Aesop gloam eau de parfum
- Best: Multi-faceted unique fragrance
- Size: 50ml
- Scent notes: Spicy, warm, woody, floral
Gloam is presented in a signature brown glass Aēsop perfume bottle and comes in a 50ml size. The bottle has minimalist branding, which also fits with the on-trend simple beauty vibe. As such, it looks chic on any surface and reflects the premium price point.
As soon as we spritzed the scent onto skin the potent fragrance notes appeared. At first sniff, our tester picked up on a warm, spicy effect and that’s thanks to pink pepper and cardamom. However, as this settled, we could detect floral freshness and sweeter notes, courtesy of neroli, rose and orange flower.
While the main theme throughout wear was a heady peppery spiciness, herbal notes shone through too, from saffron and clove. But at the same time, our tester could pick up on earthy and rich patchouli and sandalwood, and there’s a powdery element thanks to the inclusion of iris and mimosa as well.
Read more: M&S’s dupe of Le Labo’s £160 santal 33 scent is back
Before knowing the full list of scent notes, we were hooked by trying to decode this multi-layered eclectic fragrance blend. What our tester enjoyed the most is how intrigued we were to discover all the scent characteristics.
Gloam is completely unique and unlike anything we’ve worn before. The warming, herbal spiciness has an enveloping perfume effect, while the soft powdery and floral scent adds a subtle playfulness. The rich, woody, powdery, floral pick did also smell a little different on our tester’s husband, adding to that distinctive and multi-faceted scent appeal.
In terms of wearability, the fragrance is long-lasting and we could still smell it several hours after applying only one or two sprays. While the cost definitely sits in the treat price bracket, we do think this 50ml bottle will keep us going for quite some time. Plus, we’ve found it a joyful and indulgent eau de parfum to wear and enjoy luxuriating in the different scent notes.