The new year might call for a new scent – and if you’re looking to stock up for less in 2023, Aldi should be your go-to destination. When it comes to beauty, the budget supermarket proves time after time that you needn’t spend a fortune to enjoy designer-quality products.

From Charlotte Tilbury-inspired make-up to Olaplex haircare dupes, Aldi’s roster of budget alternatives is unrivalled – particularly its perfume offering.

Whether it’s products hailing from the Lacura range or Hotel Collection line, the supermarket is much-loved by fragrance fanatics and frugal shoppers alike for its affordable versions of cult scents, from Thierry Mugler, YSL and Creed to Carolina Herrera and Escentic Molecules. Better still, nearly all of its designer alternatives cost less than £10.

One of its most popular ventures, Aldi’s sell-out Jo Malone dupes have taken candle and fragrance form. Now, you can get your hands on an alternative to Jo Malone’s coveted lime, basil and mandarin fragrance.

While the British perfume powerhouse’s scent costs £110 (Jomalone.co.uk) for 100ml, Aldi’s alternative hailing from the Hotel Collection range will set you back just £6.99. Here’s everything you need to know.

Even the bottles are strikingly similar (Jo Malone)

Aldi Hotel Collection no.1 lime, basil and mandarin eau de parfum, 100ml: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

A dupe for Jo Malone’s £110 coveted lime, basil and mandarin cologne, Aldi’s Hotel Collection alternative is 93 per cent cheaper – and even comes in the same 100ml size bottle. According to the retailer, the bargain fragrance boasts top notes of lime, mandarin orange and bergamot, working together with middle notes of basil, lilac, iris and thyme, with base notes of patchouli and vetiver.

If you love the aroma of Jo Malone’s signature scent, Aldi’s budget alternative sounds just as fresh and vibrant, for a fraction of the price.

