Marc Jacobs daisy drops review: Why these new fragrance capsules are perfect for summer holidays

The perfume gel is available in daisy, daisy eau so fresh and daisy love

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 21 June 2023 10:55
<p>This brand-new launch is an innovative scent buy </p>

This brand-new launch is an innovative scent buy

(The Independent)

Perfume is a daily go-to for adding a splash of olfactory joy, should you prefer floral, woody, citrus or crisp scents. Whether you’ve got a favourite fragrance, love finding something fresh or are drawn towards specific brands, the bottle is often part of the selection process too.

From sleek minimalist shapes to pop on your bathroom shelf to packaging decked out in fancy branding, most perfumes are instantly recognisable by their bottle. The daisy range by Marc Jacobs is a good example of this, with it being known for featuring eye-catching floral lids. So, we were particularly intrigued to hear about the designer fragrance brand’s latest launch in the form of perfume capsules presented in a tiny tin.

There are Marc Jacobs daisy drops to shop in the daisy, daisy eau so fresh and daisy love scents and each unique buy contains 30 eau de parfum capsules. They’re created using natural ingredients, without alcohol and don’t contribute to any plastic waste.

But how much perfume is in every daisy drop andd does the gel-like fragrance offer long-lasting scent? We got our hands on the product range ahead of its excluisve Boots launch on 21 June to find out.

How we tested

We spent a few weeks testing the Marc Jacobs daisy drops and sampled all three scents in the collection. During this time, we looked at the formula, fragrance longevity and scent notes while wearing them for daily life, evenings out and on special occasions. Keep reading for our full tried and tested review.

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

Marc Jacobs daisy drops, signature

  • Number of capsules: 30
  • Scent notes: jasmine, sandalwood and wild berries

The perfume drops are presented in a tiny, lightweight white tin framed with a cute daisy pattern and this case will fit into even the most compact of handbags. That makes the miniscule product ideal for travel, work and nights out. Plus, we were pleased to see there was no cellophane wrap surrounding the external box when it arrived, and both the aluminium tin and capsules are plastic-free too.

Inside the tin there are 30 light yellow capsules and while we’ve seen several serums packaged this way, it’s a unique take for fragrance. We twisted the top off the capsule and saw it release a scented gel for dotting onto skin. We picked up on the scent as soon as we opened the capsule, and this then emanated from our skin after being applied. The perfume gel dries almost instantly and there’s no sticky residue either.

Plus, the liquid inside each capsule is concentrated, so a small amount offers plentiful eau de parfum coverage. We were pleasantly surprised by how much perfume they contain and it’s easy to squeeze every last drop out because of how soft the capsules are.

Scent-wise, the fragrance is based on Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette (£78.20, Boots.com), which includes notes of jasmine, sandalwood and wild berries. After opening the capsules, we picked up on a sparkling floral fragrance with sweet, fresh and powdery elements. Although in this format, you can’t spritz fragrance all over you, we were impressed to note how potent the gel droplets are. We could detect a strong sniff of summery fragrance after dabbing a few daisy drops onto our neck and wrists and this scent lasted for several hours.

This is an innovative designer perfume purchase for under £30 which is perfect for summer holiday hand luggage or as an on-the-go scent top-up without carrying a bottle around. Plus, we can see ourselves adding the tin or a single capsule to our bag while attending summer weddings and festivals too.

Marc Jacobs daisy drops, eau so fresh

  • Number of capsules: 30
  • Scent notes: grapefruit, wild rose, pear, apple blossom and cedarwood

This daisy drops tin features a pink pattern to match the Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette (£67.15, Boots.com). Plus, the capsules inside are pale pink too. The blend incorporates graperfruit, wild rose, pear, apple blossom and cedarwood, so these drops have a fruity, floral scent which has a syrupy sweet and velvety soft sensual twist.

After spending several weeks wearing the perfume daily, we’ve found that all the daisy drops are identical in longevity. It all comes down to personal preference as to which you’d choose. We think the musky notes in eau so fresh are a gorgeous evening scent option.

Marc Jacobs daisy drops, love

  • Number of capsules: 30
  • Scent notes: cloudberries, daisy tree petals, cashmere musk and driftwood

The third daisy drops option is daisy love, and these capsules are a slightly brighter peachy pink. This shade and the gel perfume’s scent blend coordinates with daisy love eau de toilette (£59.50, Boots.com).

The scent mix includes cloudberries, daisy tree petals, cashmere musk and driftwood. When wearing this gel perfume, we noticed a slightly tangy sweet scent combined with warming, softness and an airy, light finish. Every single daisy drops option has an appealing, uplifting scent, and the clever capsules are an alternative way of carrying and wearing perfume.

The verdict: Marc Jacobs daisy drops

Marc Jacobs daisy drops are an inventive designer eau de parfum option for under £30 in three different, but equally appealing scents. The daisy drops in the signature daisy scent offer up a fresh, powdery fragrance. Meanwhile, daisy drops eau so fresh are fruity and floral. Finally, daisy drops love have a warming softness and a light, airy scent. Whether you’re looking for a clever summer travel fragrance hack or simply fancy trying a fresh perfume format, we think these capsules are a cute and clever purchase.

