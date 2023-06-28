9 best luxury handwashes that nourish the skin and smell divine

he thought of buying handwash might not be the most enthralling thing, but having a luxury bottle that looks chic in your bathroom makes it an entirely different experience.
It’s more important to find a soap that doesn’t dry out or irritate your skin. There’s no avoiding that spending more than a few pounds on a bottle of hand soap is a big jump if that’s what you’re used to, never mind going above £30, but for a little bit of everyday luxury, we think it’s worth it and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how long each bottle lasts.
Of course, you can also do the sneaky interior trick of buying luxury once and then refilling the bottle with something more basic to keep the look without the ongoing cost. To help you find the bottles that are worth investing in, we tried and tested a number of different options. From an Aesop favourite to formulas made from aromatic blends, keep on reading for our verdict on the best luxury handwashes.
How we tested
In testing, we looked not only for the bare essentials – how clean our hands felt afterwards – but also for experience: scent, lather, how skin felt afterwards and how long the fragrance lingered on the skin. Our favourites had a long-lasting but not overpowering scent and left skin feeling nourished and soft as well as clean.
The best luxury handwashes for 2023 are:
- Best luxury handwash overall – Aesop reverence aromatique handwash: £27, Amazon.co.uk
- Best affordable luxury handwash – Cowshed refresh handwash: £15.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for dry hands – Austin Austin organic certified hand soap palmarosa and vetiver: £18, Trouva.com
- Best for long-lasting scent – Byredo suede handwash: £44, Cultbeauty.co.uk