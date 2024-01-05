Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Best vegan butter for baking and spreading

From blocks to spreads, sink your knife into these tried and tested plant-based alternatives

Lois Borny
Friday 05 January 2024 16:42
<p>Choose from salted, unsalted, cultured or truffle oil infused </p>

Choose from salted, unsalted, cultured or truffle oil infused

(The Independent)
Our Top Picks

For most people, butter (or a buttery spread) tends to be a staple with permanent residence in the fridge, ready to be used in sandwiches, mixed into sauces, melted over toast, or whipped into cakes and other bakes. If you’re plant-based though, finding the best vegan butter is paramount.

Vegan alternatives to butter are typically made with a blend of plant-based oils, which could be anything from shea butter to olive, avocado or coconut oil. Some may contain other ingredients, such as nuts and seeds (rapeseed and cashew, for example), too.

It’s worth making a distinction between vegan butter and margarine before we delve into the options. Margarines are spreads that are made with vegetable oils but they aren’t always vegan, as they can also contain animal fats.

Whether you prefer salted or unsalted; a spread that’s ideal for quickly smoothing over bread, or a firmer block of butter that melts into golden pools on your toast, there are plenty of vegan options to sink your knife into. Keep reading for our top taste-tested selection of the best vegan butter.

Related stories

10 best vegan cheeses for pizza, pasta, toasties and more
14 best vegan cookbooks to inspire your plant-based culinary repertoire
The 15 best vegan wines to toast all things plant-based
11 best vegan subscription boxes for all kinds of plant-based goodness delivered to your door

How we tested

Our best buy, Flora’s salted plant b+tter, melts beautifully

(Lois Borny)

Taste was part of our testing criteria, but we also assessed price, and how versatile and useful these butter would be when stored as a staple in our fridge. When it came to usability, we made a note of the consistency of the butter when it was being used as a spread, how nicely it melted over toast, and which butters would be ideal for baking.

The best vegan butters for 2024 are:

  • Best vegan butter overall – Flora salted plant b+tter: £1, Ocado.com
  • Best cultured vegan butter – Mouse’s Favourite vegan gold butter: £5.75, Abelandcole.co.uk
  • Best light vegan spread – Pure dairy-free olive spread: £1.25, Morrisons.com
  • Best vegan butter for baking – Stork original: £2.30, Sainsburys.co.uk

Flora salted plant b+tter

  • Best: Vegan butter overall
  • Type: Block
  • Salted or unsalted: Salted
  • Why we love it
    • Melts beautifully
    • Inexpensive
    • Great taste
    • Natural ingredients
  • Take note
    • Harder to work with than spread

Since 2019, all of Flora’s products have been vegan and certified by the Vegan Society. When it comes to the brand’s salted plant b+tter, we think it’s hard to fault – from how beautifully it melts to the buttery feel and flavour. It comes in block form, with salted and unsalted (£1, Ocado.com) options, as well as a plant b+tter spreadable, which comes in a tub. Made from natural ingredients, such as coconut, rapeseed and sunflower oil, it’s free from artificial flavours, colourings, preservatives, and palm oil.

We had very little trouble spreading it over bread but it’s certainly harder to work with than a spread. What we really love is how it melts completely – we’ll admit to drenching our toast in it. It has a nice flavour, so it works well melted over jacket potatoes, too. It’s also a versatile pick for bakers, and we were able to use it to help create a top-notch sponge for a sweet potato, date and tahini cake.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Back to top

Mouse’s Favourite vegan gold butter

  • Best: Cultured vegan butter
  • Type: Block
  • Salted or unsalted: Slightly salted
  • Why we love it
    • Tangy taste
    • The cashew milk and coconut oil are organic
  • Take note
    • Relatively expensive
    • Doesn’t melt completely on toast

Although more expensive than the other butter alternatives on our list, this option from Mouse’s Favourite is excellent. First and foremost, it’s utterly delicious on its own, and perhaps at its best when slathered on a slice of bread. There’s a rich and full flavour that’s a little bit salty, and, if you like cultured butter, you’ll love that it has a slight tang to the taste.

