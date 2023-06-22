16 best cool bags and ice boxes for picnics and camping

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aussies call them Eskies, Kiwis prefer chilly bin, but in good old Blighty we know them as cool boxes. And they’re the best way to keep food and drinks chilled while away from home or even in the garden.

There are two types of cool boxes: passive and active. Passive cool boxes insulate food at the temperature they’re at, so they’re not actively cooling. They also work best when filled with ice packs or ice, which will help keep everything colder.

Active cool boxes, meanwhile, plug in, either to the mains or via a lighter in your car. These will, as the name suggests, actively cool your picnic while plugged in and they’re insulated too. Some even have fans to circulate cool air inside the box. But active cool boxes are heavier and bulkier than the passive option.

Finding the perfect cool box for you needs some pondering. Look at dimensions, capacity and what you want to fit in yours. You might have big Tupperware pots or dishes to fit, or big bottles of drink. Generally speaking cool boxes are measured in litres. An 18l box is going to fit in 28 cans, 30l will fit 50 cans. But the bigger the box, the heavier it’s going to be. If you’re planning on lugging it over sand dunes and across festival campsites, go small.

Whether you fill your box with ice or ice blocks is entirely up to you. But cool boxes work best when they’re full, so pack it high with pre-chilled items (frozen juice boxes are a great shout) and then pack in as much ice or as many ice blocks if you can. If you are committed to using ice, look for a cool box that has a plug in the bottom for easy draining and reloading.

How we tested

We took to the road during a month of testing, on some very hot summer’s days. The cool boxes in this round-up were taken camping, used in the garden, on picnics and at a festival. Our ultimate requirement that we wouldn’t compromise on was that the cool box kept the contents cool. We didn’t want to see a sweaty sandwich or warm beer. Other things we were looking for were value for money, durability, ease of cleaning, portability and versatility. These really are the coolest of the bunch.

The best cool bags and ice boxes for 2023 are: