Best vegan Easter eggs and dairy-free chocolate treats to enjoy

These plant-based options from the likes of Hotel Chocolat and Moo Free are nothing short of cracking

Lois Borny
Wednesday 21 February 2024 13:07
We put all our eggs in one basket and scoffed the lot

(The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Spring hasn’t even sprung yet but Easter eggs and hot cross buns are already lining supermarket shelves. For those who want to get ahead for the Easter bank holiday weekend (29 March to 1 April), this is eggcellent news. Even better, for sweet-toothed vegans and dairy-free chocoholics, we’ve been on the hunt for the best vegan Easter eggs around.

As always, there’s a cracking variety of vegan Easter eggs this year, courtesy of the Easter Bunny (read: Hotel Chocolat, Happi, Moo Free and more). From fruit-flavoured and dark chocolate delights to vegan oat milk Easter eggs and filled options (should a hollow shell not cut it), there are tempting treats galore.

Whether you’re hiding them for a team of eager Easter egg hunters to find, or you’re planning to devour them yourself, we’re here to help you track down the most scrumptious plant-based options by taste-testing a smorgasbord of vegan Easter eggs (well, someone had to do it).

If, for you, it’s all about dark, flavourful vegan chocolate, we think you’ll enjoy Love Cocoa’s Maldon salt Easter egg. Or, if you want a decadent, creamy, vegan milk chocolate treat, the geometric egg from Kakao is a must. As for a salted caramel treat for the senses, we’d go for the vegan chocolate brand Happi.

For more vegan Easter eggs to get eggcited about, keep reading.

How we tested the best vegan Easter eggs

Some of the cracking eggs we taste tested

(Lois Borny)

To cut a long story short, we ate a lot of vegan Easter eggs. We assessed the quality and taste of the chocolate, the thickness of the egg and any eggceptional design features. We also looked at whether the eggs came with any other Easter treats, such as chocolate buttons or truffles. Environmental impacts of the packaging were considered, too. So, without further ado, let’s get cracking.

The best vegan Easter eggs for 2024 are:

  • Best vegan Easter egg overall – Happi salted caramel Easter egg: £9.50, Happichoc.com
  • Best budget vegan milk chocolate Easter egg – Moo Free dairy-free and vegan rocky road Easter egg: £4.75, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best filled vegan Easter egg – Cutter & Squidge vegan cookie Easter egg: £23.99, Cutterandsquidge.com
  • Best premium vegan Easter egg – Kakao vegan iconic Easter egg: £32.50, Amazon.co.uk

Happi salted caramel Easter egg

best vegan Easter egg review 2024 indybest Happi salted caramel Easter egg
  • Best: Vegan Easter egg overall
  • Size: 170g
  • Extra treats: None
  • Why we love it
    • No single-use plastic packaging
    • Delicious salted caramel flavour

We were hit with a deliciously buttery, sweet aroma when we unwrapped this salted caramel Easter egg, so, you can be sure it’ll be a real treat for the senses. Made with oat milk, Happi’s smooth chocolate is on the darker side, but it’s boosted by the sweet flavour of salted caramel, which makes this egg exceedingly moreish.

Free from palm oil, gluten and soya, it’s fairly large (170g), so feels like a treat, and we liked that the surface has a geometric, cracked appearance. The egg is wrapped in a transparent material made from home-compostable wood pulp, and Happi says the packaging doesn’t contain any single-use plastic. It doesn’t hurt that the design of the box is bright and fun, either.

  1. £9 from Happichoc.com
Prices may vary
Moo Free dairy free and vegan rocky road Easter egg

best vegan Easter egg review 2024 indybest Moo Free dairy free & vegan rocky road Easter egg
  • Best: Budget vegan milk chocolate Easter egg
  • Size: 85g
  • Extra treats: None
  • Why we love it
    • Free from dairy, gluten, soya and lactose
    • Great for kids
  • Take note
    • Chocolate isn’t mind-blowing

For a cheap and cheerful vegan chocolate treat, you can’t go wrong with Moo Free’s rocky road egg. This vegan milk chocolate egg is certified free from dairy, gluten, soya and lactose. It’s mid-sized and boasts a chunky mishmash of deconstructed rocky road elements nestled into one side of its shell.

