash curlers review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Designed for: All eye shapes
  • Replacement pad included: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Doesn’t pinch or pull
    • Comfortable contoured frame
    • Grabs every lash
    • Long-lasting curl
  £20 from Boot.com
Elf pro eyelash curler

ELF best eyelash curlers review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Designed for: All eye shapes
  • Replacement pad included: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable handles
    • Snug curved head
    • Flattering curl
  • Take note
    • Can pinch if yousqueeze too hard
  £5 from Amazon.co.uk
Dior backstage eyelash curler

Dior best eyelash curlers review indybest
  • Best: Cushioned design
  • Designed for: All eye shapes
  • Replacement pad included: No
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable handles
    • Luxurious packaging
    • Cushioned rubber pad
  £21 from Boots.com
Charlotte Tilbury life changing eyelash curler

Charlotte Tilbury best eyelash curlers review indybest
  • Best: For lengthening
  • Designed for: Wider eyes
  • Replacement pad included: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Glamorous design
    • Comfortable handles
    • Lengthened and fanned lashes
  £20 from Charlottetilbury.com
StylePro heated eyelash curler

Stylpro best eyelash curlers review indybest
  • Best: Heated eyelash curler
  • Designed for: Stubborn lashes
  • Replacement pad included: No
  • Why we love it
    • Sleek case makes it great for travelling
    • Creates a steep curve to lashes
  • Take note
    • Slightly tricky to get all lashes curled at once
  £14 from Lookfantastic.com
Kiko Milano eyelash curler

Kiko best eyelash curlers review indybest
  • Best: For smaller eyes
  • Designed for: Smaller eyes
  • Replacement pad included: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Good size for travelling
    • Flattering fanned effect
    • Easy to grip
  £7 from Lookfantastic.com
Tweezerman deluxe eyelash curler

Tweezerman best eyelash curlers review indybest
  • Best: For round eyes
  • Designed for: Rounder eyes
  • Replacement pad included: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Sturdy design
    • Precise
    • Lashes get more dramatic with repeated use
  £17 from Lookfantastic.com
RevitaLash signature eyelash curler

Revitalash best eyelash curlers review indybest
  • Best: For precision
  • Designed for: Wider eyes
  • Replacement pad included: No
  • Why we love it
    • Sturdy design
    • Precise head
    • Quick and easy to use
  £19 from Lookfantastic.com
Mac full lash curler

MAC best eyelash curlers review indybest
  • Best: For a natural curl
  • Designer for: Smaller eyes
  • Replacement pad included: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Closest curl on test
    • Seperates lashes
    • No kinking
    • Ergonomically designed
  £16 from Lookfantastic.com
Eyeko eyelash curler

Eyeko best eyelash curlers review indybest
  • Best: Lightweight eyelash curlers
  • Designed for: All eye shapes
  • Replacement pad included: No
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight frame
    • Smooth curl
    • Gentle on the eye area
  £9 from Lookfantastic.com
Eyelash curlers FAQs

How to use eyelash curlers

First things first: hold the eyelash curler up to your eye. Open the clamps and fit your lashes between them, getting as close to the base of your lash line as possible. Be careful you don’t pinch your skin, though.

Close the clamp on your eyelashes and hold for around 30 seconds – you can do this in sections, if you need to. Adjust this time depending on how curly or straight your lashes are naturally but no more than a minute’s hold should be needed.

What should I look for in an eyelash curler?

When purchasing an eyelash curler, you should take your eye shape and lash length into consideration. For example, if you have particularly long eyelashes, you should look for a curler with a longer plate, to ensure you don’t miss any of your lashes during the curling process.

The curve matters a lot, too, so, keep your eyes peeled for curlers that will suit your eye shape. Flatter curves work much better for flatter eyelids and smaller eyes, as they can fit from end to end of your lash line.

If you have more almond-shaped eyes, you’ll want an arch that is not too rounded but not too flat. Meanwhile, those with rounder, bigger eyes, should opt for a curler with a deeper curve, to make it easier to grab all those lashes.

Are metal or plastic eyelash curlers better?

Naturally, metal curlers are sturdier and more durable than their plastic counterparts but, if you are sensitive or allergic to some metals, plastic may be the way to go.

Are eyelash curlers bad for eyelashes?

When used correctly, there should be no damage to your eyelashes. To prevent any unnecessary lash loss, avoid applying any mascara before using your curlers.

The verdict: Eyelash curlers

Giving lashes instant length, lift and volume, Sisheido’s eyelash curler lives up to the hype. Quick and easy to use, the frame is comfortable to grip, while the curved head and silicone pad create the perfect fanned effect. If you’re on a budget, the Elf and Kiko tools create a flattering long-lasting curl, while Dior and Charlotte Tilbury’s offerings will add a touch of luxury to your make-up bag.

Want your make-up look to last longer? Read our guide to the best setting sprays for every skin type

