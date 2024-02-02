15 best men’s waterproof jackets that keep the rainy weather at bay

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re standing on a ridgeline in Snowdonia or waiting for a bus, when the rain comes, you need to make sure you’re wearing something that’s going to avoid the dreaded drowned rat look. So, we’ve been busy putting the best men’s waterproof jackets to the test.

Waterproof jackets are typically constructed with either 2, 2.5 or 3 layers of protection, to guarantee you stay dry. A single layer with a connected membrane will keep work clothes dry at the bus stop, while jackets made with a single layer and membrane that are treated with a water-repellent will be a good option for any prolonged outdoor pursuit. Finally, for that Snowdonia ridgeline, you have three-layer jackets that have all of the above plus another liner on the inside.

The waterproof rating of jackets is expressed as a number measured in millimetres – its hydrostatic head (HH). The greater the rating, the more waterproof the jacket.

A good waterproof jacket should be able to keep you dry while releasing water vapour, so you’re not drenched in sweat when you take it off. The rating for this is measured in the number of grams of water vapour able to pass through a square metre (gm2) of material over 24 hours.

Keep reading to find out which jackets performed best against the elements.

How we tested the best men’s waterproof jackets

A selection of the waterproof jackets we tested for this review (Jon Axworthy)

We were (un)lucky enough to have our testing period coincide with two major UK storms (yes, we’re looking at you, Henk and Isha), both of which gave us plenty of opportunity to test the materials and construction of the jackets and find out how effective they were at keeping us totally dry after hours on the very exposed terrain of Dartmoor.

We looked for jackets that were comfortably constructed, so you’re not rubbing against exposed seams when you move, or finding yourself restricted in some way. Plus, we were looking for plenty of adjustability, so you can tailor the fit of the jacket according to what you’re layering underneath, and ensure the best possible barrier against the elements.

The best men’s waterproof jackets for 2024 are: