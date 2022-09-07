Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shopping for perfume comes down to personal scent choice – whether you favour woody, floral, fruity or warm fragrance notes. One brand in particular that’s known for appealing olfactory picks is Aesop, the Australian-born botanical skin, hair and body-care name.

An IndyBest tried and tested favourite, our top reviewed products include Aesop herbal deodorant (£23, Independent.co.uk), reverence aromatique hand wash (£27, Independent.co.uk) and perfect facial hydrating cream (£85, Independent.co.uk), showing that the versatile range meets different beauty and skincare requirements. In fact, the collection covers everything from shampoo and conditioner to hand balm, SPF, cleanser and other facial treatments.

Signature scents span across notes designed to provide sensory appeal, such as fresh, herbal, spicy and citrus aromas, with best-sellers including parsley seed, damascan rose, geranium leaf and petitgrain offerings. So we were naturally very excited to find out about Aesop’s latest scent landing 12 September, Eidesis eau de parfum.

Billed as being a magnetic blend paying homage to the Greek myth of Narcissus, Eidesis was created with long-term Aesop fragrance partner, Barnabé Fillion. It’s part of the Othertopias range, which taps into a dreamy scent fantasy storyboard, with notes including petitgrain, black pepper, cumin and frankincense.

It’s safe to say our interest was piqued at both the mythical name and this tempting-sounding unisex fragrance blend. But would the fantastical theme live up to our scent reality expectations? We reviewed the perfume for ourselves to find out.

How we tested

We sampled the scent over a week’s worth of testing, trialling it during long days and evening wear. Our reviewer looked at its fragrance blend, how well the perfume lasted, packaging and price point. Read on for our full tried and tested Aesop Eidesis eau de parfum take.

Aesop Eidesis eau de parfum: £140, Independent.co.uk – available from 12 September

(Aesop)

Rating: 9/10

Scent notes: Fresh, spicy, woody, floral

This 50ml brown glass bottle is a chic addition to our shelves, finished with a black-matte lid and matching spray applicator. The minimalist branding is in keeping with sleek Aesop style, and we also liked the robust bottle’s curved yet chunky shape. Priced at £140, this is definitely a treat buy to splash out on, but we’d say it certainly looks the part and instantly wins posh-looking aesthetic points.

After spritzing the scent onto our skin, we noticed that unique blend begin to emerge, and we first detected black pepper and cumin spiciness while picking up on brightening petitgrain peeping through. These notes got stronger as the fragrance settled too, and a few minutes later our tester was soaking up the warming cedar and frankincense. Meanwhile, we enjoyed delicate florals, which were weaved into the woodiness, rather than being an overpowering scent of their own. For us, this is why Eidesis is such an ideal unisex number.

(The Independent)

We’d best describe the scent as like walking through woodland and inhaling the magical scents of nature, such as florals and cedar, while picking up on additional autumn spiciness in the air. With its USP being mythical fantasy, this is something we can get on board with, thanks to that unique alluring blend.

But what we were most impressed with is how long this scent lasts. After spritzing it on first thing in the morning, we were met with waves of scent throughout a long day and well into the evening. A small spray goes quite far and lingers for hours. Because of this, we knew only a tiny amount would be needed to top up the scent for an evening out if our tester did want to sport a slightly stronger scent. However, most days our tester only applied the perfume once, and because of that, we think this 50ml bottle would last us a decent amount of time.

Available to buy from 12 September

The verdict: Aesop Eidesis eau de parfum

We were infatuated by the intricate blend of Aesop’s Eidesis perfume, which served up a long-lasting scent and unique fragrance. Although it’s undoubtedly a treat buy, we think the 50ml bottle would last a while because only a small spray was needed to deliver noticeable scent coverage. The chic bottle looks impressive on any surface, and we’d share the eau de parfum with a partner too. Finally, being a versatile combination of perfume notes, it would appeal to those favouring woody, fresh and floral fragrance alike.

