There’s no denying the world of horoscopes has well and truly found its way into the mainstream ether, from astrology memes on Instagram to thousands of us googling “Is Mercury in retrograde?” in the UK each month.

But long before @glossy_zodiac posted its first libra mood meme and AI-powered astrology app CoStar hit publish on its first outlandish push notification, lifestyle astrologist Susan Miller spent a whopping 25 years running Astrology Zone.

The second-generation astrologer’s dedicated readers continue to flock to the site to read her thorough and upbeat monthly columns which can clock in at over 40,000 words. Fans also cross-reference upcoming astrological events and buy merchandise, like this year ahead 2022 astrological wall calendar.

Beyond her cult-favourite website, the New Yorker counts celebs like Pharrell Williams and Cameron Diaz as dedicated fans, and her astrological predictions grace the pages of magazines such as Vogue and Elle.

If, like us, you’re wondering what the queen of astrology’s go-to gadgets, luxury splurges and travel essentials are, then you’re in luck. We asked Susan for her game changing buys, and now we want basically everything she’s suggested. We predict you’ll be adding these to your basket soon.

Read more:

The book I recommend to everyone: ‘A Natural History of the Senses’ by Diane Ackerman This book is pure prose, magnificently written, and along the way you will learn things too. It was on the New York Times bestselling booklist for weeks in 1991 when it first appeared. Diane Ackerman explores all of the human senses with such eloquent, vivid and graceful writing that I was moved to read out loud certain passages to complete strangers on public transportation. Those passengers who were out of ear-shot asked me to read a little louder so they could hear too. This book is a dazzling gem. Buy now £ 7.39 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The kitchen gadget I can’t live without: Stainless steel slotted spatula During the pandemic, I turned myself into quite a serious home chef. This simple stainless steel slotted spatula (which I call a flipper) helps me turn over delicate foods like salmon without tearing the fish. I use it all the time when I need to flip something over, or simply carry the food from pan to plate. Buy now £ 14.58 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The tech I have to take when I travel: Beats solo pro wireless headphones I love to fly, and the longer the trip the better. Some people dread the extended flying time to China, for example, but I like long trips – I am so productive on them. Domestically, I go from my home in New York City to Los Angeles frequently, but not during the pandemic. I have been grounded but I hope to fly again soon. I love to bring my Beats headphones on planes to listen to music or to plug into a movie as I work (I am never not working, and I never sleep on planes). These headphones give me great sound and the world drops away as I write. Buy now £ 199 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The luxury item I think is worth the money: Dolce & Gabbana midi dress I would rather have fewer things, but beautifully designed ones. When I found Dolce & Gabbana I fell in love with their florals – dresses, blouses and scarves as well as their earrings and the devotion bag (£1,400, Mytheresa.com). Finally, I have a designer that is as romantic as I am! I love Oscar de la Renta too, but I have much more Dolce & Gabbana. The brand’s prints are gorgeous and it designs the fabric where it is based, in Italy. The quality is beautiful. Here is one dress I bought and am always happily wearing. Buy now £ 1700 , Mytheresa.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The one product I use every day without fail: Murad rapid collagen infusion I take very good care of my skin and I particularly love Murad for I find the products perform well. I see the results, and I choose the ones with retinol in. I use the whole line, and top it off with La Mer, the original moisturiser (£135, Lookfantastic.com), not the soft moisturiser. Buy now £ 70 , Very.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} My best ever Amazon purchase: Bal a Versailles pure perfume I buy my favorite perfume from Amazon. It’s an old French fragrance by the House of Jean Desprez, called Bal a Versailles. This perfume is truly me. I like the pure perfume, rather than the eau de toilette. Buy now £ 239.94 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The most used bedroom item: Goose-down pillows I love excellent goose-down pillows. I have eight on my bed, and eight on the guest room bed with all-white linens. As you know I work all the time, and I need pillows to support my back and I want them to be the highest quality possible as I use them every day. They are heavenly! My favourite shop for pillows is Plumeria Bay. Until Plumeria Bay ships to the UK, our go-to goose-down recommendation is Brook + Wilde’s marlow pillow Buy now £ 229 , Brookandwilde.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.