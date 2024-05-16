Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
Sign up for our free IndyBest email
Causing a stir when it dropped over Christmas 2020, Netflix’s steamy period romance drama Bridgerton has gone on to be one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows –and now, the trailer for the much-anticipated season three has dropped.
For the uninitiated, the lavish Regency-set series is best described as a hybrid between Gossip Girl and Pride and Prejudice. While the first two series followed the stories of Daphne and Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quests for love and a suitable marriage,the third series was a prequel that explored the queen consort Charlotte’s rise topower in the royal family and role in wider society as a Black woman from overseas.
Now, the show has returned to the original Bridgerton timeline for season three - which is out now on Netflix. Focusing on fan-favourite Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and her longtime crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), the trailer sees the two dealing with the fallout of season two’s drama. Returning to London to find a husband, Penelope enters the ballroom world while trying to repair the rift with her former best friend Eloise. When Colin returns from his travels, he offers her mentorship on how to court in order to win back her affection. But will they become more than just friends?
The contemporary period production includes drama, sex and romance, with colour-blind casting and the exploration of topics such as gender equality and sexual orientation. Even the music follows suit in its own cross-genre way, the soundtrack is decidedly modern –the classical versions of pop artists span Alicia Keys, Beyonce, SZA and Whitney Houston classics. This juxtaposed with the buttoned-up social interactions of Regency London in the latest series makes the show that little bit more charming.
And we’ve got romance novelist Julia Quinn to thank for penning the very books that inspired the show. The latest series is adapted for screen from Julia Quinn’s fourth novel in the series: Romancing Mister Bridgerton.
If you’re a Bridgerton super-fan you might want to work your way through the novels too – including the book that follows Penelope and Colin.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.
‘Queen Charlotte; by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes, published by Piatkus
Continue reading...
A prequel from the world of Bridgerton, Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes’ new book follows a young, but headstrong, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz adjusting to her role as the Queen consort. Set in 1761, it recounts the meeting of Charlotte and King George III, marrying and learning how to be a queen. But as George’s mental health deteriorates and he pushes Charlotte away, she must navigate the intricacies of love, the politics of court and how to rule over her subjects.
‘The Duke and I’ by Julia Quinn, published by Piaktus
Continue reading...
The very book that inspired the second series of the show, The Duke and I tells the love story of the oldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, Daphne, and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett. The pair befriend one another and enter a fake courtship in order for her to strike the interest of more suitors and for him to escape the eagle eyes of ambitious society mothers. Real feelings develop and Daphne and Simon quickly realise they want their ruse to become a reality.
‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’ by Julia Quinn, published by Little, Brown Book Group
Continue reading...
The second instalment in Quinn’s series – and the source material behind season two – focuses on Anthony Bridgerton, who has been head of the family ever since his father died – taking care of all responsibilities, except for finding himself a wife, opting instead to be London’s most eligible bachelor. He decides it’s time to settle down and find a suitable match, but under one condition that he can’t love her. After finding the perfect candidate he becomes more interested in her sister, Kate, who provides a very welcome distraction. It’s a story of love, as well as one of the impacts of grief, loss and trauma.
‘An Offer From A Gentleman’ by Julia Quinn, published by Little, Brown Book Group
Continue reading...
The second-eldest Bridgerton, Benedict falls in love with Sophie Beckett at his family’s costume ball, but their dreamy dalliance is cut short when Sophie leaves at midnight. Following a chance encounter two years later, their romance picks up once more. In this classic Cinderella tale with a twist, Quinn delves into issues of social class.
'Romancing Mister Bridgerton’ by Julia Quinn, published by HarperCollins
Continue reading...
Set in 1824, 11 years after the first novel, 28-year-old wallflower Penelope Featherington is now considered a spinster. But when Colin, the third Bridgerton child, returns from abroad, a once platonic relationship has the potential to be turned into something more. The best bit of all? Quinn finally reveals the identity of the mysterious Lady Whistledown. We can’t wait for the Netflix adaptation.
‘To Sir Phillip, With Love’ by Julia Quinn, published by Piaktus Books
Continue reading...
Following multiple rejections, Eloise Bridgerton is considered a spinster, but unlike her siblings, this does not bother her much. After spending a year exchanging letters with Sir Philip, a widower and distant relative, he asks her for her hand in marriage. The only issue is they’ve never met in person.
‘When He Was Wicked’ by Julia Quinn, published by HarperCollins
Continue reading...
A more intense and deeper novel than the others in the series, When He Was Wicked is the story of Michael Stirling who finally meets the woman who he wants to marry, Francesca Bridgerton, the only issue is she married his cousin. Years later, Francesca is widowed and Michael has another chance.
‘It’s in His Kiss’ by Julia Quinn, published by Piaktus Books
Continue reading...
Centred around the most outspoken and intelligent of the Bridgerton daughters, Hyacinth, It’s in His Kiss tells the story of her relationship with Gareth St. Clair. The pair often find themselves at odds until a mysterious old family diary brings them together. Expect a love story with plenty of sarcasm and quick-witted lines.
‘On the Way to the Wedding’ by Julia Quinn, published by Piaktus Books
Continue reading...
Winning the 2007 RITA Award for best long historical romance, On the Way to the Wedding is the final entry in Quinn’s Bridgerton series. Gregory Bridgerton, a true romantic, finds himself in a love triangle when he recruits Lucy to help him win her best friend Hermione. But in the process, Lucy and Gregory fall in love, but it’s a little too late because Lucy is at the alter.