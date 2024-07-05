This unique perfume is my favourite summer scent

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Finding the best perfume for your summer of barbecues, beach days and Aperol spritz soirées can be a task and a half. Indeed, between your body sprays, eau de parfums and solid perfumes, there’s a myriad of scents to choose from and even more floral-woody-musky notes to contend with.

Le Labo, with its 20+ celeb-adored (Paul Mescal and Ryan Reynolds are among fans) fragrances, is perhaps best known for its signature Santal 33 scent (£168, Johnlewis.com), but the brand has been on the market for more than 15 years now and has quite the offering beyond the warm confines of santal’s spicy seduction. Certainly, a mere two-second search on TikTok for Le Labo’s thé matcha 26 (£168, Cultbeauty.co.uk) will bring you face-to-face with more than 4 million posts.

While the team has tested many of the brand’s scents, I’m confident that thé matcha 26 – a release from 2021 – will be a mainstay in your summer beauty bag. Naturally, a £168 perfume isn’t something you’re likely to impulse purchase so I wanted to test it from top to toe and give you all the intel before you part with your money. Read on to see how it fared.

How I tested

open image in gallery Le Labo’s thé matcha 26 is a firm favourite ( Lucy Smith )

I spent three months testing thé matcha 26, both as a solo spritz and an element in my perfume layering experiments (it pairs wonderfully with the signature Chloe eau de toilette). When testing, I took note of how long the scent lasted on my skin, whether or not it complemented different temperatures and occasions, and if I’d reach for it on a day-to-day basis. Keep scrolling for my honest thoughts.