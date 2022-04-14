Ask any seasoned kayaker what they don’t look forward to about a day on the water and they will likely tell you it’s the struggle to get their kayak on and off their car roof and then down to the water. And that’s where inflatables come in.

Taking a leaf from the huge popularity of inflatable paddleboards (do you see any other kind these days?) manufacturers have looked to produce crafts that are portable and yet still retain the on-water credentials of their rigid counterparts.

Obviously, anything inflatable has the potential to meet a sticky end. That’s why quality materials need to combine with construction to produce a kayak with structural integrity that won’t be compromised by the first ripple in the sea or hidden branch in a river.

A kayak is less about messing around on the water and more about actually getting somewhere, which is why inflatables need to feel stable and track well, so that all your paddling energy is being harnessed by the kayak to get you to your destination in the most efficient way possible.

Their lightweight nature means inflatables are more prone to catching wind and being blown off course. So we were looking for kayaks that would stay as true as possible to the line we were paddling in and dash towards their destination like a dart, even when the wind was blowing.

We made sure that all our recommendations came equipped with a paddle and a quality pump (preferably, dual action, which pumps in air on the upstroke and downstroke) as this is the only way that you’ll be able to inflate the craft quickly enough, and we were also mindful of things like portability, carrying weight, ease of inflation and how easily it drained when we were back on land.

What guaranteed inclusion in the list was an inflatable’s ability to mimic as many of the characteristics of a rigid kayak as possible, so that you can leave the roof rack behind and just enjoy the water.

How we tested

We tested all the kayaks in the sea, launching from the beach to an island off the coast of south Devon; and also in river conditions. This gave us the best indication of how each craft would cope with a range of conditions and so what kind of water each one was best suited to.

As well as making notes on things like portability, handling and comfort, we also tested with junior paddlers to see how different sized passengers affected performance. As durability is such an important characteristic in an inflatable, we floated each one over submerged plants and rocks and performed several beach landings to ensure we were never left with that sinking feeling.

The best inflatable kayaks for 2022 are:

