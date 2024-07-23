Support truly

Despite England losing the Euros (the less said on that the better), there’s still time for glory with the Paris Olympics 2024 stretching out a summer of sport. Kicking off this Friday (26 July), Aldi is helping us celebrate the occasion with its new Specialbuys range.

The budget supermarket’s middle aisle needs little introduction, with its pocket-friendly garden furniture, affordable beauty dupes and kitchen essentials (its Our Place-inspired cooking pan has gone straight to the top of our wishlist).

Its latest drop features everything you need to mark the summer Olympics, from decorations and sports equipment, if you’re feeling inspired, to water bottles and the return of Aldi’s famous Kevin the Carrot mascot (complete with a Team GB headband to cheer on the athletes).

Whether you’re heading to Paris or enjoying the coverage at home, here’s everything to shop from Aldi’s Paris Olympics 2024 specialbuys range. As ever, they’ll all be in-store only, and are sure to sell out fast – so make sure you head down to your local supermarket with haste this Thursday.

Aldi Team GB Kevin the Carrot: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Returning to cheer on the Team GB athletes, Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot plush toy is back in time for the Paris Summer Olympics. Featuring a Team GB headband, it will serve as a nice piece of memorabilia once the games are over.

Aldi Team GB and Paralympics GB decorations: £1.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

A steal at under £2, this decoration kit includes flag bunting, foil balloons, photo props, a Union Jack flag and paper chains. All detailed with red and blue colour blocking, as well as the English flag, they’ll bring a team spirit into your home.

Aldi Team GB football size 5: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Showing your support for Team GB while playing on the pitch, this Paris Olympics football is size five. The bold print with the Team GB logo will help you remember the games once they’re over. If you’re hosting a viewing party with kids, a kick about with the ball will provide hours of fun.

Aldi Team GB sports bottle: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

While there games are on, swap out your go-to resusable water bottle for one of these Team GB sports designs. Whether you’re using them in the gym or while working from home, the bottles are available in a patriotic red, white or blue, all complete with a retractable nozzle.

Aldi speed badminton set: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Channel your inner is Olympian with this badminton set from Aldi’s specialbuys range. Designed to be used anywhere that there’s open space, simply mark out your playing area with the cones provided and start the match. The set includes two rackets, five nylon shuttlecocks, eight plastic cones and a foam ball.

