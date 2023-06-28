9 best luxury handwashes that nourish the skin and smell divine

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The thought of buying handwash might not be the most enthralling thing, but having a luxury bottle that looks chic in your bathroom makes it an entirely different experience.

It’s more important to find a soap that doesn’t dry out or irritate your skin. There’s no avoiding that spending more than a few pounds on a bottle of hand soap is a big jump if that’s what you’re used to, never mind going above £30, but for a little bit of everyday luxury, we think it’s worth it and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how long each bottle lasts.

Of course, you can also do the sneaky interior trick of buying luxury once and then refilling the bottle with something more basic to keep the look without the ongoing cost. To help you find the bottles that are worth investing in, we tried and tested a number of different options. From an Aesop favourite to formulas made from aromatic blends, keep on reading for our verdict on the best luxury handwashes.

How we tested

In testing, we looked not only for the bare essentials – how clean our hands felt afterwards – but also for experience: scent, lather, how skin felt afterwards and how long the fragrance lingered on the skin. Our favourites had a long-lasting but not overpowering scent and left skin feeling nourished and soft as well as clean.

The best luxury handwashes for 2023 are: