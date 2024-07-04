Aldi’s sell-out inflatable kayak is back – and it’s only £50

Support truly

Summer is here which means, in theory, we should be able to enjoy a least slightly warmer weather. And, with the sun (hopefully), comes another exciting arrival. Guaranteed to make waves this season, Aldi has brought back its sell-out inflatable kayak.

Having recently landed in the supermarket’s stores as part of its famous, budget-friendly Specialbuys range, the inflatable is almost certain to be a smash hit with families, holiday-goers and long weekender’s, not least because of its £50 price tag.

What’s more, as the kayak is inflatable, it should be easy to pack away in the car. So, whether you’re heading out into the wilderness for a waterside retreat, or driving for hours before a weekend doing water sports, it shouldn’t be more hassle than it’s worth.

Bear in mind the kayak has been a sell-out in recent years, and we predict it will be just as popular this time around. So, to make sure you don’t miss the boat, get down to your local Aldi store before they’re all gone. Here’s everything you need to know about the inflatable.

Crane inflatable kayak: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery

Aldi’s inflatable kayak has two padded seats, so you can sit comfortably and it comes complete with a paddle and a foot wedge cushion. We haven’t taken the kayak out on the water ourselves, but it’s said to have a robust frame.

Owing to being inflatable, it should pack down small and comes with a hand storage bag, making it great for chucking into the car for your adventures. What’s more, should it get damaged, the repair kit is on hand to help you fix it. All this for less than £50 – what are you waiting for?

Buy in-store now

