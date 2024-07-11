Support truly

England has reached the final of Euro 2024 for a second time in a row after a stunning last-minute goal from Ollie Watkins. But with Italy’s penalty triumph in 2020 still firmly lodged in the Three Lions’ minds, will it be heartbreak or glory for the England team?

It might be now or never for Gareth Southgate, who has come under fierce criticism for his substitution choices (or lack thereof), admitting ahead of the tournament that he will probably leave his post if he doesn’t lead England to victory in Germany.

But whether you’re Southgate in or out, England are one game away from being the champions of Europe, following in the footsteps of the Lionesses who achieved the title two years ago.

Millions of people up and down the UK are getting ready to roar the Three Lions home, and there’s no better way to do so than with one of the white home or lavender away shirts. Here’s where you can buy the strips to show your support this weekend.

England 2024/2025 stadium home shirt: £84.99, Nike.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

In classic white with stripe sleeve cuffs and a neck tape inspired by the 1966 England manager, England’s home shirt may be the most unnecessarily controversial shirt in recent memory, as The Independent’s sports writer Lawrence Ostlere put it: “The zany St George’s Cross infuriated all the right people, but this shirt’s strength is actually in its red and blue sleeve trim – a lovely detail.”

This is the stadium version of the shirt, meaning it’s a replica design modelled on the shirt that the pros wear on the pitch. It features Nike’s dri-fit sweat-wicking technology, a fold-over collar design, and it is made from 100 per cent polyester. You can get it in either men’s sizes, women’s sizes or older kids’ sizes.

England 2024/2025 match home shirt: £124.99, Nike.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

This is the exact home shirt that the Three Lions are currently wearing on the pitch. While it’ll cost you a wodge more, it features a more advanced form of Nike’s dri-fit technology and has a slimmer, more lightweight fit for greater mobility. It comes in men’s sizes, women’s sizes and older kids’ sizes. There aren’t a huge number of sizes left, however.

England 2024/2025 stadium away shirt: £85, Sportsdirect.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

This may be the nicest-looking away shirt Nike’s produced for England in a long, long time. Purple with multi-coloured side panels. But Ostlere put it best: “Good lord, what a shirt this is,” he said when he ranked it second out of this year’s crop of Euro 2024 shirts. “The colour is almost intimidating. The golden flecks of detail in the Nike swoosh and Three Lions badge are rich and dreamy. The simplicity is art itself. If you could marry a football shirt…”

This is the stadium version of the shirt. That means it looks exactly the same as the one the pros wear on the pitch, but isn’t as high-tech (or as expensive). It features Nike’s dri-fit sweat-wicking technology and is made from 100 per cent polyester. You can get it in men’s sizes, women’s sizes and older kids’ sizes. Sadly, there’s only small sizes left in the match shirt (£124.99, Englandstore.com) – the one the pros wear on the pitch.

England 2024/2025 stadium goalkeeper shirt: £84.99, Nike.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

Calling all Jordan Pickford or Mary Earps fans, you can get the bright orange stadium shirt to show your support for the goalkeeper. It’s made from 100 per cent polyester and like all the other stadium shirts, comes with Nike’s dri-fit technology to keep sweat away from your body. It comes in men’s sizes, women’s sizes and older kids’ sizes.

