I’m a beauty writer and these are the SPFs I’m taking to Greece (with 30% off)

Sol de Janeiro is the brand behind the tongue-in-cheek Brazilian bum bum cream (£40.80, Boots.com) and a scent range that’s a more upmarket answer to the 2000s obsession with Revlon’s Charlie. Even if you’re unfamiliar with the brand name, chances are you’re familiar with the signature ochre-yellow packaging or the salted caramel scent (£20.40, Boots.com).
The brand is now 10 years old and, since the launch of its trio of SPFs last April, has seen everyone from TikTok’s Eloise Fouladgar (@eloisefouladgar) to Love Island’s Amber Gill singing the praises of its heavenly-scented collection. To add fuel to the fire, Sol presented Sofia Richie as the face of the collection.
With more than a year since the SPF 50 trio went to market, I’ve had heaps of time to get to know the Rio radiance body spray (was £36, now £23.40, Cultbeauty.co.uk), lotion (was £40, now £26, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and oil (was £38, now £26, Asos.com), including staycations, 30C heatwaves and plenty of beach days. Of course, as every skincare fanatic knows, sunscreen isn’t just for the sunshine and even the cloudiest of days can prompt a nasty skin peel.
As it happens, these products will be joining me next month for a week of blazing sun on the sandy shores of Greece, so keep reading to discover why they made the packing list above all others.
Applying the products on several occasions, including poolside, at the beach and on a sunny office lunchtime, I paid attention to the consistency of the different SPFs. I wanted to establish whether any of the formulas felt sticky under clothing and noted how easy the products were to apply and distribute. I assessed how long the scents lasted on my skin and the effectiveness of the three different applicators.
With unique ‘non-aerosol technology’, this body spray SPF distributes more like a mist than a vapour. It’s very effective and keeps the SPF targeted at your body. If you apply it in public while at the beach or the park, you won’t accidentally gas bystanders with excess SPF, and that also minimises waste.
The scent across all three Rio radiance SPFs is the brand’s cheirosa 87 (£18.95, Beautybay.com), with notes of coconut milk, florals, vanilla and amber. For me, the coconut is the leading scent, but it isn’t overpowering.
It felt light yet moisturising and left a flattering sheen. I recommend it for reapplication during sweaty days, as, being a chemical sunscreen, it’s less likely to cause problems with trapped body moisture – heaven knows we’ve all been victims of the dreaded holiday heat rash.
A perfect balance between a dry oil and thicker baby-oil-type products, Sol de Janeiro’s body oil SPF is weightless, silky smooth, and won’t leave you looking slick with product.
The bottle is slightly smaller than its spray and lotion counterparts, which was slightly disappointing, given the similar price point. Then again, I can understand that this is a more luxurious product for your arms and décolletage. But while it brings the same cheirosa 87 scent, this formula has a detectable chemical overlay – it’s neither pleasant nor putrid, but worth noting nonetheless.
The thickest of the three SPFs, this sun lotion requires a lot of product to effectively protect your skin. It is also more of a slog to apply, with a less slippy and stretchy formula. However, I found that because you can’t eke out a small amount across a large area of skin, you’re more likely to apply it properly.
I found the scent the strongest of the trio, and though I wouldn’t want to reapply this every hour, I enjoyed the smell after use.
The scent? Impeccable. The packaging? Practical and aesthetic. The formulas? Varied. Overall, this trio has become a mainstay in my toiletry bag. However, I’,m most likely to apply lotion in the morning and take my body spray out and about with me for reapplication. The latter is definitely my favourite.
As for the body oil, I think that this is best suited to sunset drinks and big occasions. That said, it is under 100ml, making it ideal for travel or even just a fragrance or skin shine top-up. No wonder Sofia Richie’s a fan, especially with 30 per cent off across the board.