There’s creamy white chocolate, crispy rice balls covered in chocolate, toffee pieces, raisins and mini marshmallows, all of which introduce some variation in texture to the egg, elevating it and making it that little bit more fun to eat. Admittedly, the rice milk chocolate didn’t blow our minds, but it’s decent, and kids will appreciate the colourful packaging with eggs that they can colour in.

  1. £4 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Divine dark chocolate Easter egg

best vegan Easter egg review 2024 indybest Divine dark chocolate Easter egg
  • Best: Budget dark chocolate vegan Easter egg
  • Size: 90g
  • Extra treats: None
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Fairtrade
    • Plastic-free packaging
  • Take note
    • It’s quite simple

We were very pleased with this offering from B Corp-certified chocolate company Divine, as it’s an affordable and absolutely delicious delight that any dark chocolate devotee would be thrilled to receive.

It’s made with Fairtrade cocoa and sugar, and natural ingredients, resulting in chocolate that boasts a really lovely, if slightly unusual, taste – we’d describe it as almost fruity, with a touch of cinnamon-esque spice.

Certified by The Vegan Society, it also comes packed in plastic-free packaging, while there’s a rippled effect on the surface that makes it look a little more premium than its price point would suggest. If you’re looking for a dark chocolate hit, this one’s for you.

  1. £5 from Divinechocolate.com
Prices may vary
H!P cookies no cream oat milk chocolate Easter egg

best vegan easter eggs review 2024 indybest H!P cookies no cream at milk chocolate Easter egg
  • Best: Vegan Easter egg for a moreish crunch
  • Size: 160g
  • Extra treats: Oat milk chocolate buttons
  • Why we love it
    • Plastic-free packaging
    • Good value for money

H!P is a name to know if you love creamy plant-based chocolate, and this cookies and cream creation did not disappoint. The flavour is subtle – there aren’t any cookies hidden inside, rather the chocolate has been combined with teeny pieces of cookie for a moreish, crumbly, crunchy texture.

Made with oat milk and 41 per cent single-origin Colombian cocoa, the vegan milk chocolate is deliciously sweet and creamy, and, for us, hits the spot.

The egg is big (160g), but there’s a tiny packet of mini oat milk chocolate buttons, if you’re left wanting more. It ticks the box when it comes to plastic-free packaging, too.

  1. £10 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Hotel Chocolat 70% dark chocolate Easter egg

best vegan Easter egg review 2024 indybest Hotel Chocolat 70% dark chocolate Easter egg
  • Best: Vegan Easter egg for a fun design
  • Size: 150g
  • Extra treats: None
  • Why we love it
    • Dark chocolate isn’t too bitter
    • Fun design

Hotel Chocolat has really thought outside the box with this dark chocolate design. A vegan Easter egg with a cartoon egg splattered across it – very meta, and we love it. It’s a fun concept that’s been well executed, too, with creamy vegan white chocolate for the egg white and bright yellow yolk.

Made from 70 per cent cocoa, the chocolate egg doesn’t disappoint. It’s smooth and has a rich flavour that feels balanced between bitterness and sweetness, so it’s not too intense if you’re not a hardcore dark chocolate devotee.

With a fun splat of metallic pink on an otherwise minimalist design, the packaging is also a win.

  1. £10 from Hotelchocolat.com
Prices may vary
Love Cocoa Maldon sea salt dark chocolate egg

best vegan easter eggs review 2024 indybest Love cocoa
  • Best: Sea salt dark chocolate Vegan Easter egg
  • Size: 150g
  • Extra treats: None
  • Why we love it
    • Not too bitter
    • Pretty, plastic-free packaging
    • 1 per cent of annual sales goes towards helping environmental causes

Love Coca’s Maldon sea salt dark chocolate is eggceedingly good. There’s a subtle, salty kick from the Maldon sea salt flakes, which enhances the flavour of the cocoa, making it taste a little sweeter and a little less bitter than you might expect from a dark chocolate choice.

With a lovely rich taste and mouthfeel, the chocolate is single-origin and free from palm oil. The egg is a good size (150g), finished with an appealing rippled effect, too. What’s more, the packaging is not only lovely to look at, it’s also plastic-free.

Love Cocoa is a member of 1% for the Planet, so you can feel even better about your purchase, as it’s supporting a worthy cause.

