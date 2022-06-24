It might not be the most glamourous product in a man’s daily grooming routine but a decent face wash is certainly one of the most important. Get cleansing right and you create the perfect base for everything else that follows – whether that’s a moisturiser, shave cream or face mask.

The first thing you should do in the morning and the last thing at night, it’s essential for removing anything that could impair optimal skin function.

“The goal of cleansing is to gently remove skincare products, pollutants from the environment like dust, and sweat from the skin’s surface without causing irritation or excess dryness,” says Dr Natalia Spierings, consultant dermatologist and author of Skintelligent: What you really need to know to get great skin (£16.99, Waterstones.com).

Kinder and less drying than traditional soaps, face washes are designed to cleanse without stripping skin of its natural oils. “Cleansing should not remove these lipids or oils from the surface of the skin because doing so can lead to problems with irritation,” says Spierings, who suggests choosing your face wash with care and not overusing it as excessive cleansing can exacerbate skin problems like acne, rosacea, dryness and eczema. She also suggests using your cleanser with tepid rather than piping hot water as this can also remove more of the skin’s protective lipids.

You can ignore the “double cleansing” trend too. “If you’re using the correct cleanser for you it’s unnecessary,” she says. Besides, you actually never want your skin to be “squeaky” clean as this means you’ve stripped away all the oils.

So, how do you choose the right face wash for you? We’ve narrowed the field to ten quality cleansers to suit every skin type and budget – from essentials for acne prone skin to multifunctional wonders that will allow you to dispense with face scrubs and clay masks.

How we tested

One thing was at the forefront of our mind when testing the best face washes for men: how did our skin feel afterwards? If it felt tight as a drum, we moved on to the next one. Smell was important, of course, as was texture (like Goldilocks, we were looking for something that was neither thick nor too runny but which felt “just right”). As always, we had one eye on the value for money too. These are the best of the best.

The best face washes for men for 2022 are:

Best overall – Dermalogica special cleansing gel: £25.75, Beyondbeautiful.com

