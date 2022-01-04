Bobby Berk is best known as the resident interiors expert on Netflix’s heartwarming series Queer Eye. Fans of the show tune in to see what rapid home transformation the (hardest-working) member of the fab five comes up with each episode, whether it’s finding sophisticated ways to display kids’ art projects or ripping out overhead cabinets to make a less-than-glamorous flat feel bigger.

But beyond the mammoth task of transforming entire homes in a week, the award-winning designer is also hard at work with his New York-based design firm, where he’s in charge of renovating dreamy celebrity homes like Freida Pinto’s Los Angeles bungalow.

On top of that, you’ll find Berk busy launching all sorts of new collaborations and designs of his own – like his recently unveiled bold collection of neon lights made with YellowPop (we’re coveting the eye see you eyes in particular).

It makes sense then that when it comes to his own home, the busy designer’s go-to products are chosen with as much care and thought as the designs used on TV – and they’re just as chic. We asked him for the lowdown on his must-have items.

Read more:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.