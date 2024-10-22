Aldi’s Whispering Angel rosé alternative is just £10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



You don’t need to be a sommelier to be familiar with Whispering Angel (£22, Sainsburys.co.uk). The famed favourite (adored by Adele) is so popular that it’s been credited with the resurgence of the rosé wine category in recent years.

Produced in the Provence region of southeastern France, the cult pink drink was named the best classic Provencal rosé in our review by wine expert Terry Kirby, owing to its “subtle flavours of orange and/or tangerine” along with “very restrained red fruits and a flick of dried herbs and spice”.

But, for those who don’t want to shell out the best part of £20 on a bottle of vino, Aldi is the name to know. A go-to shopping destination for affordable alternatives to popular buys thanks to its Specialbuys range, from beauty products to cookware that resembles viral designs from Our Place, the supermarket has now launched a bottle of rosé that’s been likened to the real deal.

Enter, Aldi’s Chassaux et Fils Saint Victoire Provence rosé, which costs just £10.99. While the bottle looks extremely similar to the elegant original, does it taste anything like the original? Here’s what you need to know.

Chassaux et Fils Saint Victoire Provence rosé: £10.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi’s Chassaux et Fils Saint Victoire Provence rosé is from east of Aix-en-Provence, which is well-known for its production of quality rosé. Crafted with the same four grapes as the well-known Whispering Angel wine, it’s been billed as a smooth, luscious and well-balanced rosé with ripe berry characteristics and floral notes.

Sharing her thoughts on Aldi’s tipple, wine expert Lucy Hitchcock, aka Partner in Wine, described it as a “stunning rose”, which offers “that same mouth-watering freshness and smooth texture that we know and love” but for almost half the price.

“I can definitely taste the similarity in the blend”, said Hitchcock, noting “summer berries like raspberry and strawberry, and a lovely pink grapefruit freshness, and at the end I”m getting something softer like white peach and melon”.

Now that certainly sounds like a refreshing tipple to us. Tempted? Then pick up a bottle of Aldi’s Chassaux et Fils Saint Victoire Provence rosé for just £10.

