Aldi’s every ways pan is back – and it looks just like the Our Place always pan

The internet went wild over the Our Place always pan (now only available in the new and improved always pan 2.0) when it launched back in 2021, for which it had its chic good looks and Swiss army knife design to thank.

Beyond its pastel-cool, Instagram-worthy design, it’s a non-stick pan that can also be used to boil, strain, sear, bake and more, because of its deep design and strainer accessory, which we can attest to, having reviewed the pan for months. But it’s not a budget buy, that’s for sure.

Indeed, if you’re buying into the hype, it will cost you £100. Alternatively, for a multi-purpose tool that costs a fraction of the cost, it may be worth getting your hands on a returning Aldi’s specialbuy, the every ways pan.

Back in stock (in Aldi stores) from Thursday 25 July, Aldi’s every ways pan comes with a strainer accessory and will be available in three pastel colourways. Granted, it doesn’t do everything that the always pan can (more on that in a moment), but for just £20, and owing to the always pan popularity, we’re predicting a sell-out. Here’s what you need to know.

Crofton every ways pan: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

Aldi’s every ways pan is suitable for all hobs, including induction, and features three layers of non-stick coating, Aldi says. Boasting cooking versatility, the pan can be used for more than frying – you can use it for sauteing, searing, straining, frying, braising and boiling. Just bear in mind that this pan isn’t oven-safe, something which the always pan does offer. But, like the always pan, it has a strainer that can be used as a steamer, and fits neatly into the pan for easy storage.

Additionally, what’s great about pans that do the job of multiple pieces of cookware is they help you to cut down on clutter, which is handy when you’re short on space or packing light, say, if you’re a student. And if you hate doing the washing up, Aldi has you covered with its dishwasher safe design. Available at Aldi stores from 25 July until stocks last, it’s available in colourways; dusty pink, blue and black.

Buy in store from 25 July