Shipwreck kayaks arrowstream Best: Overall Rating: 8/10 The backpack size was big, but it distributed the weight evenly, so we didn’t have too much trouble transporting it, even on longer walks to the water’s edge. Inflation was effortless with the dual action pump and the kayak felt nice and stable with a thick, comfortable seat, so it was easy to maintain a good paddling position even when we’d been on the water for an hour or so. In terms of performance, the Arrowstream is fitted with a short 8-inch fin which means that it’s well-suited to shallower rivers, but the craft still tracked well in some tricky sea conditions and was able to cope well with a front and back splash deck, which worked well, keeping the water out of the boat even when things got choppy. Buy now £ 569 , Shipwreckkayaks.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Advanced Elements advanced frame Best: On water performance Rating: 8/10 This is a heavy kayak with a bag that’s maybe not quite as ergonomic as we’d like. But if you don’t have far to go to get to the water then this backpack ‘yak is quite an eye-opener, as its handling is so similar to a rigid, you probably wouldn’t know the difference. This has certainly got a lot to do with a keel that’s reinforced with aluminium, creating a V-shape, and although this metal stiffening is guilty of adding to the craft’s weight, it also ensures that it cuts through water like a knife. It’s a complicated craft to inflate with seven air chambers to fill, however the extra time pumping will add to the feeling of security on the water. With both inner and outer chambers you’ll always be able to limp back to shore, even if one of the chambers is breached – although the boat will have to take quite a hit as the kayak scored very high on durability. The seat and paddling position was comfortable too and although the advance frame isn’t quick to drain because it lacks a scupper hole, rolling it up and fitting it back into the bag was no problem. Buy now £ 523.83 , Nootica.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sevylor quickpak K5 Best: Value Rating: 7/10 With a comfortable backpack carry, the K5 is a go-anywhere kayak with only three chambers to inflate, so you’ll be on the water in no time. It felt very stable, with a nice rigid floor and confidence inspiring, well-reinforced, construction. It’s a particularly seaworthy single-person kayak thanks to a nice, high paddling position and spray skirt, which is included in the price, so you can ride the waves without concern. We really liked the fact that when you get down to the water’s edge the backpack becomes part of the kayak itself, zipping in over the paddler’s legs to act as the aforementioned spray skirt. While the back portion turns into the kayak’s seat and though it’s not padded, it was still comfortable. The K5 tracks well and was easy to paddle although you need to be a little patient when it comes to draining the K5 as there’s no scupper hole. Pulling all the valves deflated the boat quickly and we didn’t have to wrestle it back into the bag. Buy now £ 373.80 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Intex excursion pro K2 Best: For two people Rating: 6/10 This is a well-priced kayak that can convert from a double to a single and back again, depending on who’s up for messing about on the water. Portability was good, although the duffel bag that the kayak packs in and out of is probably better suited to short walks to the shoreline rather than lengthy yomps. One of the biggest advantages of double kayaks is double the paddle power. But this also means that space and internal dimensions become even more important. The last thing you want is to be doing battle with your paddling partner’s blade when you should both be pushing in the same direction. Thankfully, there’s some very well thought out design going on with the K2 and there was plenty of room for two paddlers, so you’ll both be able to take advantage of the kayak’s solid tracking performance. The kayak was very manoeuvrable and quick too – whether in single or tandem mode and the inflatable seat and pop-in plastic foot braces made for comfortable cruising. Out of the water, the kayak inflated efficiently and was one of the easiest to drain, pack up and get back into its bag too. Buy now £ 357.25 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Advanced Elements lagoon kayak Best: For solo river adventuring Rating: 7/10 Folding up into a suitcase-sized bag, the one-person Lagoon is very easy to inflate, so that you can be out on the water within ten minutes of starting to unpack. As with all Advanced Elements craft, the construction and materials instill confidence and the stubby design is stable, very manoeuvrable and well suited to exploring meandering river systems by getting in and around submerged root systems and fallen trees. The padded chair and high back support meant that we weren’t left squirming in our seat and were happy to paddle for hours at a time without it feeling like it was the sit-in design that was sapping our energy levels. Drainage and break down of the kayak at the end of a long day was also, thankfully, very easy. Buy now £ 325 , Advancedelementskayaks.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aqua Marina tomahawk Best: For tracking Rating: 8/10 This single is pretty bulky, but the Tomahawk’s backpack was effective in taking the load and making the kayak comfortable to transport, while the inflation was very efficient so that we were in the water within 20 minutes. Seat and footrests set you up in a comfortable position and the whole kayak feels well made and robust, and there’s evident reinforcing to give you the confidence to be adventurous. And that’s certainly something you can be with the tomahawk, which handled very well on the water and turned in one of the best tracking performances on test, so you can really make some headway in a relatively short time. Its light weight does means it catches the wind but the manoeuvrability and superior tracking more than make up for this. Straightforward to drain and dry, it didn’t take much effort to get the kayak packed away either. Buy now £ 739 , Aquamarinauk.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Decathlon touring kayak Best: For beginners Rating: 7/10 Nice and bright so it’s easy to pick out on crowded water, this isn’t the only feature that makes this a good beginners boat – we also found it really stable and robust enough to get through some small breakers and beyond to easy paddling, which is where its excellent tracking comes into play. The backpack was nicely proportioned for carrying, but spacious enough that it took the folded kayak without having to be forced in. The seats are also very comfortable and inflation/deflation was quick and effortless, leaving you more time and energy to enjoy the open water. Buy now £ 399.99 , Decathlon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Airhead Montana Best: For white water Rating: 8/10 This single-seater is built for those who like adventure because it’s so manoeuvrable, especially in rapid water, but lacks the tracking credentials that you would need if you’re going long. Another factor that makes the kayak particularly suited to the UK’s rivers are the quality materials and construction which combine to give the boat excellent durability. The adjustable foot rest, comfortable seat and high paddling position all add to the control that you have over the kayak, whether your paddling calmer stretches of river or facing down some minor rapids. In fact, this kayak is all about speed because the three chambers inflate quickly to begin with, and a well-placed drainage hole and efficient valves means it takes no time to get the boat broken down at the end of the day. Buy now £ 537.98 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sea Eagle 370 deluxe Best: For families Rating: 6/10 This tandem has plenty of stability in the water and high sides, so it’s great for one adult and a child, or even two adults and a baby, if you’re just messing around in calm waters, like inlets and ponds. And the two seats can be moved throughout the kayak making it easy to customise the seating positions according to who’s in the boat. A good quality carry bag with a shoulder strap makes the kayak portable and there’s enough durability in the materials to ensure that it will survive any close shaves with submerged rocks and wood. It als comes with a foot pump, but inflation was very straightforward and the included inflation gauge makes hitting the right pressure very simple, so that you’ll be on the water in just over ten minutes – great if you have excitable kids who’re desperate to get out there. The scupper hole worked well at draining the boat, and getting it deflated and back in the bag took next to no time, so you can all be heading home before younger paddlers start getting bored. Buy now £ 499 , Truenorthsailing.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aqua Marina memba-330 Best: For all-day adventures Rating: 9/10 Making another appearance is this single-person paddler constructed with a double walled drop stitch floor that felt very sturdy underfoot and was able to stand up to plenty of punishment on the water. It also gave the kayak excellent rigidity, which translated to fantastic water performance, especially when combined with the sleek hull design and dual fins underneath the craft. The 330 tracked incredibly well with good cargo space, excellent inflation and deflation times and a huge storage bag, which makes it an absolute dream to put to bed once you’ve had your fun with it. Buy now £ 479 , Aquamarinauk.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}