  1. £15 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Cutter & Squidge vegan cookie Easter egg

best vegan Easter egg review 2024 indybest Cutter & Squidge vegan cookie Easter egg
  • Best: Filled vegan Easter egg
  • Size: 350g
  • Extra treats: None
  • Why we love it
    • Indulgent
    • Appealing design
  • Take note
    • Some people may find it too rich
    • Not the easiest to eat

If you’re looking for something a little bit special – perhaps a little over the top, even – this vegan cookie Easter egg from Cutter & Squidge has you covered. It’s handmade, and so decadent it could be a dessert. There’s a dark chocolate shell that is more sweet than it is bitter, while the egg is brimming with layers of filling (which does make this egg messy and a little difficult to eat).

While we weren’t too keen on the buttery, creamy caramel layer (some people may find it a bit much), we really enjoyed the whipped, plant-based chocolate ganache and vegan honeycomb peppered throughout, which gives the egg a nice, subtle crunch.

It’s all topped off with caramel and chocolate ganache-filled mini chocolate eggs, and crumbly cookie pieces. Finished with a pretty golden shimmer, this is nothing short of a showstopper.

  1. £23 from Cutterandsquidge.com
Prices may vary
Montezumas Plucky dark-chocolate chick with buttons

best vegan Easter egg review 2024 indybest Montezumas Plucky dark chocolate chick with button
  • Best: Vegan chocolate Easter chick
  • Size: 75g chick, 25g buttons
  • Extra treats: Dark chocolate buttons
  • Why we love it
    • Organic ingredients
    • Great mouthfeel
  • Take note
    • Fairly small

Let us introduce you to Plucky, a dark chocolate chick from luxury chocolate brand Montezumas. It may not be an Easter egg as such but it’s hollow, round(ish) and a fun choice – plus, it’s a nice size if you’re looking for something on the smaller side.

Made with organic ingredients, and free from gluten, palm oil and preservatives, Plucky comes perched on a small packet of dark chocolate buttons, too.

The dark chocolate tastes superb, with a rich, deep and intense flavour, while the mouthfeel is lovely and velvety. A delicious gift for anyone who appreciates really good quality dark chocolate, Plucky is bound to go down a treat.

  1. £7 from Montezumas.co.uk
Prices may vary
Hotel Chocolat extra-thick Easter egg, unbelievably vegan

best vegan Easter egg review 2024 indybest Hotel Chocolat extra-thick Easter egg, unbelievably vegan.
  • Best: Thick vegan Easter egg
  • Size: 370g
  • Extra treats: Six varities of pralines, truffles and caramels
  • Why we love it
    • Super thick shell
    • Packed with chocolate treats
    • Makes a great gift
  • Take note
    • Not cheap
    • There’s a lot to get through
    • The chocolate flavour is mild

Hotel Chocolat dubs this egg as “extra-thick”, and it’s not wrong. The shell comes in large, chunky, individually wrapped halves, made with 45 per cent nut milk. It is creamy and smooth with a mild taste – we could really taste the hazelnuts from the band’s signature nutmilk coming through. It isn’t very sweet, so, while decadent, it’s far from sickly.

That’s not all, though, as, nestled inside each half of the egg, there’s an assortment of pralines, caramels and truffles, including peanut butter jelly, salted caramel and nutmilk, and, our personal favourite, crunchy peanut butter and nutmilk buche. Housed inside a pretty white container, it looks the part, too, so would make a lovely gift. If you want a vegan showstopper, you needn’t look further.

  1. £29 from Hotelchocolat.com
Prices may vary
Melt London strawberry vegan Easter egg

best vegan Easter egg review 2024 indybest Melt London strawberry vegan Easter egg
  • Best: Fruity vegan Easter egg
  • Size: 300g
  • Extra treats: None
  • Why we love it
    • Unusual
    • Super thick
    • Handcrafted and premium
  • Take note
    • Pricey
    • Won’t be to everyone’s taste

This whimsical treat looks like it belongs in Willy Wonka’s factory. Handcrafted in Notting Hill and hailing from the luxury chocolatier Melt London, it’s made with dark chocolate and real strawberries. The taste is unusual, with the tartness and sweetness of the strawberries really coming through.

