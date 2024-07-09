Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Even if you personally don’t own any Sol de Janeiro perfumes, you’ll likely be familiar with the brand’s signature cheirosa 62 scent (£24, Lookfantastic.com). From balmy trips on the London underground to walks down your local high street, wafts of Sol are pretty much a given in 2024. The original 62 fragrance boasts sumptuously sweet notes of caramel and vanilla and, in recent years, has been in pole position for the most asked for Christmas gift.

Now, four years on since 62’s market release, the brand is launching an all-new perfume mist: cheirosa 48 (£24, Lookfantastic.com ). Packaged in a Barbie pink bottle, this new addition, which is available exclusively at Lookfantastic, maintains Sol de Janeiro’s summery USP while bringing more of an outdoorsy freshness with notes of coconut water and lemon.

At sub-£25, the perfume mist hits that price point sweet spot (not eau de parfum expensive, nor aerosol body spray cheap) for teenage shoppers and, well, anyone looking for a purse-friendly everyday scent to pop in their bag. With a history of cult products dating back to the iconic Brazilian bum bum cream (£48, Lookfantastic.com), it’s fair to say that our IndyBest team has tested quite the bounty of Sol de Janeiro products over the years. From the Brazilian butter hair mask to the beija flor elasti-cream the products are a phenomenon for a reason and we have no doubt cheirosa 48 will be the next in line. Keep reading to see how our tester got on.

How we tested

open image in gallery It’s a youthful, summery scent ( Lucy Smith )

Beauty writer Lucy Smith tested out Sol de Janeiro’s latest cheirosa 48 scent over the course of a full working day. She applied the mist liberally from top-to-toe and made a mental note to see if she could still detect the scent after several hours of wear. She also made note of any comments from colleagues or passers-by to see if the scent had made an impression on anyone.