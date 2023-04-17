Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to luxury beauty brands, Aēsop is a botanical stalwart offering a selection of hair, skin and body essentials and cult classic products alike. Known for delivering aromatic ingredients and apothecary-style packaging, the Australian company was first founded back in 1987.

A trending presence on social media, the hashtag #aesopskincare has garnered a whopping 2.3million TikTok views. Meanwhile, here at IndyBest, the brand is a firm tried and tested favourite too. We’ve featured Aēsop in many of our shopping guides as well as standalone product picks where we’ve reviewed everything from the déodorant and sublime replenishing night masque, to the lucent facial concentrate and eidesis eau de parfum.

The latter was the fourth instalment in Aēsop’s othertopias fragrance collection and launched in 2022, so, we’ve been excitedly waiting to hear about the fifth product landing on 10 April. Enter the gloam eau de parfum, which, like its predecessor, was created with fragrance partner Barnabé Fillion and joins the othertopias scent line-up.

Billed as being both rousing and enchanting, the blend combines pink pepper, cardamom, mimosa, rose, iris, patchouli and sandalwood. But can the scent match up to the mythical hype?

Priced at £140, this is undoubtedly a splurge fragrance buy, so we wanted to try it and bring you the full perfume picture ahead of potentially making that purchase. We got our mitts on a bottle a month ahead of launch and put the perfume through its paces. Read on for our comprehensive review.

How we tested

Our reviewer spent a month wearing the brand-new Aesop scent. We looked at the scent blend and strength, how long it lasted, and whether we’d wear gloam on a regular basis. Keep scrolling to read our full tried and tested verdict.