It’s large in size (weighing a whopping 300g), and, with its smooth, glassy finish, it looks particularly premium. It’s also really, really thick. We actually struggled to crack it – partly because we didn’t want to destroy its pretty pastel red, green and speckled gold design. Nestled regally in black tissue paper in its shimmery, plastic-free box, if you love fruity chocolate, this is definitely for you.

  1. £34 from Meltchocolates.com
Prices may vary
Nomo little monsters egg and lolly

best vegan easter eggs review 2024 indybest Nomo little monsters egg and lolly
  • Best: Kids vegan Easter egg
  • Size: 92g
  • Extra treats: Vegan chocolate lolly
  • Why we love it
    • The chocolate is deliciously sweet
    • Value for money
    • Fun packaging

Nomo’s chocolate is a little on the sweeter side and is a milky alternative to dairy chocolate. As Nomo means no missing out, the brand makes chocolate that’s free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts. This egg is modest in size (weighing 92g), with a little chocolate lolly making it ideal for kids. That said, our adult tester was very much on board with the extra treat, too.

Made with sustainably sourced Rainforest Alliance cocoa, the chocolate is combined with crisped rice pieces for a satisfying, subtle crunch. The packaging is covered in jokes, puzzles, and room for kids to colour in, so there’s some fun to be had once the chocolate’s been polished off – there’s even space to design their own monster.

  1. £3 from Nomochoc.com
Prices may vary
Kakao vegan iconic Easter egg

best vegan easter egg review 2024 indybest Kakao vegan iconic Easter egg
  • Best: Premium vegan Easter egg
  • Size: 165g
  • Extra treats: 12 vegan truffles and chocolates
  • Why we love it
    • Very thick shell
    • Ultra-creamy chocolate
    • Filled with truffles
  • Take note
    • Pricey
    • The chocolate is fairly mild tasting

This vegan Easter egg from premium brand Kakao made us question whether it was actually plant-based. Made with oat and rice milk, it has a milky, sweet taste and buttery mouthfeel. The shell is housed in some rather extravagant prism-shaped packaging, and it comes as two individually wrapped, very large (and very thick) geometric halves.

When we cracked into the egg, it seemed to splinter into layers of thin slithers in places, which was pretty satisfying. Inside the egg, you’ll find an assortment of 12 vegan chocolate treats. A seriously decadent selection, there were peanut butter truffles, creamy white chocolate truffles and more – our personal favourite was the Jaffa orange truffles, which were tart but still sweet, and absolutely delicious.

  1. £32 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Booja-Booja hazelnut crunch truffles egg

best vegan easter egg review 2024 indybest Booja-Booja hazelnut crunch truffles egg
  • Best: Vegan truffle-filled Easter egg
  • Size: 138g
  • Extra treats: None
  • Why we love it
    • Beautiful packaging
    • Top-notch truffles
    • Makes a pretty gift
  • Take note
    • Not cheap
    • Not technically an Easter egg

Booja-Booja’s Easter offering isn’t technically a chocolate easter egg but rather vegan chocolate truffles housed in a pretty papier mâché shell – Fabergé, eat your heart out.

The egg-shaped packaging is painted by hand, with delicate, colourful designs, then finished with a bow for the final flourish. The bright turquoise shell we received was adorned with blue, orange, and golden floral detailing. While there are several truffle flavours you can choose between, the designs will be different, no matter which you choose.

Made with small roasted hazelnut pieces and dark chocolate, and dusted with cocoa powder, the truffles themselves were a delight, with their buttery, sweet taste and a rich, velvety feel that melts in the mouth. A lovely gift or an indulgent present for yourself, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

  1. £26 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Vegan Easter eggs

We knew we were in for a treat as soon as we opened the Happi salted caramel Easter egg. It leans more towards a darker vegan milk chocolate and tastes (and smells) divine, thanks to the sweet, butteriness of the salted caramel. The H!P cookies no cream egg was also a strong contender for the top spot, thanks to its deliciously crumbly texture. For fans of dark chocolate, the flavour of Love Cocoa’s sea salt dark chocolate egg is beautiful. Divine and Moo Free offer nice, budget-friendly options, while Kakao’s premium egg will go down a treat if you’re splashing out.

Broaden your plant-based horizons, with the best vegan subscriptions for beauty, food and more

