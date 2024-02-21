Best vegan Easter eggs and dairy-free chocolate treats to enjoy

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Spring hasn’t even sprung yet but Easter eggs and hot cross buns are already lining supermarket shelves. For those who want to get ahead for the Easter bank holiday weekend (29 March to 1 April), this is eggcellent news. Even better, for sweet-toothed vegans and dairy-free chocoholics, we’ve been on the hunt for the best vegan Easter eggs around.

As always, there’s a cracking variety of vegan Easter eggs this year, courtesy of the Easter Bunny (read: Hotel Chocolat, Happi, Moo Free and more). From fruit-flavoured and dark chocolate delights to vegan oat milk Easter eggs and filled options (should a hollow shell not cut it), there are tempting treats galore.

Whether you’re hiding them for a team of eager Easter egg hunters to find, or you’re planning to devour them yourself, we’re here to help you track down the most scrumptious plant-based options by taste-testing a smorgasbord of vegan Easter eggs (well, someone had to do it).

If, for you, it’s all about dark, flavourful vegan chocolate, we think you’ll enjoy Love Cocoa’s Maldon salt Easter egg. Or, if you want a decadent, creamy, vegan milk chocolate treat, the geometric egg from Kakao is a must. As for a salted caramel treat for the senses, we’d go for the vegan chocolate brand Happi.

For more vegan Easter eggs to get eggcited about, keep reading.

How we tested the best vegan Easter eggs

Some of the cracking eggs we taste tested (Lois Borny)

To cut a long story short, we ate a lot of vegan Easter eggs. We assessed the quality and taste of the chocolate, the thickness of the egg and any eggceptional design features. We also looked at whether the eggs came with any other Easter treats, such as chocolate buttons or truffles. Environmental impacts of the packaging were considered, too. So, without further ado, let’s get cracking.

The best vegan Easter eggs for 2024 are: