Sol de Janeiro’s latest perfume is set to be the scent of the summer

From the brand that brought you Brazilian bum bum cream, enter Cheirosa 48

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 09 July 2024 13:16 BST
(The Independent)

Even if you personally don’t own any Sol de Janeiro perfumes, you’ll likely be familiar with the brand’s signature cheirosa 62 scent (£24, Lookfantastic.com). From balmy trips on the London underground to walks down your local high street, wafts of Sol are pretty much a given in 2024. The original 62 fragrance boasts sumptuously sweet notes of caramel and vanilla and, in recent years, has been in pole position for the most asked for Christmas gift.

Now, four years on since 62’s market release, the brand is launching an all-new perfume mist: cheirosa 48 (£24, Lookfantastic.com). Packaged in a Barbie pink bottle, this new addition, which is available exclusively at Lookfantastic, maintains Sol de Janeiro’s summery USP while bringing more of an outdoorsy freshness with notes of coconut water and lemon.

At sub-£25, the perfume mist hits that price point sweet spot (not eau de parfum expensive, nor aerosol body spray cheap) for teenage shoppers and, well, anyone looking for a purse-friendly everyday scent to pop in their bag. With a history of cult products dating back to the iconic Brazilian bum bum cream (£48, Lookfantastic.com), it’s fair to say that our IndyBest team has tested quite the bounty of Sol de Janeiro products over the years. From the Brazilian butter hair mask to the beija flor elasti-cream the products are a phenomenon for a reason and we have no doubt cheirosa 48 will be the next in line. Keep reading to see how our tester got on.

How we tested

It’s a youthful, summery scent
Beauty writer Lucy Smith tested out Sol de Janeiro’s latest cheirosa 48 scent over the course of a full working day. She applied the mist liberally from top-to-toe and made a mental note to see if she could still detect the scent after several hours of wear. She also made note of any comments from colleagues or passers-by to see if the scent had made an impression on anyone.

Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 48 perfume mist

  • Size: 90ml
  • Fragrance notes: Guava nectar, coconut water, pink musk, orchid and lemon
  • Cruelty free?: Yes
  • Vegan?: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Less sickly than the brand’s 62 scent
    • Carry-on friendly
  • Take note
    • Needs to be applied liberally

With a substantial leak-proof lid and lightweight plastic bottle (all of the brand’s packaging is reusable, recyclable, recoverable and/or made with renewable materials), cheirosa 48 is a pina colada-adjacent scent with sweet coconut and a floral touch.

Our tester found the spray bottle to distribute a fine and even mist for an all-over scent boost, while simultaneously clinging to fabrics and skin well.

The bottle size is carry-on friendly, though we were initially disappointed with the 90ml quantity given than the product requires more liberal consumption than its similarly-sized eau de parfum counterparts.

Upon first spritz, the smell was summery, feminine and suitable for wear from morning through night. By comparison, we’ve always thought of the brand’s cheirosa 62 perfume mist as a heavier evening scent with its vanilla and sandalwood.

The verdict: Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 48 perfume mist

Our tester found the brand’s latest perfume to be her favourite yet with several people at the desks adjacent to hers enquiring within minutes of spritzing as to which scent she’d just used. The mist does indeed cling to the skin beyond the first 10 minutes but leaves a more subtle lingering scent.

It’s definitely a summer scent and one we’ll be carrying around with us over the coming months. Our only bug bear is the size of the bottle - we think it’ll deplete quicker than our more potent perfumes. Then again, what eau de parfum can you buy for £24?

