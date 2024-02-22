Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Every chocoholic’s favourite time of year is just around the corner. With flowers blooming and the weather improving (fingers crossed) oval-shaped chocolate masterpieces are starting to appear on supermarket shelves once more as Easter approaches (FYI, it lands on 31 March) and we can't wait.

With every possible brand coming up with exciting and inventive chocolatey treats, each Easter becomes our very own Willy Wonka experience. From vegan options to Harry Potter-inspired eggs and even cheese ones, yes cheese, if previous years are anything to go by, you can truly find the right egg for everyone this year.

The UK supermarket's competition over the nation's favourite Easter egg has well and truly begun, with M&S’s adorable chocolate highland cow having our vote for sheer cuteness alone. Meanwhile, many other stores are slashing prices and offering up great deals in order to win your affection with confection, our favourite kind of bribe.

With supermarkets offering up so much chocolatey goodness we really are spoilt for choice, so to help you find a bargain, we’ve gone on our own Easter egg hunt to track down the best possible deals this Spring. So let’s crack on, shall we?

Asda: Four-for-£10 Easter eggs deal, Asda.com

(Asda)

Kicking off Easter with a cracking good deal is Asda, which is offering its shoppers the chance to snap up four selected Easter eggs for just £10. We can almost guarantee this range has something for everyone too, from the old reliable Mini Eggs to Twix, M&M’s, Terry’s Chocolate Orange, Fruit Pastels and many more. You can bring a smile to the whole family with this deal, and do it all for just a tenner.

Buy now

Kinder Easter Egg Chocolate Bulk: Was £19.95, now £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This deal is sure to make you a hero in your child’s eyes. I mean, what little one doesn't love a Kinder egg? And, what adult for that matter? With this bundle, you get two full-sized Easter eggs themed with their favourite movie characters, Frozen and the Minions of course, plus a bag of mini Kinder eggs that are perfect for essential Easter egg hunts in the garden. All of that is currently a huge 55 per cent off at Amazon right now.

Buy now

Ocado: Any three for £4 deal, Ocado.com

(Ocado)

When we saw our old pal Freddo, we knew this was a must-have deal. Ocado is offering any three selected Easter eggs for a mere £4, sign us up. An especially great deal when you realise you can secure some of your old-school favourites like Cadbury’s milky buttons, Mini Eggs and Malteasers.

Buy now

KitKat Chunky Milk & White Chocolate Giant Easter Egg: Was £6, now £4, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsburys)

This egg is a unique flavour we are dying to try, even more so now that it’s almost 35 per cent off at Sainsbury's. The egg is half milk chocolate, half white chocolate, which sounds entirely delicious. Plus you also get two Kit-Kat chunkys, generous and tasty.

Buy now

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate: Was £6.25, now £5, Morrisons.com

(Morrisons)

Of course, the iconic gold-wrapped bunny had to make the list, with Morrisons reducing the bigger-sized rabbit by 20 per cent this Easter. The creamiest most luxurious Swiss chocolate simply must be consumed every spring, whether you celebrate Easter or not.

Buy now

