Best Aldi Specialbuys, from changing robes to inflatable kayaks

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Aldi has become a go-to shopping destination for affordable (and sometimes quite random) stuff that we never knew we needed, thanks to its Specialbuys range. From garden furniture to beauty and beyond, you never quite know what you’re going to find in the famous middle aisle (which is part of the fun).

For the uninitiated, we see Specialbuys land in stores every Sunday and Thursday, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. With that said, as the Aldi Specialbuys veterans that we are, we know that popular products sell out fast. We’ve been tracking the Specialbuys for quite some time and have noticed some products return year after year owing to popular demand (hello, hanging egg chair).

Owing to the fact Aldi’s Specialbuys are now an in-store only affair (the supermarket stopped stocking its products online in July 2023), make sure you give yourself a chance to snap up the best buys (think air fryers, festival gear and even paddling pools) before the crowds get to them. Here, we’ve shared some of the latest Aldi Specialbuys and what we anticipate to be some of the most popular drops to look for.

Casalux rechargeable three-in-one touch table lamp: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

This rechargeable table lamp would make a simple, stylish addition to your home decor. It features a soft white light and an ambient theme, and you can switch between them using a simple touch sensor. It’s rechargeable too, so there are options with positioning – whether you want it to be freestanding or placed in a bottleneck, bringing some flair to your inside space.

Buy in-store from 7 July

Avenue adults trekking shoes: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Walking shoes can be expensive but, true to form, Aldi has this design at an excellent price point. Incorporating a water-repellent membrane, recycled polyester and memory foam, they come in sizes four to seven in blue or, if you want a green pair, sizes seven to eleven.

Buy in-store from 7 July

Crane adults towelling poncho: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

From pool days to long weekends by the coast, pack this towelling poncho for all your waterside excursions this summer. It features a cosy-looking hood and a useful kangaroo pocket to store holiday essentials. Made from 100 per cent cotton, it’s sure to be soft against the skin.

Buy in-store from 7 July

Kirkton House picnic blanket: £4.49, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Should you be planning to make the most of the sunny weather (here’s hoping), nothing says summer like a picnic. And you can complete your al fresco lunch set-up for less with this super affordable picnic blanket. With a plastic waterproof backing and a cosy finish to the fleece material on top, it’s also easily portable thanks to a foldable design.

Buy in-store from 7 July

Avenue kids sandals: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

With the summer holidays now fast approaching, it won’t cost the earth to kit the little ones out with suitable footwear, thanks to these sandals. Available in navy or rainbow, the shoes feature a preformed footbed, padded leather and adjustable buckles, so they should be comfortable all day long.

Buy in-store from 7 July

Licensed character drinkware: Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

From Peppa Pig to Squishmallows, this practical water not only features fun designs but comes with a handy compartment for storing smaller snacks. With a capacity of 600ml, it should also be easy to clean at the end of the day thanks to being dishwasher safe and complete with an easy clean lid.

Buy in-store now

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi launches budget-friendly inflatables year on year, and 2024 is no exception. According to the budget-friendly supermarket, it’s quick and easy to set up. It also comes with a patch, should it ever need to be repaired. Available in animal, dinosaur or whale designs, and guaranteed to be on kids’ wishlists, it comes at a brilliant price point at less than £5, too.

Buy in-store now

Crane children’s changing robe: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you’re shopping for a young adventurer ahead of a trip, a changing robe may come in handy. The full-length kids’ changing robe is fleece-lined for warmth, and features zippered pockets both inside and out. It’s available in Aldi stores in sizes suitable for kids aged five to nine, and ten to fourteen.

Buy in-store now

Crane inflatable kayak: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Bring some adventure to your summer plans with this inflatable kayak. It comes with a double paddle, as well as a repair kit and a storage bag so you can look after it and keep it in good condition. Hugely popular every year, we predict a sell-out.

Buy in-store now

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you’re heading to the beach with little ones this summer, make sure your spot on the beach is sheltered and cosy with these pop-up covers. Touted as ultra light, this shelter comes complete with guy ropes and tent pegs. Owing to the bright colourways, you won’t be able to miss your party on the beach.

Buy in-store now

Adventuridge beach coolbox: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

From the beach to the park, make sure your food and drinks go get warm by investing in a cooler. Promising to keep contents fresh for up to 11 hours, this coolbox features an integrated carry handle.

Buy in-store now

Wham-O Catcher mitt ball game: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Keeping the whole family entertained while you’re outdoors is a challenge. But that’s where a great game comes in – and Aldi is selling Wham-O Catcher mitt ball game for less than £5. A great way to encourage outdoor play, we’d recommend keeping an eye out in the middle aisle of your local Aldi for this one.

Buy in-store now

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Whether you’re making the most of home coastlines or flying to warmer climates, these bodyboards will make a splash with budding surfers and water sports enthusiasts alike. Adorned with the Little Mermaid or Spider-Man designs, they are sure to be a huge hit with Disney and Marvel fans. Your little ones will be catching waves in no time.

Buy in-store now

Aldi Specialbuys FAQs

What days does Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday mornings.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

In the rare case some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. Since July 2023, Aldi only sells its Specialbuys in its stores, as opposed to online.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out extremely quickly. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on household essentials, try the links below:

Looking for more inspiration? Check out our round-up of the best outdoor pizza ovens