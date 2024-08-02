Lacura bonded pre-wash treatment
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Sulphate-free
- Nourishing
- Take note
- Makes hair feel squeaky clean
First things first, this at-home treatment has been designed, it seems, to provide a more affordable alternative to Olaplex’s no.3. If Aldi’s pre-wash treatment can do the same thing, then, of course, you need to know about it.
The ingredient lists are strikingly similar. First up, you’ll find propylene glycol, which softens hair and makes it easier to comb. Then there’s polyquaternium-37, which acts as an antistatic. Finally, panthenol, which works to strengthen hair, retain moisture and improve the texture of damaged hair.
Aldi’s pre-wash treatment is silicone-free, which is particularly impressive because silicone is commonly used in cheaper haircare products. The ingredient gives the appearance of looking shinier but, in actual fact, prevents moisture from penetrating into the root.
What Aldi’s haircare product lacks, though, is bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which is the patent bond-builder technology Olaplex relies on for its products. It’s this that repairs the hair from the inside out.
As for the formula, the pre-wash treatment is thick and has a creamier texture than Olaplex’s almost gel-like no.3, which has a slightly shinier appearance. Aldi’s treatment does have a strong fragrance – and, while we’d have preferred something a little more subtle, for £3.99, we can’t complain.
It’s been designed to be used up to three times a week, depending on how damaged your hair is, and the brand states you must apply it to damp, unwashed hair and leave it on for 10 minutes. Owing to the thickness of my locks, I found I needed to be generous with the amount of product I used, so, I used up a bottle quite quickly (I’m glad it’s so affordable).
When I washed off the treatment, I noticed my hair felt squeaky clean, which would suggest too much moisture had been stripped, which, of course, isn’t ideal for a haircare treatment. That being said, my ends did feel very soft after using the treatment. After a couple of uses, the results were impressive – my hair felt smoother and shinier.
The treatment sold out when it first launched in 2022 – and, as with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys, it’s an in-store-only affair. I’d certainly recommend keeping an eye out for it in your local Aldi supermarket and, if you do spot it, I’d suggest stocking up.