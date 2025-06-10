I’m fussy about face SPF, but I’ve finally found my favourite formula

La Roche-Posay anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted SPF50+
- Size: 50ml
- SPF: 50+
- Key ingredients: Iron oxide, glycerin, vitamin E
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Skin blurring coverage
- High UV protection
La Roche Posay’s hardworking formula is an SPF50 (dermatologists recommend a minimum of SPF30 for adequate daily protection), so it offers ample safeguarding and has been designed to be applied in the morning and reapplied throughout the day. It is water-, sweat- and sand-resistant, making it ideal for beach breaks as well as everyday wear.
I’ve found it best to apply the SPF with my fingers and have found a little goes a long way and it blends in seamlessly into my skin.
The finish is non-greasy and it offers a subtle skin-blur and dewy finish. While it’s not as pigmented as a foundation, the tint does help to even out the skin tone and mask spots or blemishes. I often follow up with concealer in areas where I need it and have found that the SPF sits nicely under make-up.
Reapplication of SPF atop of make-up is something I love to do, but this formula makes it a nice process, and I’m yet to experience any pilling when reapplying.