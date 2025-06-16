I’m a beauty writer and these are the SPFs I’m taking to Greece (with 30% off)

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sol de Janeiro is the brand behind the tongue-in-cheek Brazilian bum bum cream (£40.80, Boots.com) and a scent range that’s a more upmarket answer to the 2000s obsession with Revlon’s Charlie. Even if you’re unfamiliar with the brand name, chances are you’re familiar with the signature ochre-yellow packaging or the salted caramel scent (£20.40, Boots.com).

The brand is now 10 years old and, since the launch of its trio of SPFs last April, has seen everyone from TikTok’s Eloise Fouladgar (@eloisefouladgar) to Love Island’s Amber Gill singing the praises of its heavenly-scented collection. To add fuel to the fire, Sol presented Sofia Richie as the face of the collection.

With more than a year since the SPF 50 trio went to market, I’ve had heaps of time to get to know the Rio radiance body spray (was £36, now £23.40, Cultbeauty.co.uk), lotion (was £40, now £26, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and oil (was £38, now £26, Asos.com), including staycations, 30C heatwaves and plenty of beach days. Of course, as every skincare fanatic knows, sunscreen isn’t just for the sunshine and even the cloudiest of days can prompt a nasty skin peel.

As it happens, these products will be joining me next month for a week of blazing sun on the sandy shores of Greece, so keep reading to discover why they made the packing list above all others.

How I tested Sol de Janeiro Rio radiance SPF

I put the Rio radiance SPF 50 body lotion, spray and oil to the test ( The Independent/Lucy Smith )

Applying the products on several occasions, including poolside, at the beach and on a sunny office lunchtime, I paid attention to the consistency of the different SPFs. I wanted to establish whether any of the formulas felt sticky under clothing and noted how easy the products were to apply and distribute. I assessed how long the scents lasted on my skin and the effectiveness of the three different applicators.