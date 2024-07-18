Aldi’s baby and toddler event is back – here’s what to shop

Support truly

Aldi’s baby and toddler event is back with an impressive line-up of must-haves for parents and children alike.

Whether you’re preparing for a newborn or working your way through the terrible twos, having the right equipment and toys will make the job at hand a tiny bit easier. And thanks to the budget-friendly supermarket, you can now save yourself a pretty penny as prices start from just 70p (yes, 70p!).

As with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys, you’ll have to be quick to secure the goods, with its popular items selling out at lightning speed. But luckily for you though we’ve got you covered, bringing you the lowdown on everything you need to know.

From bibs and books to toys, these are some of our favourite products to buy in the Aldi baby and toddler event, which is in-store now.

Script chalk sticks: £1.29, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Let your little ones' creative side roam free with these jumbo chalk sticks, which are bound to be a big hit with the kids. Whether it’s letting them create their own hopscotch path or decorating the pavement, these offer a wonderful opportunity to let them have some artistic freedom. At just £1.29 for a 20-pack, this is a budget-friendly way to keep them entertained – and would also make a great gift.

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Every parent will know that carrying around an endless list of obscure items is often the only way you can leave the house. Nappies, wipes, snacks and entertainment must go with you everywhere, so a good baby bag is essential. This super versatile design can be used as a shoulder bag, on the back of a car seat or attached to your stroller. With multiple pockets and a clear wallet section all for less than a tenner, you really can’t go wrong. Even better, it comes in at less than £10.

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Reading stories to little ones is not only important for their development, but it’s also a highlight for parents, so you’d better make sure you're stocked up with some exciting and heartwarming tales. You can now pick up iconic picture books from your own childhood to share with your child, for an amazing price of just 79p each. The list includes Owl Babies, The Large Family, Handa’s Suprise and many more.

Dreambaby clip on fan: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you’re struggling to keep baby nice and cool in these hot summer months, Aldi might just have solved your problems. Enter this handy mini fan, which clips onto a stroller with total ease. The flexible neck means you can make sure it’s always angled just right so your little one beats the heat.

Nuby highchair bibs: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Mess is an inevitability in the life of a toddler, especially around dinnertime. But these adorable highchair bibs might just be the trick to saving you that extra trip to the laundry. The extra-long nature of this bib means the front back and sides of baby are completely covered to keep the mess to a minimum.

What is the Aldi baby and toddler event?

The Aldi baby and toddler event showcases all the essentials, and all the fun stuff too, that they have in store. New parents can save big with this budget supermarket event, from art supplies to nappies and everything in between. The event runs both online and in-store, but products do sell out so make sure you’re quick to snap up your favourites before they’re all gone.

How often does the event take place?

In recent history, the event has taken place twice a year and is only available for a limited time. In 2022 and 2023 the event saw great success, so we have high hopes the deals will match up this year. We have our fingers crossed that there will be more upcoming events this year too, but Aldi has yet to confirm specific dates.

