Sommeliers and wine experts reveal the best Whispering Angel rosé alternatives
Plump for these affordable bottles of plonk
Cited as boosting the worldwide rosé market, Whispering Angel has won itself a loyal legion of sippers, thanks to attractive marketing, subtle flavouring and A-lister approval.
Produced deep in Provence, the coveted pale vino became the most talked-about tipple of 2021 after Adele told US Vogue that her supermarket runs during lockdown consisted of ketchup and the cult wine. “Whispering Angel turned me into a barking dog. It did not make me whisper,” said the singer when referring to her favourite plonk.
A blend of cinsaut, grenache and vermentino grapes, the wine is loved for being very pale and very dry, with subtle flavours of orange, red fruits and a little dried herbs and spice. But with a price tag of £25, it’s one of the more upmarket rosés on store shelves.
True to form, supermarkets like Aldi and Asda have been quick to develop alternatives that don’t merely nod to the OG but appear carbon copy (the former boasts a similarly italicised label while the latter is wryly called Screaming Devil). Elsewhere, sommeliers namecheck Miravel and Leoube (both cost less than £18) while wine enthusiasts on TikTok love M&S’s la balconne and Lidl's breath of paradise bottle.
“Whispering Angel is a great wine, as is its more refined offering,” says wine writer Katie Brook. “But are we paying for quality or a name?”
In a bid to help you keep costs down ahead of your next early autumn soirée or wine-fueled dinner party, I went to the experts. I asked them to share their favourite affordable alternatives to Whispering Angel.
What to look for in a Whispering Angel alternative
"I always recommend looking to the regions in and around Whispering Angel’s home, the southern French Mediterranean region of Provence – so look for labels that say Languedoc, Pays D'Oc, IGP Méditerranée or Corsica,” says The Independent's wine columnist, Rosamund Hall.
By looking in these regions, “you'll find wines made using similar grapes. They'll have a familiar appearance and taste: delicate pale dusty-pinks with aromas of fresh summer berried fruits, hints of orange zest, and of course a beautiful, uplifting acidity”, she explains.
Lucy Hitchcock, the wine enthusiast behind the @Partnerinwineuk social media account, explains: “The peculiar thing is, a lot of the Whispering Angel ‘dupes’ that are popping up now, are actually Sainte Victoire Cotes du Provence rosés.” This region has recently become the first ‘cru’ of Côtes de Provence, noted for its distinctive terroir. “Sainte Victoire is a very specific quality area of Côtes de Provence, with a specific microclimate producing beautifully balanced grapes,” Hitchcock adds.
For those looking for a swap-out Provencial rosé, Emilee Tombs, wine writer and assistant travel editor at The Independent, suggests the Loire Valley. “While it might not offer better value, rosé wines from this area of northwest France have a similar dry, crisp style with red fruit and citrus notes.”
Meet the experts
Lucy Hitchcock is the wine enthusiast behind the @Partnerinwineuk social media account. She has nearly 100k on Instagram and 65k on TikTok, with her reviews of Aldi or M&S bottles regularly going viral.
Emilee Tombs is assistant travel editor at The Independent and holds a WSET Level 3 Award in Wines from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. She has written for a number of wine publications, from Noble Rot to Ocado Life magazine.
Katie Brook is a journalist with a specialism in wine and a decade of experience as a wine reviewer. She is the founder of Run To Wine, a London- and Surrey-based running club that ends its sessions with a wine tasting.
Rosamund Hall is a writer, presenter and columnist specialising in wine and spirits. She is The Independent's weekly wine columnist with 'The Wine Down' and writer of the best rosé wines.
Tom Gilbey started winemaking at age 23, then became an importer, wine merchant, and advisor. He shares his recommendations on his website, as well as to his 666k followers on Instagram and 218k on TikTok, aiming to demystify the world of wine.
1Maison Mariselle Sainte-Victoire rosé
- ABV: 13%
- Region: Sainte-Victoire, Côtes de Provence, France
- Vintage: 2024
- Grapes: Grenache
“The difference between Whispering Angel and Majestic's Maison Mariselle comes down to the grapes – Whispering Angel uses grenache, cinsault and rolle (vermentino), whereas Maison Mariselle uses just grenache – and the area of Provence where the grapes are grown,” explains Katie Brook. “It’s round and elegant, with intense red fruits, florals, and white peach flavours. The flavour is long-lasting too – a sign of a good wine.”
This rosé is also a favourite of Lucy Hitchcock. “It's deliciously dry with a lovely combination of fresh acidity and smooth body”, she says. Hailing from the Sainte-Victoire region, “you do get a bit more of that purity and minerality (fresh rain/wet stone) and I love how that works against the classic notes of fresh raspberry, pink grapefruit, crunchy white peach and cool green melon”. There is “even an aromatic dried herb note in the background”.
2Studio by Miraval rosé
- ABV: 12.5%
- Region: Provence, France
- Vintage: 2024
- Grapes: Cinsault, grenache, rolle, tibouren
“My favourite is the Studio by Miraval rosé,” says Tom Gilbey. He’s not alone in his adoration, with the tipple securing the top spot in Rosamund Hall’s guide to the best rosés. “I tasted this blind alongside a number of Provençal rosés and was impressed by the quality-to-price ratio,” she said.
