Marc Jacobs daisy drops, signature
- Number of capsules: 30
- Scent notes: jasmine, sandalwood and wild berries
The perfume drops are presented in a tiny, lightweight white tin framed with a cute daisy pattern and this case will fit into even the most compact of handbags. That makes the miniscule product ideal for travel, work and nights out. Plus, we were pleased to see there was no cellophane wrap surrounding the external box when it arrived, and both the aluminium tin and capsules are plastic-free too.
Inside the tin there are 30 light yellow capsules and while we’ve seen several serums packaged this way, it’s a unique take for fragrance. We twisted the top off the capsule and saw it release a scented gel for dotting onto skin. We picked up on the scent as soon as we opened the capsule, and this then emanated from our skin after being applied. The perfume gel dries almost instantly and there’s no sticky residue either.
Plus, the liquid inside each capsule is concentrated, so a small amount offers plentiful eau de parfum coverage. We were pleasantly surprised by how much perfume they contain and it’s easy to squeeze every last drop out because of how soft the capsules are.
Scent-wise, the fragrance is based on Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette (£78.20, Boots.com), which includes notes of jasmine, sandalwood and wild berries. After opening the capsules, we picked up on a sparkling floral fragrance with sweet, fresh and powdery elements. Although in this format, you can’t spritz fragrance all over you, we were impressed to note how potent the gel droplets are. We could detect a strong sniff of summery fragrance after dabbing a few daisy drops onto our neck and wrists and this scent lasted for several hours.
This is an innovative designer perfume purchase for under £30 which is perfect for summer holiday hand luggage or as an on-the-go scent top-up without carrying a bottle around. Plus, we can see ourselves adding the tin or a single capsule to our bag while attending summer weddings and festivals too.