This unique perfume is my favourite summer scent

Le Labo thé matcha 26
- Sizes: 50ml or 100ml
- Notes: Matcha tea, fig, vetivier, cedar and orange
- The scent in a nutshell: Like a fresh garden
- Why we love it
- Not overpowering
- Minimalist and travel-friendly bottle
- Can be layered with other perfumes
- Take note
- Perhaps not a year-roundscent
Thé matcha 26 comes packaged in an apothecary-style minimalist bottle that’s travel-friendly (no bells and whistles) and, I’m pleased to say, leak-proof. It adds a lovely mid-century modern feel to your beauty #shelfie and, at its premium price point we’d hope so, too.
As for the scent, it really encapsulates that ‘dewy grass on a crisp morning’ smell, with both earthy undertones in the matcha and lighter, airier notes from the vetiver. Frequently friends and passersby have commented on the scent I’m wearing, including at later points in the day when I couldn’t even detect it. The fragrance layers with heavier (read: sweet and musky, think Valentino uomo born in Roma) evening scents brilliantly, keeping it in my perfume rotation for longer. While I might not reach for it come December, I wouldn’t rule it out as a nighttime fragrance either.
Thé matcha 26 has a unique scent, erring on both the citrusy and floral ends of the spectrum, and is unlikely to compare to anything you’ve smelt before. Still, even with this differentiation, it’s a perfume that I want accompanying me nine times out of 10, especially given how little of a spritz I’d need to feel fully encapsulated. The latter is somewhat of a must with a scent this high on the price scale.