Writer Julia Quinn is the brains behind the book series that inspired the hit show Bridgerton, which was one of the most-watched programmes on Netflix last year. The first season – based on the first book in Quinn’s series, The Duke and I (£4.99, Amazon.co.uk) – was star producer Shona Rhimes’s first scripted drama for Netflix.

Quinn fell into being a historical romance novelist almost by accident. But having credited the likes of Eleanor Hibbert and Lisa Kleypas as firm favourites, it’s easy to see why she is a master of her craft. The lavish Regency-set series, which is best described as a hybrid between Gossip Girl and Pride and Prejudice, is set between 1813 and 1827.

Out of the eight books, does Quinn have her own favourite? “That is like asking for my favourite child,” she says. “Each book is special to me for different reasons. It might be a character, it might be a scene. It might be what was happening in my life while I wrote it.”

While writing the most recent book, First Comes Scandal (£6.52, Whsmith.co.uk), Quinn found she benefitted from Netflix’s adaption. The novel is a prequel to her first Bridgerton story and tells of Anthony and Benedict as young boys. “The actors had already been cast when I was writing their scenes,” she says, “and it was the first time I could picture the characters so distinctly. Luke Newton (who plays Colin) even sent me a baby photo as inspiration. It was marvellous!”

She also praises a new arrival to the TV series: Newton, Kate Sharma’s mischievous corgi, who will join the cast for season two, launching on 25 March. Ahead of the premiere, we asked the author to share all of her favourite things; from the novel that inspired her to become a writer, to the feminist author she recommends to everyone. In the words of Lady Whistledown: dearest reader, meet Julia Quinn.

Read more: