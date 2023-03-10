Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Easter weekend, which falls across 7-10 April, is very nearly here. When it comes to the long weekend, few things are more important than the food served up – from the Easter eggs to the lamb. But it’s often the hot cross buns stealing the show. The much-loved baked goods are a true delight, packed full of fruit and covered in a sticky glaze, they’re a springtime staple.

Whether you prefer to eat them fresh out of the packet or nicely toasted, slathered in butter and jam or plain, you really can’t go wrong. But, increasingly, supermarkets are going off-piste by serving up a range of different variations. M&S, for example, is paving the way by bringing us everything from an extremely chocolatey option (£2, Ocado.com) and Bramley apple (£2, Ocado.com) iteration to cheesy recipes (£2, Ocado.com) this Easter.

Regardless of your opinion on these flavours, what’s for certain is that making hot cross buns yourself is not the route to take – rarely do they succeed in quite the same way. However, our team of testers has been busy tasting a full range of hot cross buns for 2023. From cheap supermarket options to high-end bakery favourites, we’ve found the best ones to buy this season.

A selection of the hot cross buns we tested (Amira Arasteh)

How we tested

By enlisting the help of the IndyBest team, we were able to test a huge number of different hot cross buns, to whittle it down to this list. To make the cut, the hot cross buns had to impress when it came to overall flavour, fruit ratio, fluffiness and value.

The best hot cross buns for 2023 are: