How many times have you heard someone say they could not possibly go vegan because they love cheese too much? We imagine dozens.

There was a time when those people could have been excused. Makers of plant-based cheese alternatives have taken a while to perfect their wares, which were not always the most appetising to eat. But now vegan cheese lovers are spoilt for choice.

Today, countless brands offer cruelty-free fromage of all varieties imaginable. You can find cheddar, smoked, chilli, spreadable, grated, sliced and blue alternatives even in standard supermarkets.

Until recently, most vegan cheeses available on the high street were made from a coconut oil base, which is fine and does lend itself to a good texture, but sometimes the coconut flavour could be a little overpowering. Now there are a number of options made from nuts, and many coconut-based recipes have been refined for a far superior cheese.

We tested a wide range of plant-based contenders, including those from mainstream supermarkets and brands from more specialist suppliers. We looked for those made from nuts and those from coconut oil, and aimed to include an assorted range of cheese styles. With all these options, you’re cheddar off without dairy.

The best vegan cheeses for 2021 are:

Best overall – Nettle macadamia white, 180g: £12.50, Cheesemerchant.co.uk

– Nettle macadamia white, 180g: £12.50, Best soft cheese – Nush natural almond cream cheese style spread, 150g: £2.33, Ocado.com

– Nush natural almond cream cheese style spread, 150g: £2.33, Best for spice lovers – Mexicana vegan block, 200g: £2.30, Thevegankindsupermarket.com

– Mexicana vegan block, 200g: £2.30, Best for cheese boards – Honestly Tasty the full collection: £27, Meltedinside.com

– Honestly Tasty the full collection: £27, Best smoked cheese – Applewood vegan smoky cheese alternative, 200g: £2.30 Sainsburys.co.uk

– Applewood vegan smoky cheese alternative, 200g: £2.30 Best cheddar alternative – Ilchester vegan melting mature, 200g: £2.35, Tesco.com

– Ilchester vegan melting mature, 200g: £2.35, Best in salads – Bute Island Sheese Greek style block, 200g: £2.69, Thevegankindsupermarket.com

– Bute Island Sheese Greek style block, 200g: £2.69, Best luxury buy – Mouse’s Favourite camblue, 130g: £9.95, Cheesemerchant.co.uk

– Mouse’s Favourite camblue, 130g: £9.95, Best organic brand – Palace Culture organic almond ricotta, 240g: £15.50, Meltedinside.com

