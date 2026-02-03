Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
The 10 best supermarket wines for all tastes, according to sommeliers and experts

From orange wine to champagne alternatives, these are the bargain bottles to buy

Daisy Lester Senior shopping writer
Look out for these bottles in your local supermarket
Look out for these bottles in your local supermarket (The Independent)
A great-tasting bottle of wine doesn’t have to come from a dedicated wine cellar or boutique wine shop. Whether you’re looking for a crisp chardonnay for a dinner party, a full-bodied merlot for a night on the sofa or a bottle of prosecco for a celebration, the affordable bottles of wine you can buy at the supermarket can often be just as impressive. From the viral £10.99 “chicken wine” (La Vieille Ferme rosé) to Aldi’s award-winning sauvignon blanc and Asda’s playful alternative to Whispering Angel, Screaming Devil, social media has played a major role in opening up the wine world.

TikTok creators such as Lucy Hitchcock, aka @Partnerinwineuk, often see bottles from M&S and Waitrose vanish from shelves, while wine influencers such as Hannah Crosbie and Tom Gilbey are making wine feel more approachable and less intimidating.

“Wine is a whole aisle now, as people want more variety as well as value, and supermarkets have wisely chosen to invest in their wine buyers and relationships with producers – because this is how most of us buy our wine,” says Libby Brodie, wine consultant and columnist. A similar trend is happening with supermarket champagne and whisky, where growing demand has led to a wider selection and higher-quality offerings.

According to Sinead Murdoch, sommelier and co-founder of restaurant Tasca, supermarkets are increasingly appealing to more discerning drinkers. “Now top wine buyers are working for supermarkets, and the growing competition is raising the standard of what ends up on the shelves.” This means that shoppers can now find bottles that rival those in specialist wine shops, without having to spend a fortune or hunt for rare finds.

That said, picking a truly exceptional bottle can still be tricky. So I asked the experts for guidance, ranging from sommeliers to wine influencers. Keep scrolling to discover the best supermarket wines recommended by experts.

Read more: We blind taste-tested champagnes and crowned a £35 winner

1
Altos de Torona Albariño

Waitrose wine
  • Best crisp white wine
  • ABV 12.5%
  • Country Spain
“If you like crisp and fresh wines, like sauvignon blanc or pinot gris, then this Albariño is one to try,” Brook suggests. “It's zesty, with a touch of apricot, lime and even a salty edge.” Perfect for summer, Brook recommends pairing it with seafood – “delicious”.

2
Waitrose Loved & Found moschofilero rosé

waitrose wine
  • Best rosé wine
  • ABV 12.5%
  • Country Greece
“If you love a food-friendly wine, then you're going to love this,” says Hitchcock. “For those who love Côtes de Provence but want to step outside their comfort zone, this dry Greek rosé offers a fragrant, zesty twist with citrus, peach, cherry and a hint of rose.”

At less than £10, it’s an affordable and crowd-pleasing bottle to take to your next dinner party.

3
La Balconne organic Provence rosé

M&S
  • Best Whispering Angel alternative wine
  • ABV 12.5%
  • Country France
“This elegant rosé blends seven grapes from across Provence into a silky-smooth wine bursting with raspberry, peach, citrus and a hint of rosemary,” Hitchcock says. She describes it as “The perfect sunshine sipper to make any summer moment feel extra special.” If you’re looking for a Whispering Angel alternative, this is the bottle to buy.

  1.  £16 from Ocado.com
4
LB7 vinho verde

Majestic Wines
  • Best Vinho Verde wine
  • ABV 10%
  • Country Portugal
“Not only is this wine just 10% ABV, it's aromatic, zesty, and has a tiny spritz, too,” Brook explains. “Vinho verde is Portugal's flagship white, and it's possibly one of the most refreshing wines on a warm day.”

5
Oxney Organic Estate brut rosé NV

waitrose oxney wine
  • Best sparkling wine
  • ABV 12%
  • Country England
English wine has a bad reputation, but Murdoch describes this bottle from Sussex as “A wonderful fizz.” She adds that “There’s nothing better than enjoying something made closer to home,” Murdoch says. “This sparkling wine has a real energy to it. It’s full of exciting, racy lemon and green apple skin notes that are balanced out perfectly by raspberries and strawberries.”

On top of all that, “It has that classic English countryside orchard feeling to it. I’d recommend it as a summer barbecue aperitif.”

6
Morrisons the best vinho verde

vino verde
  • Best subtle spritz wine
“I'm currently obsessed with vinho verde,” says Hitchcock. “It's got a subtle spritz which makes it super refreshing.”

Described as “bright and zesty”, this bottle is just 10% ABV. “The Vinho Verde bursts with lime and pear making it the ultimate refreshing sip for sunny days and laid-back summer lunches.”

7
Waitrose Cave de Lugny crémant de bourgogne

Waitrose brut
  • Best wine served with cheese
  • ABV 11.5%
  • Country France
“As close to champagne as you can get, this Cremant blanc de blanc is made the same way, from the same grape, but from just down the road in Burgundy,” Brodie says. “Fresh, flavourful with a creamy effervescence – this is heaven with a baked camembert.”

8
Gerard Bertrand Genora orange wine

tesco
  • Best orange wine
  • ABV 12.5%
  • Country France
“If you're curious about orange wine but don’t know where to start, this is a fantastic introduction,” Murdoch says. “A blend of chardonnay, roussanne, viognier, and grenache blanc, it’s a true southern French mix. The white grapes are macerated on their skins, giving the wine a lightly spiced, citrusy character with a bright tangerine hum. It’s aromatic, textured, and a joy to drink alone or pair with grilled pork or fish.”

  1.  £12 from Tesco.com
9
Visio Vintners we the people Cape blend 75cl

tesco wine
  • Best wine for barbecues
  • ABV 13%
  • Country South Africa
“It's barbecue season, and if there's anything the South Africans know how to do, it's cook over a fire,” Brook says. “This South African red blend is predominantly Pinotage - a bold grape native to the country. You'll find a bottle at every BBQ.”

Brook describes the bottle as smooth, fruity and a little smoky. “Pop yours in the fridge for 20 minutes then serve alongside your grilled lamb chops, burgers and charred veggies.”

  1.  £10 from Tesco.com
10
Codorníu gran crémant eco vintage brut

co-op wine
  • Best alternative wine to Champagne
  • ABV 11.5%
  • Country Spain
“Cava offers exceptional value when you're looking for an alternative to champagne,” says Brook. “Made with the same method as champagne – a second fermentation in the bottle to get those vibrant bubbles – it's a refreshing alternative, and this one's rich, creamy, and delicious.” This cava from Co-op is perfect for a celebration.

  1.  £11 from Coop.co.uk
Your questions about supermarket wines answered

What are the best supermarket wines for 2026?

If you’re after a crisp white wine for anything from dinner dates to festive parties, the Altos de Torona Albariño from Waitrose is a steal at only £12, while Loved & Found moschofilero rosé from Waitrose offers something more innovative. For celebrations, opt for Co-op’s Codorníu gran crémant eco vintage brut. Bright and fresh, Morrisons’ the best vinho verde lives up to the social media hype.

Meet the experts

I spoke to qualified wine consultants, restaurant sommeliers, TikTok-viral influencers and wine critics to find the best bottles to sip in 2026.

These experts chose bottles from Aldi, M&S and more
These experts chose bottles from Aldi, M&S and more (Katie Brook/Libby Brodie)

Libby Brodie is a qualified wine consultant with years of experience in the industry. She is the founder of Bacchus & Brodie Wine Consultancy, which personally curates wine selections for individuals or events.

Katie Brook is a journalist with a specialism in wine and a decade of experience as a wine reviewer. She is the founder of Run To Wine – a London- and Surrey-based running club that ends its sessions with a wine tasting.

I spoke to influencers, sommeliers and more
I spoke to influencers, sommeliers and more (Lucy Hitchcock/Photographer: Millie Short)

Sinead Murdoch is a sommelier and co-founder of Tasca, a restaurant in London. Following a formal training, she headed up front of house at Shoreditch restaurant Bistro Freddie. She then spent time in Provence at Gallifet Art Centre, where she curated the wine list.

Lucy Hitchcock is the wine enthusiast behind the @Partnerinwineuk social media account. She has nearly 100k on Instagram and 65k on TikTok, with her reviews of Aldi or M&S bottles regularly going viral.

