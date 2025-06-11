Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Planning your next camping adventure? Get a good night’s sleep outdoors with our pick of the best two-person tents.

Although tents are marketed by the number of adults they can accommodate, the amount of space inside two-person tents can vary. Some are spacious enough for you to share comfortably, with room for backpacks and boots, while others are a bit of a squeeze and are better suited for cosy couples or even solo sleepers who need extra space for kit.

If you need a tent to share with a friend on a longer camping trip, or if you’re bringing lots of gear, you may even want to consider a three-person design.

There are some essential features to look for when buying a new tent of any size: make sure the model you choose has a completely waterproof rain fly (the ‘fly’ is your tent’s outer layer) and a coated nylon groundsheet on the floor, so you don’t wake up in the middle of the night in a puddle. The more guy ropes a tent comes with, the better (for added stability). Pockets, storage compartments and a porch are useful for stashing bags, your cooking kit and muddy boots – a design with a porch on either side is ideal for two people sharing.

Many two-person designs are lightweight enough to work for backpacking and wild camping adventures. Anything weighing less than 2kg is ideal. A tent weighing between 2-4kg will still serve its purpose, but you may want to divide up a heavier tent between two people’s backpacks.

With all this in mind, keep scrolling to find out how we got on when we tested a range of two-person tents.

How we tested

We tested these two-person tents on multi-day hikes in Scotland, at summer festivals and during weekend camping trips in the Cotswolds. We looked for portable weight, easy pitching and a decent amount of space. We also looked for breathability during warmer weather, while waterproofing was put to the test during storms.

The best two-person tents for 2025 are: