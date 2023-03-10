Jump to content

11 best hot cross buns for Easter 2023, tried and tested

Our hot cross buns taste test reveals the best flavours on offer from supermarkets for Easter 2023

IndyBest Team
Friday 10 March 2023 17:53
By enlisting the help of the IndyBest team, we were able to test a huge number of different hot cross buns to whittle it down to this list

By enlisting the help of the IndyBest team, we were able to test a huge number of different hot cross buns to whittle it down to this list

(iStock/The Independent)

Easter weekend, which falls across 7-10 April, is very nearly here. When it comes to the long weekend, few things are more important than the food served up – from the Easter eggs to the lamb. But it’s often the hot cross buns stealing the show. The much-loved baked goods are a true delight, packed full of fruit and covered in a sticky glaze, they’re a springtime staple.

Whether you prefer to eat them fresh out of the packet or nicely toasted, slathered in butter and jam or plain, you really can’t go wrong. But, increasingly, supermarkets are going off-piste by serving up a range of different variations. M&S, for example, is paving the way by bringing us everything from an extremely chocolatey option (£2, Ocado.com) and Bramley apple (£2, Ocado.com) iteration to cheesy recipes (£2, Ocado.com) this Easter.

Regardless of your opinion on these flavours, what’s for certain is that making hot cross buns yourself is not the route to take – rarely do they succeed in quite the same way. However, our team of testers has been busy tasting a full range of hot cross buns for 2023. From cheap supermarket options to high-end bakery favourites, we’ve found the best ones to buy this season.

A selection of the hot cross buns we tested

(Amira Arasteh)

How we tested

By enlisting the help of the IndyBest team, we were able to test a huge number of different hot cross buns, to whittle it down to this list. To make the cut, the hot cross buns had to impress when it came to overall flavour, fruit ratio, fluffiness and value.

The best hot cross buns for 2023 are:

  • Best hot cross buns overall – Tesco Finest extra fruity hot cross buns: £1.60, Tesco.com
  • Best bakery hot cross buns – Hobbs House Bakery hot cross buns: £4.25, Hobbshousebakery.co.uk
  • Best alternative hot cross bun – Waitrose white chocolate and lemon hot cross buns: £1.85, Waitrose.com
  • Best vegan hot cross buns – M&S Plant Kitchen hot cross buns: £2, Ocado.com
  • Best savoury hot cross buns – Sainsbury’s taste the difference cheese, tomato and oregano hot cross buns: £1.25, Sainsburys.co.uk
  • Best supermarket hot cross bun – Aldi specially selected luxury fruited hot cross buns: £1.20, Aldi.co.uk

Tesco Finest extra fruity hot cross buns

  • Best: Overall
  • Number per pack: 4
  • Vegan-friendly: No

Sometimes a classic is a classic for a reason, so why mess with perfection? Well, Tesco has taken the original hot cross bun and pumped it full of more fruit and it really works. These have that instantly recognisable hot cross bun smell – the spice and the fruit all mixed in one – and they taste sublime. With every mouthful, you get a punch from the orange-soaked sultanas, raisins, currants or flame raisins as well as the subtle spice from the bread. The buns were super soft and have a shelf life of more than five days – though, admittedly, we don’t imagine they’ll last that long.

If you really want to amp up the fruity flavour, Tesco’s Finest St Clemente’s hot cross buns (£1.60, Tesco.com) were also a firm favourite. You get that same hot cross bun flavour but with the added freshness of orange on the outer layer, which really lifted the palate, as well as bits of candied orange and lemon peel among the fruit, to really bring home that zesty flavour.

Continue reading...

Hobbs House Bakery hot cross buns

  • Best: Bakery-made hot cross buns
  • Number per pack: 6
  • Vegan-friendly: Yes

Hobbs House Bakery is an excellent Bristol-based bakery that is B Corp certified – the creme de la creme of sustainability credentials. It’s fair to say we had high hopes for these hot cross buns, and we were not disappointed. While not as generously filled as some of the others we’ve tried, we found the distribution to be perfect, and the sweet, sticky, spiced glaze was delicious.

Better still, for the plant-based fans among us, Hobbs House Bakery has improved its recipe to make these vegan-friendly. While these are a little more expensive than the usual supermarket buys, we think they are totally worth the splurge, and if you’re looking for other treats to enjoy over Easter weekend, we’d really recommend the chocolate tiffin (£13.50, Hobbshousebakery.co.uk).

Continue reading...

Waitrose white chocolate and lemon hot cross buns

  • Best: Alternative hot cross bun
  • Number of packs: 4
  • Vegan-friendly: No

This is one of Waitrose’s best-tasting hot cross buns. Bursting with flavour, every bite is an explosion in the mouth. It’s creamy and buttery, and we loved the subtle lemon flavour followed by the moreish white chocolate taste.

It’s not bitter or too sweet either, and when we grilled them slightly, and the chocolate melted a little bit, they tasted even better. The spiced apple hot cross buns (£1.85, Waitrose.com) were a close second, with the chunks of apple making them taste like an apple pie. Both are really delicious treats for those wanting a twist on the classic hot cross bun.

Continue reading...

M&S Plant Kitchen hot cross buns

  • Best: Vegan hot cross buns
  • Number per pack: 4
  • Vegan-friendly: Yes

Traditionally, hot cross buns contain butter, milk and eggs in the recipe. However, if you’re looking for plant-based buns to tell your friends about, these from Plant Kitchen are both suitable for vegans and utterly delicious. The buns themselves are pleasingly fluffy with a very slight, sticky glaze on top, with plenty of sweetness from a decent scattering of juicy raisins and sultanas. We picked up on zestiness from the lemon and lime peel and some very subtle heat from the sweet and spicy cinnamon –  good enough to enjoy just as they are, they are seriously elevated once toasted and slathered with lashings of vegan butter (£4.60, Tesco.com).

Continue reading...

Asda free from choc chip hot cross buns

  • Best: Vegan chocolate hot cross buns
  • Number per pack: 4
  • Vegan-friendly: Yes

We know that chocolate may seem like a slightly rogue choice when it comes to hot cross buns but, trust us, these are very good. While not your traditional spiced bun with a scattering of dried fruit, we were easily convinced by this chocolate-chip-filled, pillowy alternative. The chocolate has a nice depth of flavour to it, and we found the overall experience wasn’t too sweet or “too much”.

While you can eat these hot or cold, we found they were best enjoyed when scoffed freshly toasted, once all the chocolate chips have melted. This means they don’t need a layer of butter on top, although we will admit we slathered one with peanut butter in a moment of unbound culinary creativity (which we thought really worked). The buns are vegan and gluten-free, which means everyone can dig in.

Continue reading...

Aldi specially selected luxury fruited hot cross buns

  • Best: Supermarket hot cross bun
  • Number per pack: 4
  • Vegan-friendly: Yes

It came as no surprise to us that these hot cross buns are award-winning, from texture to taste, everything was practically perfect. The minute we opened the packet, we were greeted by that familiar festive spice, and these were both sticky yet supremely soft to the touch. Best of all, these were jam-packed with sultanas, currants and mixed peel, to the point that you got a real sensation of flavour with every bite. And though it might seem a crime, these tasted just as good without butter as they did with.

Despite being cheap, these were a standout favourite from the supermarket’s range. For something a bit different this Easter, opt for the Bramley apple hot cross buns (£1.29, Aldi.co.uk). While opinions were certainly divided on this flavour, those who were huge fans of apple and cinnamon were in love.

Continue reading...

Ocado hot cross buns

  • Best: For a snack or savoury toppings
  • Number per pack: 6
  • Vegan-friendly: Yes

Packed full of sultanas, raisins, currants and citrus mixed peel, these classic hot cross buns were enjoyable with both sweet and savoury toppings. There was a lightness to the dough, balanced nicely with a stodgy texture. In terms of taste, we did find them to be slightly blander than others we tried, which meant we had to add more butter and honey to them. But, because of the less intense flavour, we found they worked quite well when we tried adding some bacon to the mix.

Continue reading...

Sainsbury’s taste the difference cheese, tomato and oregano hot cross buns

  • Best: Savoury hot cross buns
  • Number per pack: 4
  • Vegan-friendly: No

If you’d prefer a savoury hot cross bun to the traditional fruited affair, we are absolutely in love with Sainsbury’s new cheese and tomato hot cross buns. They’re made with mature cheddar and red Leicester cheese. If you love pizza, this is basically a margherita pizza-flavoured hot cross bun. Yes, really.

There aren’t any chunks of cheese, and Sainsbury’s uses a fragrant sundried tomato paste instead of actual tomatoes, but the flavour is delicious, and the buns are extremely plump. There’s also a lovely strong oregano scent and taste. We put a slice of cheese and butter inside and it elevated the flavour even further.

Continue reading...

Bettys large hot cross bun

  • Best: Large hot cross bun
  • Number per pack: 1
  • Vegan-friendly: No

As one of the most popular cafés in the country, we were intrigued to try this hot cross bun creation. First things first: unlike most retailers, Bettys sells its hot cross buns in large, loaf-sized versions. This is a slight issue if you’re someone who wants a grab-and-go option. Plus, it’s a lot pricier than the standard supermarket options, as well as some recipes from artisan bakeries.

However, as this hot cross bun is similar in form to a cake, it’s a great option for presenting to the family for a special tea come Mother’s Day, Easter or any get-together really. Taste-wise, we tried the classic hot cross bun and the chocolate and orange edition, both of which were delicious and rich enough in flavour that a spread of butter was enough of a topping. Although you might want to add jam or honey to the plain iteration, if you fancy something sweeter.

Continue reading...

The Authentic Bread Company fig and honey hot cross buns

  • Best: Fruity alternative hot cross buns
  • Number per pack: 6
  • Vegan-friendly: No

An extra-sweet take on the classic hot cross bun, this pack of doughy delights is flavoured with figs and honey. We really enjoyed finding actual fig pieces inside the hot cross buns and found them to be a refreshing sweet take compared with the usual brioche-like chocolate and orange variations. One thing to note is that the fig and honey flavouring was slightly lacking once you got to the final few bites, but, ultimately, these were a great snack alongside a cup of tea.

If you’re not a fan of an eccentric flavour, you’ll be glad to know Abel & Cole sells The Authentic Bread Company’s classic hot cross buns (£3.38, Abelandcole.co.uk) and the chocolate and orange (£3.56, Abelandcole.co.uk) variety, both of which are extremely tasty, too.

Continue reading...

M&S banoffee hot cross buns

  • Best: Dessert-inspired hot cross buns
  • Number per pack: 4
  • Vegan-friendly: No

Banoffee? In a hot cross bun? You better believe it. New for 2023, Marks and Spencer’s banoffee-flavoured hot cross buns are an absolute treat.

They have a nice sticky glaze and taste delicious, with a hint of banana, and they’re full of salted caramel fudge. A decadent hot cross bun that had us going back for more, especially with some butter spread on top.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Hot cross buns

When it comes to delicious hot cross buns, the options are endless. If you’re after something a bit more decadent than your usual shop-bought options this Easter, we were really impressed with Hobbs House Bakery’s hot cross buns; they had a delicate flavour and wonderful texture. For a totally different flavour experience, don’t overlook the Waitrose white chocolate and lemon hot cross buns.

But, above all, we were thoroughly impressed with the Tesco Finest extra fruity hot cross buns. For the price, you can’t go wrong.

Self-confessed chocoholic? We’ve rounded up the best chocolate subscriptions

