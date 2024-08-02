Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When it comes to haircare and, more importantly, bond-building products, there are few brands that can beat Olaplex. But, owing to its success, there’s yet another contender in the market: Aldi. Yes, of course, the budget-friendly supermarket created an affordable alternative in 2022, and it’s back once again.

The thing with Olaplex is it claims to have developed the “perfect formula for restoring damaged hair”, in the form of a patented bond builder (which goes by the name of bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate). It essentially works by attaching itself to the broken bonds of your hair and repairing it from the inside out.

As for Aldi’s sell-out collection, it doesn’t seem to have quite the same scientific backing. According to the brand, each product has been formulated with a range of powerful ingredients, some of which are also included within Olaplex’s products – but more on that later.

As an avid user, and fan, of Olaplex, I put Aldi’s popular bonded haircare range to the test, to see if the £3.99 products really do live up to the claims.

I looked at the formula and ingredient list and gave my locks the full treatment, to see if the affordable collection could provide the level of TLC I was after.

How I tested

open image in gallery Aldi’s pre-wash treatment has a creamy texture ( Eva Waite-Taylor )

To help inform your decision of whether to buy Aldi’s £3.99 treatment or not, I put it to the test, giving my hair some serious TLC. Before that, though, I scrutinised Aldi’s pre-wash treatment, assessing the thickness of the formula and the ingredients list, while looking at how easy it was to apply, too. I paid close attention to the results and considered how well the pre-wash treatment worked, whether it made my hair feel weighed down and greasy or more manageable. For context, I have long, thick, wavy hair.