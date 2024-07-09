Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 48 perfume mist
- Size: 90ml
- Fragrance notes: Guava nectar, coconut water, pink musk, orchid and lemon
- Cruelty free?: Yes
- Vegan?: Yes
- Why we love it
- Less sickly than the brand’s 62 scent
- Carry-on friendly
- Take note
- Needs to be applied liberally
With a substantial leak-proof lid and lightweight plastic bottle (all of the brand’s packaging is reusable, recyclable, recoverable and/or made with renewable materials), cheirosa 48 is a pina colada-adjacent scent with sweet coconut and a floral touch.
Our tester found the spray bottle to distribute a fine and even mist for an all-over scent boost, while simultaneously clinging to fabrics and skin well.
The bottle size is carry-on friendly, though we were initially disappointed with the 90ml quantity given than the product requires more liberal consumption than its similarly-sized eau de parfum counterparts.
Upon first spritz, the smell was summery, feminine and suitable for wear from morning through night. By comparison, we’ve always thought of the brand’s cheirosa 62 perfume mist as a heavier evening scent with its vanilla and sandalwood.