It’s made primarily with cashew milk and fair trade coconut oil, both of which are organic. When chilled, it’s still malleable enough to spread over bread, once it reached room temperature though, our knife simply glided through it. It didn’t melt down completely and disappear into our toast, but it did form a lovely creamy consistency and added a nice flavour when softened and mashed into jacket potatoes or melted over vegetables. As far as baking goes, it was mixed into a batch of lemon and poppy seed muffins, which turned out delicious and golden brown.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Back to top

Pure dairy-free olive spread

  • Best: Light vegan spread
  • Type: Spread
  • Salted or unsalted: Unsalted
  • Why we love it
    • Light and low fat
    • Fresh taste
    • Spreads seamlessly

This olive oil-based spread from dairy-free brand Pure is a simple, light and healthy option, as it’s made with 75 per cent less saturated fat than butter. Registered with the Vegan Society, and made without artificial flavours and colours, gluten, lactose and nuts, it’s pale in colour and has a mild, pleasant taste, which is unsalted. If you like a knob of salted butter melted over your toast, this isn’t the one for you. But if you want something smooth, light and fresh, this is a must.

As it’s a spread, it glides seamlessly over bread straight out of the fridge, so it’s a convenient choice if you need something you can use for speedy sandwich-making. Despite being on the lighter side, it’s billed as being suitable for baking and cooking, too, making it really versatile. We used it to whip up a delicious sponge for what turned out to be one of our best vegan chocolate cakes yet.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Back to top

Stork original vegan butter

  • Best: Vegan butter for baking
  • Type: Spread
  • Salted or unsalted: Slightly salted
  • Why we love it
    • Lower in fat than dairy butter
    • Easy to spoon out of the tub when baking
  • Take note
    • It’s not palm-oil-free

When it comes to vegan butter for baking, you need to know about Stork. Having been around for more than 100 years, Stork has become a staple for bakers, as the fat content is meant to be perfect for it. Sure enough, our cupcakes came out looking golden and tasting delicious. We also whipped up a decadent chocolate cake that was perfectly moist, not stodgy, which isn’t always a given with vegan-friendly sponges.

While it hasn’t always been a dairy-free option (it contained buttermilk in the past), a recipe change means Stork is now vegan-friendly and certified by the Vegan Society. The ingredients include a mix of rapeseed, palm and sunflower oil, and it has a golden yellow hue to it, with a consistency that means it’s easy to spoon the right amount out of the tub. It’s gluten-free and contains less saturated fat than dairy butter.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Back to top

Violife vioblock

  • Best: ‘Free from’ vegan butter
  • Type: Block
  • Salted or unsalted: Salted
  • Why we love it
    • Melts well
    • Free-from
    • Great taste

Vegan-friendly and ‘free from’ brand Violife covers an extensive range of dairy alternatives, from dairy-free Greek white cheese to vegan camembert. When it comes to butter, there’s a block and a spread, but if it’s a firm, buttery option with a little more versatility you’re after, opt for the block. It’s light in colour, with a lovely creaminess, and the slightly salted flavour is great.

While it isn’t as easy to work with as a spread, we found it was easy enough to spread over bread. It’s suitable for cooking and baking, too – it worked well when whipped into a roux for a creamy vegan-cheese sauce, and went into a batch of soft and delicious chunky chocolate chip cookies. As it’s a ‘free from’ pick, it doesn’t contain any allergens, nuts, or preservatives, either. This is also another vegan butter that melts beautifully, transforming into a golden liquid on our toast.

The Violife viospread (£2.15, Ocado.com) could be a better choice if you want something lighter, as it falls between a butter block and a spreading consistency, with an almost cream cheese-like taste to it, which we quite enjoyed but may not be to everyone’s taste.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Back to top

I Am Nut OK truffle-infused vegan butter

  • Best: Truffle-infused vegan butter
  • Type: Block
  • Salted or unsalted: Salted
  • Why we love it
    • Truffle flavour is delicious
    • Great for elevated plant-based cooking
  • Take note
    • Relatively expensive

This decadent truffle-infused cultured butter from I Am Nut OK packs a flavourful punch. Umami-rich and moreish, its flavour makes it a convenient little jar to have in the fridge when you want to introduce a little luxury into plant-based meals.