“This beautiful blend of cinsault, grenache, rolle and tibouren displays subtle apricot and nectarine aromas alongside soft raspberries and delicate floral notes,” Hall added. Somewhat surprisingly, Château Miraval is owned by Brad Pitt.
3Screaming Devil Côtes de Provence rosé
- ABV : 13.5%
- Region: Côtes de Provence, France
- Vintage: Not specified
- Grapes: Grenache, cinsault, syrah
“I think this wine punches above its £12.95 price tag,” says Emilee Tombs. “It’s fuller and creamier than a lot of Provence rosé tends to be, yet retains a freshness and salinity; and these are all hallmarks of Whispering Angel.” It’s “more tropical on the nose, with a touch of ripe mango complementing tart red fruits (raspberry, rhubarb) and sweet peach notes, indicating that the grapes were perhaps grown in an area of the region that gets a good deal of sun exposure to the vines.”
Though she notes that it’s not the perfect alternative. “It’s made using grenache, cinsault and syrah, so it’s lacking the vermentino floral notes that Whispering Angel is famous for, but it’s not a bad attempt at all.”
As for pairings, Tombs says it will go “down very well at a barbecue alongside watermelon and feta salad or grilled fish and vegetables.” Adding the final flourish, “it is the colour of a rose petal, so it looks the part in your glass, too.”
4Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Île-de-Beauté rosé
- ABV : 11%
- Region: Corsica
- Vintage: 2024
- Grapes: Grenache, sciaccarellu, syrah, vermentinu, niellucciu
“Take a short boat ride across the Mediterranean to the paradise island of Corsica and pour yourself a glass of this Île-de-Beauté,” Hall suggests. “While the nose may be a little restrained, there's an abundance of flavour and excitement on the palate in this dry, delicate rosé.”
Those trying it out for themselves can expect “ripe redcurrants and cherries, a twist of grapefruit and a faint note of wild herbs redolent of the island's landscape.” I’m sold, particularly given the £10 price point.
5M&S La Balconne organic Provence rose
- ABV : 12.5%
- Region: Provence, France
- Vintage: 2024
- Grapes: Grenach, cinsault, ,ourvèdre, carignan, caladoc, syrah, rolle
“I had high hopes for this wine made from seven different grapes in Provence. However, I didn’t get even the faintest hint of dried herbs that was offered in the tasting notes, and on the palate, I mainly tasted sharp raspberry and underripe strawberry,” Tombs explains. “I normally love to champion organic growers, and in Provence it should be straightforward to produce quality examples as the weather is usually good enough not to use pesticides.”
Instead, the trending M&S wine has a sharp taste. “The colour – although a pleasing shade of ‘oeil de perdrix’ or ‘eye of the partridge’, might also put Whispering Angel purists off, as it’s darker than the now iconic rosé, and some people (incorrectly) assume that all darker rosés are sweet.” If you prefer a more fruity wine, you could do a lot worse than the M&S bottle – but those seeking Whispering Angel similarities might be disappointed.
6Love by Leoube
- ABV: 13%
- Region: Provence
- Vintage: 2023
- Grapes: Grenache, cinsault
Recommended by both Gilbey and Hall, Love by Leoube is a popular choice among Whispering Angel fans. Naturally, it earned a spot in Hall’s round-up of the best rosés, where she described it as “the wine of Provençal dreams.” A half-and-half blend of grenache, “the nose is delicate, with aromas of soft white peaches, alpine strawberries and a hint of wild oregano.”
As for pairings, Hall says that the wine goes perfectly with a simple grilled rotisserie chicken and a generous serving of feta-laced fresh green salad.
7Gérard Bertrand côte des roses rosé
- ABV: 13.5%
- Region: Languedoc-Roussillon, France
- Vintage: 2023/2024
- Grapes: Grenache, syrah, cinsault
Hall describes this Gérard Bertrand bottle as a “stunning rosé which consistently delivers year in year out, and punches well above its modest price point”.
“An elegant blend of syrah and cinsault, you'll be charmed by the aromas of soft strawberries and peaches alongside fresh, zingy raspberries and a poised floral finish,” Hall says. Better yet, “the bottle looks like a work of art”.
8Héritage Côtes de Provence Sainte Victoire rosé
- ABV: 12.5%
- Region: Sainte-Victoire, Côtes de Provence, France
- Vintage: Not specified
- Grapes: Grenache, cinsault
Described as “dry and refreshing with a zesty grapefruit note balanced by juicy red cherry, raspberry and white peach,” Hitchcock says this wine is “super elegant with a pure, almost chalky minerality that I love.”
Thanks to the grenache grape, “there is also a subtle hint of spice.” When it comes to pairing, she suggests indulging in the foods it grows with in Provence: herby green olives. “The perfect little snack pairing.”
What is the best Whispering Angel alternative?
Whether you’re looking for a more affordable substitute to the cult rosé, want to delve deeper into the Provençal wine-making region or stray further afield for similar tasting notes, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to Whispering Angel alternatives.
Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Île-de-Beauté rosé is a favourite for its dry, delicate palette. Elsewhere, Screaming Devil surprised our resident sommelier and Studio by Miraval rosé lives up to its viral fame.
