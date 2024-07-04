8 best orange wines to raise a glass to this summer

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
These orange plonks are sure to surprise you
Forget funky, unpalatable and highly acidic drinks that once masqueraded as wines when orange vino first hit the shelves. It's moved on to become an exciting style that's well worth getting to know, and we’ve been busy rounding up the best orange wines from across the globe.
Skin-contact wines have been having a moment for some time now, though orange wines (also known as amber and skin-contact wines) have the oldest viticulture history in the world – Georgians have been fermenting such wine in clay pots (known as qvevri) underground for more than 8,000 years.
More recently, the category has injected some fun back into the world of wine – think artistic labels with lots of bright colours or simplistic stripped-back designs. Making them even more appealing is the fact orange wines are also extremely food-friendly. Thanks to big and bold flavour profiles, the best orange wines can match foods often hard to pair with vino, such as curries, barbecued meat and umami flavours.
What's really pleasing to see is how strong UK winemakers are in this category, with our list including two producers from the UK who are making some really standout vinos. They've quickly become some of our favourite wines, and not just in the orange wine or British wine categories, either.
Though some of these wines are more expensive than your average plonk, they're often made in small batches by independent producers. Keep scrolling to find out more about our pick of the best orange wines that are worth raising a glass to.
We looked for a range of expressions from across the world’s best wine-producing regions, ranging from Georgia (the home of orange wine) to Wales, Italy and Romania.
We also wanted to include the breadth of different wines, from accessible styles for beginners to the more experimental and exciting. Every wine in our line-up has been taste-tested with fellow wine drinkers, with flavour, body and value all being taken into consideration.
Based in Herefordshire, Brook House Farm is usually found making cider and perries, with this bottle being its debut into the winemaking world – and what an entrance it is.
The team have retained the experimental style they use so well in cider-making, transferring it to working with grapes. The small vineyard at the farm is home to two grape varieties: solaris and seyval blanc.
The result is an incredibly interesting, fun and lively wine with tropical and lemony notes. There's a real tanginess with citrus notes and a good length. It's complex with soft tannins, which makes it a very drinkable and exciting wine indeed.
With a big orange slice taking centre stage on the label, Romania’s Cramele Recas isn't helping drinkers who might still be confused about the inclusion of actual oranges in orange wine (spoiler: there aren't any).
It's another entry-level orange wine that doesn't veer too far from white wine, though, of course, its pale orange colour comes from skin contact. At £10.99, it's the cheapest on the list, and, for that reason, it's one of the most popular orange wines of the moment.
Made with a mixture of riesling, muscat ottonel, sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio, there are hints of stone fruits and candied apricots, along with an elegant and dry fruity finish. However, for drinkers looking for something more adventurous, this might not fit the bill.
Instantly recognisable, thanks to its Clockwork Orange-esque label, this wine is certainly not a case of being all about looks and little substance. Made by Ancre Hill Estate in Monmouthshire, Wales, it’s another top contender from a UK vineyard.
This gwin oren (orange wine) is a blend of albariño and chardonnay grapes that have been macerated between 30-50 days, which helps give the wine structure and a deep orange tone. It is fermented in both steel tanks and oak barrels and then sits on the lees for 10 months, giving the wine even more complexity. It’s unfiltered and is effervescent almost, with the tiniest bubbles giving it a very lively nature. On the nose are tropical fruits, including apricot, a touch of passion fruit, tangerine and orange blossom, with long savoury notes. Pair it with everything from sushi, umami flavours and even chocolate puddings.
Don't let the name put you off this wine, as there's certainly nothing brutal about it – rather, it was born in Barcelona's Bar Brutal.
Mother Rock wines are a collaboration by South African winemaker Johan Meyer and Ben Henshaw, founder of UK wine importer Indigo Wine. The brand makes small batches of low-intervention natural wines that really bottle up the terroir. However, what's different here is this wine has been created using fruit from other vineyards, as it was not until recently Meyer bought his own vineyard and built a winery (we'll be keeping an eye out for his wines soon). For Mother Rock, he sources the very best organic grapes from across Swartland.
Brutal! is made using single vineyard chenin blanc from the Paardeberg Mountain region, just outside Malmesbury. Although this wine has only had 10 days of skin contact, it's taken on a pale cloudy orange hue and there's an awful lot of flavour, from fresh apple and melon to peach and kumquat, plus delicious chalky minerality.
Eastern Europe excels at orange wine, thanks to the influence of Georgia's historic wine region, which quickly spread across neighbouring countries and into Europe.
Another unassuming wine-producing country is Bulgaria, which is home to Villa Melnik, a family-owned winery near the village of Harsovo in the Melnik region, in the west of the country. It's helping revive viticulture in the country by using indigenous grapes and organic farming to make its wine.
The winemaker uses sauvignon blanc and the local keratsuda grapes to create this bottle, which benefits from a few weeks of skin contact, giving it an orangey hue. The medium-body wine is wonderfully clean and fresh, with notes of melon and peach. There’s plenty of acidity, and a touch of spice at the end.
Using rootstocks from abandoned vineyards, Chilean wine producer Mauricio Gonzalez follows traditional winemaking methods, including naturally fermenting the wine in traditional qvevri clay pots – exactly how wine's traditionally aged in Georgia. The vino is also aged on skins, which gives it its deep orange colour.
Made with grapes grown and manually harvested in a cool climate, the wine is unfiltered and has a slight cloudiness to it. It's one of the only wines on the slightly cloudy list, and it's full of bright floral notes, with hints of peach and mango that lead into zesty fruits, intense acidity and a tannin structure that lingers on the palate.
Just south of France's Languedoc-Roussillon region near the Spanish border, the Le Soula vineyard has 22 hectares. The vines sit on granite-heavy soil, giving the wine a distinctive mineral character. They're also free from all chemical fertilisers and follow biodynamic practices, plus grapes are harvested by hand.
This very pale orange wine has a tinge of hay colouring, as it's only macerated for around 10-15 days. On the nose, there are hints of fresh green apple along with savoury and creamy hints of vanilla.
This vino is made from a blend of vermentino, macabeu, malvoisie du roussillon and sauvignon blanc grapes. It’s an entry-level orange wine when it comes to flavour profiles but not in terms of cost, as it's the most expensive on our list. It's much closer to white wine than some other orange numbers and has a real crisp freshness. It is sure to be an easy crowd-pleaser.
With their simplistic but super-cool, minimalistic labels, you'll likely have seen one of New Theory's wines in a bottle shop. The brand was created by brothers Charlie and Thom Bradley with the aim of making wine more fun and inclusive. They say their wines are for sticky dance floors and candlelit dinner tables alike.
The brand makes clean skin contact and low intervention styles, working with South African winemakers who really know what they're doing.
The White Lies wine is made with pinot gris grapes grown in granite-heavy soils in a cooler climate, near False Bay, just below Cape Town. Grapes are hand-harvested and have just four days of skin contact, giving the wine a pale colour and low tannins. The result has plenty of ripe fruity notes, such as peach and grapefruit, white flowers and lots of salinity, making it a great accompaniment with white fish.
Orange wine is no doubt on the rise and has quickly become a fun and exciting category that’s finally being taken seriously. Brook House’s orange wine is a great example of that, and, even better, it’s from a UK vineyard, cutting out transport emissions. Though, if orange wine is still new to you, white lies from New Theory has had just four days on skins, giving it a pale colour and low tannins, resulting in a clean and fresh wine that’s hard not to love.