We’ve slathered it on toast, whipped it into creamy mashed potato, and mixed it into a pasta sauce – we’ve even added it to a portion of chips. Made mainly with cashew nuts, along with coconut and rapeseed oil (and truffle oil, of course), it’s palm-oil-free, with a texture and consistency that spreads surprisingly easily, even when it comes to buttering bread, and melts in the mouth.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Back to top

Naturli vegan block

  • Best: Buttery flavour
  • Type: Block
  • Salted or unsalted: Salted
  • Why we love it
    • Lovely taste

We were torn between choosing plant-based brand Naturli’s organic vegan block or the vegan spreadable (£4.25, Sainsburys.co.uk), as both impressed in terms of taste, but the block just pipped the spread to the post. If you would prefer a spread, the vegan spreadable has a great flavour and melts seamlessly, but very quickly, so it can be a bit slippery. It tends to melt quite quickly at room temperature too, which is worth keeping in mind if you want to keep it on the breakfast table while you eat.

As for the organic vegan block, it’s very buttery with a lovely flavour. It’s palm oil-free and made with shea oil, coconut oil and rapeseed oil. While you can’t tell from the taste, there’s also almond, carrot juice and lemon juice listed within the ingredients. We found it melts very nicely when spread over toast, and it’s billed as being ideal for baking and cooking, too – we used it to help create a buttery batch of golden-brown cookies.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Back to top

Vegan butter FAQs

What is vegan butter made of?

While normal butter is made by churning fresh cream or milk to get butterfat, vegan butters are made with plant-derived oils instead. These could be anything from coconut to palm, olive, shea, soybean or sunflower oil, and there may also be seeds and nuts, such as cashews or almonds, listed in the ingredients. Vegan butters also tend to have added vitamins, such as vitamins A, D, E and B12, along with emulsifiers, and other ingredients to add flavour and colour, such as nutritional yeast or even carrot juice and turmeric.

Is vegan butter healthy?

According to British Dietetic Association (BDA) registered dietician Clare Thornton-Wood, whether vegan butter can be considered healthy depends on the ingredients used: “Like their dairy-based counterparts, they are generally high in calories and fat, although, whether it’s mainly saturated or unsaturated fat is dependent on the oils used,” she says. Thornton-Wood adds that vegan butters are usually slightly lower in saturated fat than dairy butter, and there are “health recommendations to limit intake of saturated fat to decrease blood cholesterol levels”.

“As with all foods, the less processed the better,” she continues. “Look for as short an ingredient list as possible and one that is ideally free-from additives such as preservatives, colourings and flavourings.” She suggests opting for any with a fat source that is lower in saturated fat, such as rapeseed, linseed or sunflower oil.

“There are some vegan butters that contain added vitamins, however, there are other ways of getting these within the diet, so eating large amounts of vegan butter is not recommended to get your daily intake.” Finally, she suggests being “careful to check labels if you have any food allergies”, as vegan butters “often contain nuts, soya or gluten – ingredients not found in dairy butter”.

The verdict: Vegan butters

We recommend the Flora salted plant b+tter – for us, it scored highly on taste, thanks to a lovely buttery, creamy flavour and a little saltiness, and it melts into delicious golden pools on toast, which isn’t always the case with vegan butter alternatives.

We also loved the tangy taste of the cultured butter from Mouse’s Favourite, and the additional flavour in I Am Nut OK’s cultured truffle-infused vegan butter. As for spreadability, you can’t go wrong with Pure’s dairy-free olive spread, which was the clear standout when it came to seamless spreading.

Get to know the latest vegan launches in 2024, with our bumper guide

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£100 off all bookings over £1000 - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off first orders over £20 with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount
Domino's Voucher Code
Get 40% off mains, sides, and desserts - Domino's voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in