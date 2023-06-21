Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Perfume is a daily go-to for adding a splash of olfactory joy, should you prefer floral, woody, citrus or crisp scents. Whether you’ve got a favourite fragrance, love finding something fresh or are drawn towards specific brands, the bottle is often part of the selection process too.

From sleek minimalist shapes to pop on your bathroom shelf to packaging decked out in fancy branding, most perfumes are instantly recognisable by their bottle. The daisy range by Marc Jacobs is a good example of this, with it being known for featuring eye-catching floral lids. So, we were particularly intrigued to hear about the designer fragrance brand’s latest launch in the form of perfume capsules presented in a tiny tin.

There are Marc Jacobs daisy drops to shop in the daisy, daisy eau so fresh and daisy love scents and each unique buy contains 30 eau de parfum capsules. They’re created using natural ingredients, without alcohol and don’t contribute to any plastic waste.

But how much perfume is in every daisy drop andd does the gel-like fragrance offer long-lasting scent? We got our hands on the product range ahead of its excluisve Boots launch on 21 June to find out.

How we tested

We spent a few weeks testing the Marc Jacobs daisy drops and sampled all three scents in the collection. During this time, we looked at the formula, fragrance longevity and scent notes while wearing them for daily life, evenings out and on special occasions. Keep reading for our full tried and tested review.