Easter is a great time for a little self-indulgence – its origins were in a wild pagan festival to mark the end of winter and the start of spring and, let’s face it, this winter hasn’t been a lot of fun, has it? So, we all deserve a break for a family celebration and some nice food and drink.

While there are some foodie traditions at Easter – a leg of lamb or roast chicken for the table, chocolate eggs, and simnel cake for something sweet – there’s no pressure to conform.

But whatever you put on the table, whether it’s a full blown three-course lunch, a nice brunch, hot cross buns or indulgent chocolate treats (why should the kids get all the fun?), you’ll need to think carefully about your wines to make sure you have the right matches for every meal or morsel.

So, having tried and tested a wide range of wines with some popular Easter foodstuffs, here are the IndyBest top-rated wines for Easter.

How we tested

We assembled a diverse range of wines for all occasions, casual and more elaborate, that might present themselves over a long Easter weekend, and tasted them with an array of food – from nibbles to a slow-cooked lamb shoulder and, of course, some chocolate. We made sure the sherry, champagne, whites and dessert wines were properly chilled, and the reds uncorked and aired.

The best wines for Easter 2023 are: