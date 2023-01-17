Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Certain fragrances create such a frenzy around them that they become modern cult classics. So much so, you might buy into the hype without even smelling it first. Case in point: Le Labo’s santal 33.

The unisex scent from the French fragrance lab was launched in 2011, becoming one of Le Labo’s most coveted parfums. To create the distinctive aroma, rich wood alloy, spices and leather are fused with sweeter notes of iris and violet, all packaged in the brand’s signiture display-worthy bottles.

Of course, the fragrance earned a spot in our guide to the best perfumes for women, with our beauty critic dubbing it best for lovers of smoky sandalwood scents. “This modern classic is a good choice if you tend to steer clear of sugary-sweet scents, and want something with more soul and guts behind it,” they said. Lauding it for warming up the skin in a “soft haze of cedar and sandalwood”, it’s a perfume that “packs a punch.”

The catch? Le Labo’s fragrance will set you back £157 (Libertylondon.com). So, when Marks and Spencer launched a £9.50 santal 33-inspired perfume, it naturally went viral. Selling out multiple times since its release, it has become a TikTok sensation, with users holding it up as a near-identical dupe to the French brand’s cult scent.

Now, it’s back in stock for 2023 and is a whopping 93 per cent cheaper than Le Labo’s sandalwood scent. Here’s everything you need to know about the high-street alternative.

M&S apothecary warmth eau de parfum, 50ml: £9.50, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

Hailing from the stalwart’s apothecary range, M&S’s warmth parfum blends aromatic notes of cardamom, cinnamon, cedarwood and sandalwood to evoke a scent that rivals Le Labo’s santal 33.

Infused with essential oils, the warming fragrance comes in a 50ml bottle – the same size as Le Labo’s, yet the M&S version costs almost £150 less.

Hailed by TikTok users as “exactly the same” and “the perfect dupe”, it comes as no surprise the scent is flying of the virtual and physical shelves. If you don’t want to miss out, we’d recommend stocking up on M&S’s Le Labo-inspired scent, pronto.