Nettle macadamia white, 180g Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 It had been a while since our tester had eaten dairy cheese, but a taste of this luxuriously creamy, flavourful plant-based alternative transported them back to the pre-vegan days. The texture of this predominantly cashew and macadamia nut product is that of a rich, soft cheese, and it is perfect for spreading on crusty seeded bread. The cheese comes in generously sized cubes, marinaded in a blend of extra virgin olive oil and cold-pressed rapeseed oil with garlic and thyme. It’s also studded with tangy black peppercorns, which are absolutely delicious. Another plus is that macadamia white comes in a glass jar, making it recyclable and kinder to the planet than those cheeses that come in plastic packaging. Buy now £ 12.50 , Cheesemerchant.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nush natural almond cream cheese style spread, 150g Best: Soft cheese Rating: 7/10 Having tried many coconut oil-based vegan cream cheeses and not being overly enamoured with them, we were praying this almond alternative might be the one we have been looking for – and our prayers were answered. The absence of coconut milk is welcome because Nush’s almond and live culture cream cheese is milder in taste, lighter and more closely resembles the traditional dairy product. Our only problem was that we opened a pot and a packet of breadsticks and struggled to stop. It’s a moreish delight. Buy now £ 2.33 , Ocado.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mexicana vegan block, 200g Best: For spice lovers Rating: 8/10 Tangy and with a kick, Mexicana’s is among the finest chilli cheeses – vegan or not – we have tried. This is a coconut oil-based block, but the coconut is almost undetectable because the other, more exciting flavours are so powerful. It is made with real peppers, chillies and jalapenos for an authentic Mexican taste that is gorgeous in a vegan burger. It also melts brilliantly, so it is excellent grated on nachos or a bean chilli baked potato. This vegan cheese has added calcium and vitamin B12 for extra goodness. Buy now £ 2.30 , Thevegankindsupermarket.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Honestly Tasty the full collection Best: For cheese boards Rating: 9/10 Are you one of those people who forgo pudding in favour of cheese and biscuits? If so, this scrumptious collection is going to be your new perfect way to round off a meal. There is no scrimping on choice here because included are imposter camembert Sham, gorgonzola style Blue, smooth Herbi and spreadable mature cheddar alternative Ched Spread. We love all these nut-based cheeses – the flavours are sublime. But our favourite was Blue because it is so close to dairy cheese (only a little less crumbly) having been matured for weeks and with real Penicillium Roqueforti for that authentic taste. And we challenge anyone in a blind taste test to detect a difference between Herbi and Boursin; we think it would be impossible. Buy now £ 27 , Meltedinside.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Applewood vegan smoky cheese alternative, 200g Best: Smoked cheese Rating: 6/10 When asking our vegan pals about their favourite cheeses in anticipation of writing this article, Applewood’s vegan smoky cheese got the most mentions. Our tester would not usually go for a smoked cheese but tried it in the name of journalism and would definitely go for it again. The texture is smooth and not too firm, and the block looks like an authentic smoked cheese with the dusted burnt orange edge. We were super impressed with how well this cheese melted, although patience is required because it does take longer than dairy cheese. Buy now £ 2.30 , Sainsburys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ilchester vegan melting mature, 200g Best: Cheddar alternative Rating: 7/10 The cheese we miss most since going vegan is cheddar, and it has not been easy to find a worthy alternative that we can turn to again and again. This newly launched block from Ilchester is quickly becoming a favourite, though. It does indeed melt as advertised (like most vegan cheeses, it takes a smidge longer than dairy cheddar), and the flavour has that familiar cheddar tang that works so well in so many different ways and dishes. We used this block shredded in a bechamel sauce for macaroni cheese, and although grating was not that straightforward because it tended to crumble quite easily, the flavour was spot-on. We also loved this cubed on cocktail sticks with pineapple (yes, we went there). Buy now £ 2.35 , Tesco.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bute Island sheese greek style block, 200g Best: In salads Rating: 7/10 In summer, we can live off Greek salad, but it is not quite the same without a generous helping of salty, creamy feta. This block is an excellent replica to satisfy those cravings. The cheese is a little firmer than traditional feta and not quite as salty – but put enough olives in your salad and you will never know the difference, because the creaminess and flavour are so similar to that of the real deal. Buy now £ 2.69 , Thevegankindsupermarket.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mouse’s favourite camblue, 130g Best: Luxury buy Rating: 8/10 One look at this cruelty-free camembert would have few people questioning its authenticity. Snow white rind, check. Ripe smell, check. It is only when you cut into the round that you notice it is somewhat different to non-vegan camembert; the centre is laced with blue veins. We baked this cashew-based wonder in the oven and dived in with some crusty sourdough. Dipping was not as easy as it is with dairy camembert because camblue is pretty firm and not gooey, but the flavour was a close match. This is a stunning cheese to share between two for an indulgent feast. Buy now £ 9.95 , cheesemerchant.co.uk/ {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Palace Culture organic almond ricotta, 240g Best: Organic brand Rating: 8/10 It is almost impossible to believe that a mere four natural ingredients can create a remarkably authentic vegan cheese alternative like this. Handcrafted simply from organic almonds, live cultures, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil, Palace Culture’s plant-based ricotta has the most beautiful creamy taste and an almost whipped texture. The cheese is also made using a traditional fermentation process, which results in gut-friendly cultures, B vitamins and minerals. That means we can eat as much as we like of it, right? Buy now £ 15.50 , meltedinside.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

