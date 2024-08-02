Jump to content
Aldi’s ‘impressive’ bond-building hair treatment is back – and it’s only £3.99

The sell-out product is back in stores now

Eva Waite-Taylor
eCommerce editor
Friday 02 August 2024 12:21 BST
If you’re looking for a new treatment to give your lacklustre locks a boost, this is it
If you’re looking for a new treatment to give your lacklustre locks a boost, this is it (The Independent)

When it comes to haircare and, more importantly, bond-building products, there are few brands that can beat Olaplex. But, owing to its success, there’s yet another contender in the market: Aldi. Yes, of course, the budget-friendly supermarket created an affordable alternative in 2022, and it’s back once again.

The thing with Olaplex is it claims to have developed the “perfect formula for restoring damaged hair”, in the form of a patented bond builder (which goes by the name of bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate). It essentially works by attaching itself to the broken bonds of your hair and repairing it from the inside out.

As for Aldi’s sell-out collection, it doesn’t seem to have quite the same scientific backing. According to the brand, each product has been formulated with a range of powerful ingredients, some of which are also included within Olaplex’s products – but more on that later.

As an avid user, and fan, of Olaplex, I put Aldi’s popular bonded haircare range to the test, to see if the £3.99 products really do live up to the claims.

I looked at the formula and ingredient list and gave my locks the full treatment, to see if the affordable collection could provide the level of TLC I was after.

How I tested

Aldi’s pre-wash treatment has a creamy texture
Aldi’s pre-wash treatment has a creamy texture (Eva Waite-Taylor)

To help inform your decision of whether to buy Aldi’s £3.99 treatment or not, I put it to the test, giving my hair some serious TLC. Before that, though, I scrutinised Aldi’s pre-wash treatment, assessing the thickness of the formula and the ingredients list, while looking at how easy it was to apply, too. I paid close attention to the results and considered how well the pre-wash treatment worked, whether it made my hair feel weighed down and greasy or more manageable. For context, I have long, thick, wavy hair.

Lacura bonded pre-wash treatment

aldi-olaplex-no3-dupe-hair-indybest (1).png
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Sulphate-free
    • Nourishing
  • Take note
    • Makes hair feel squeaky clean
  1.  £3 from Aldi.co.uk
The verdict: Aldi’s bonded haircare range

To say I was sceptical about how well Aldi’s bonded haircare could perform would be an understatement, and the pre-wash treatment had a lot to live up to. However, it left my hair feeling silky smooth, and, for just £3.99, it’s certainly worth trying if you see it in your local Aldi supermarket.

