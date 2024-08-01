Support truly

When it comes to budget beauty, Aldi’s Lacura range is is unrivalled – from its Sol De Janeiro-inspired creams, haircare that nods to Olaplex and liquid blushes that look suspiciously like Rare Beauty’s popular formula.

Helping those with a high-end taste (and nose), but without the budget to match, Aldi’s perfume range is famous for its affordable alternatives to luxury scents.

Now, it’s gone one step further with a new perfume that is said to be inspired by one of the world’s most luxurious and premium fragrances: Maison Francis Kurkdjian baccarat rouge 540 eau de parfum. In recent years, baccarat rouge went from the beauty industry’s best-kept secret to the most coveted buy after finding fame on TikTok.

But at £235 for just 70ml, the spicy yet floral Maison Francis Kurkdjian scent isn’t the kind of whiff you pick up casually on a shopping trip. That’s where Aldi’s cardinal red fragrance comes in. Already causing a stir online, the scent will set you back just £5.99.

Whether its the Jo Malone-inspired Hotel Collection range or budget takes on Jean Paul Gaultier, Viktor & Rolf, Lancome and Miss Dior, the supermarket’s fragrances consitently sell out – and we think cardinal red will be no exception. If you’re considering adding the baccarat rouge 540-inspired scent to your basket, here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi Lacura cardinal red eau de parfum: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery

Costing just £5.99 for a 50ml bottle, Aldi’s cardinal red perfume is a steal. Described as a mixture of sweet, floral jasmine with a hint of sandalwood, it shares a lot of the same spicy and floral notes as the Maison Francis Kurkdjian. TikTok users have lauded the scent as strikingly similar to the baccarat rouge, and even the packaging riffs of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s signature red hue. As for the staying power, you’ll have to find out for yourself by picking it up at your local supermarket.

Of course, nothing quite beats the real deal and, for those of you who are tempted, the sleek glass bottle will surely take pride of place on your dressing table. The iconic baccarat rouge scent (£245, Johnlewis.com) counts the likes of Rihanna and Olivia Rodrigo among its fans, with the balance of amber floral, jasmine and saffron uniquely balancing the woody olfactory notes of freshly cut cedar wood.

