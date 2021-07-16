Chances are you’ve probably heard of foam rolling – and you may even have an old roller that remains hidden away collecting dust for most of the year.

We’ll be the first to admit that we used to only use ours when we were injured, as we’d heard they can help to release muscle tension and prevent soreness. But, what you may not know is that foam rolling can also be a valuable part of your day-to-day routine, helping to boost flexibility and recovery.

“Foam rolling is a complementary part of stretching and the recovery process,” Rachele Gilman, the founder of assisted stretching specialists stretch inc, explains. “It helps to release muscles, improve range of motion in the joints and lessen inflammation. We’d recommend using foam rollers, or a handheld massage device, directly on the muscles and around the ‘sore’ area, after exercise and before stretching.”

With this new ethos in mind, we set about testing foam rollers and handheld devices from across the market, using them as part of our everyday routine and gym workouts for the last six weeks.

We tested a variety of densities and sizes, and also looked at each product’s price point to see if the various bells and whistles are really worth it.

To help you decide, we’ve rounded up the best foam rollers on the market below – whether you are looking for a product that you can use for gentle self-massage, or one that will help to target specific trigger points, you’ll be rolling along in no time.

Meglio grid foam roller Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Meglio is a top choice if you need fitness and physio equipment, so we had high expectations for its grid foam roller – and we’re pleased to say that we weren’t disappointed. The brand says this roller is deliberately engineered to mimic a physiotherapist’s hands, with three different textures that enable you to target specific areas and vary the intensity. This means the high and firm squares are designed to feel like fingertips, while the low and flat rectangles are more like a palm or forearm. We found it was excellent after a productive session at the gym, helping us to target tender spots and relieve immediate muscle soreness – but we also used it as part of our everyday routine to help prevent injury. At just £12.99, this is very reasonably priced – buyers also get a free carry bag and a free exercise guide, which is handy if you’re unsure how to get started. It is also available in a load of different colours, so there really is something for everyone. Buy now £ 12.99 , Mymeglio.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Riixo ice ball Best: For sore muscles and injuries Rating: 9/10 A great option if you don’t get on with a traditional roller, Riixo’s innovative ice ball may be small in size, but it makes a big difference to muscle soreness. Combining the benefits of cryotherapy – the use of cold to help treat an issue – and traditional massage, the steel ball has a liquid core that can be frozen so it holds its chill for up to six hours. We kept ours in the freezer, using it once a day to massage sore muscles and reduce hip and ankle pain from a long-standing running injury. Due to its size, we found it was perfect if you want to relieve specific muscles or painful points, while unlike other rollers on the market it can also be easily popped in your bag for work if you need to use it while you’re on the move. For less than £20, this is a must-buy for anyone who would rather live without regular DOMS. Buy now £ 19.98 , Riixo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Meglio high density foam roller Best: For massage Rating: 8/10 We’re back to Meglio again as the brand’s high density roller offers something a little different. Made from EVA foam, it is softer than some of the other products on the market meaning it is a great choice for soft tissue work such as self-massage. The high density design and dotted texture helped to release muscle stiffness, while the roller kept its shape despite being used three to four times a week. At 90cm long, we’d recommend using it on some of the bigger muscle areas, including your back, hips and legs. It is also great if you want to carry out stability or core exercises using your roller. For £25.99, it is slightly more expensive than the smaller rollers, but worth it if you want a more versatile recovery session. Buy now £ 25.99 , Mymeglio.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shreddy onyx foam roller Best: For a tight budget Rating: 8/10 Shreddy is probably better known as a fitness app. But the brand also makes high-quality, attractively priced products that can help to take your fitness journey to the next level, and the onyx foam roller is a great example of this. It is the cheapest product we tested at just £12 – but we found it punches well above its price tag. The bright, bold roller includes two different textures and offers a deeper massage than some of the other products on the market. We found the texture in the centre of the roller was great for our ankles and calves, while the outer texture was better for bigger muscle groups including hamstrings, glutes and quads. It also comes with a drawstring cotton pouch, helping to protect it for longer and meaning it is super easy to shove in your gym bag. Buy now £ 12 , Shreddy.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Decathlon massage kit Best: Multipack Rating: 7/10 It’s three for the price of one here. For £24.99, you can get your hands on a decent foam roller, as well as a ball and a massage stick from sporting giant Decathlon. We found the foam roller, which has two different textures, enabled us to massage our back, thighs and calves. The light, very firm ball is great if you need to release particular points or target specific areas, such as your glutes, upper back, feet (our favourite) or your shoulders. The massage stick sits somewhere between the two, giving you the control via two handles to massage muscles as hard – or as gently – as you like in order to relieve tension. Thanks to the design of the products, the kit is versatile and very easy to store, with the ball and stick fitting inside the roller. Buy now £ 24.99 , Decathlon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Therabody wave duo Best: Smart foam roller Rating: 9/10 This is one of our favourite products we’ve tested. Created in 2008 by a chiropractor who had a life-altering injury, the Therabody wave duo is a smart vibrating roller which helps to relieve soreness and reduce tension. It works a bit like a power plate in the gym, only you can do it in the comfort of your own home and can target specific areas due to its size. The textured silicone roller is contoured so it curves effectively around the spine and muscles to safely relieve tension. It has five frequencies ranging from gentle massage to intense vibration, with a simple button and LED light system so you can change it mid-roll depending on the muscle area. We found it was simple to use, with 200 minutes of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity so you can link it to your device. Plus, you get a protective pouch and USB cable to charge it. We know it’s a bit more expensive than the other rollers – but we think it’s worth saving the pennies for. Buy now £ 89 , Theragun.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Everyone Active apex black and green foam roller Best: For everyday use Rating: 8/10 This simple black and green foam roller from Everyone Active is a great training aid for first time rollers and seasoned athletes. It boasts three different textures, from smaller squares that help you get a bit deeper and target knots, to longer ridges so you can exert broader pressure across the bigger muscle groups (such as the quads and hamstrings). It is highly durable thanks to its sturdy design and the use of high density foam, which means that the roller doesn’t collapse during exercises. Plus it’s great value at just £16.50. What’s not to like? Buy now £ 16.50 , Everyoneactive.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lululemon double roller mini Best: For travel Rating: 7/10 Lululemon’s products always look good and perform well – and this double roller set from the brand is no different. Designed for busy yogis, runners, gym goers and anyone who likes to be on the move, this multipack includes two travel-size rollers to release that post-sweat tension. The exterior foam roller has a wave-style texture, which provides a gentle massage for aching muscles. We’d recommend using it on your arms and legs, and you need to remember to keep the interior roller inside to stop it from collapsing. The interior roller is smaller, with a number of contoured ridges that make it perfect for a deep roll on the back. Both are durable and supportive, while we loved the modern ombré design. Thanks to its size, at around 8cm shorter than others on the market, this one has been stored in our overnight bag and will be staying there for the foreseeable future so we can roll wherever we go. Buy now £ 38 , Lululemon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

