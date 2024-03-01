16 best Easter eggs and chocolate treats to crack into this spring

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Easter is early this year – 31 March, to be eggsact (buckle up for a clutch of egg-based puns). If that’s got you in a flap, don’t worry, as we’ve done the hard graft for you and found the best Easter eggs for 2024.

This year, Easter eggs are in abundance. Supermarket’s own brands, leading high street names (read Hotel Chocolat) and smaller high-end names have all got their eyes on the Easter prize.

All tastes are catered for, whether you love salted caramel, chocolate orange, Toblerone-style Swiss chocolate, mini eggs, dark, milk, white, vegan, rocky road… the list is almost endless. It’s all there for the taking.

Whether you’re celebrating with an Easter egg hunt and hordes of sugared-up kids screaming for more, or something more sedate – hot cross buns, roast lamb and a springtime walk, perhaps? – we’ve rounded up Easter eggs that are sure to please pretty much everyone. Keep reading to find out which Easter eggs are worth cracking into this spring.

How we tested the best Easter eggs

A selection of the Easter Eggs we taste tested (Zoe Phillimore)

We spent a month taste-testing Easter eggs from all the leading brands. Unsurprisingly, we had a very willing testing panel, all of whom looked at the quality of the chocolate, taste and richness. Eggstras were also considered – after all, we all love discovering little chocolates and treats inside the box. Value was high on our list, too – we didn’t want any shrinkflation disappointment dampening any Easter weekend. Lastly, we considered the packaging, because the best Easter eggs should look as cracking as they taste.

The best Easter eggs for 2024 are: