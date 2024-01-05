Best vegan butter for baking and spreading

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

For most people, butter (or a buttery spread) tends to be a staple with permanent residence in the fridge, ready to be used in sandwiches, mixed into sauces, melted over toast, or whipped into cakes and other bakes. If you’re plant-based though, finding the best vegan butter is paramount.

Vegan alternatives to butter are typically made with a blend of plant-based oils, which could be anything from shea butter to olive, avocado or coconut oil. Some may contain other ingredients, such as nuts and seeds (rapeseed and cashew, for example), too.

It’s worth making a distinction between vegan butter and margarine before we delve into the options. Margarines are spreads that are made with vegetable oils but they aren’t always vegan, as they can also contain animal fats.

Whether you prefer salted or unsalted; a spread that’s ideal for quickly smoothing over bread, or a firmer block of butter that melts into golden pools on your toast, there are plenty of vegan options to sink your knife into. Keep reading for our top taste-tested selection of the best vegan butter.

How we tested

Our best buy, Flora’s salted plant b+tter, melts beautifully (Lois Borny)

Taste was part of our testing criteria, but we also assessed price, and how versatile and useful these butter would be when stored as a staple in our fridge. When it came to usability, we made a note of the consistency of the butter when it was being used as a spread, how nicely it melted over toast, and which butters would be ideal for baking.

The best vegan butters for 2024 are: