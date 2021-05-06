8 best bread makers for delicious home made loaves

When we went into lockdown last March some of us became Instagram cliches by jumping on the bread making bandwagon – in fact, nearly a billion loaves were made in the first six months of the pandemic – according to statistics from Lakeland.

While, if our social media feeds are to be believed, the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon, with more time on our hands we’re looking for new hobbies or ways to impress our friends online.

So, if you’re a novice to the bread making trend and you don’t know your kneading from your rising then a bread maker can be one of the best investments – just pop the ingredients in and press the right button and you’ll, hopefully, have delicious warm bread in just a few hours.

Read more: 7 best meat thermometers for roasts, steaks and bakes

Bread of course comes in all shapes and sizes, with different crusts, ingredients and flavours. Some other bread makers even make pizza dough and gluten free bread – while others can make cakes, jams and even ice cream.

We tested the bread makers on how easy they were to use, how many settings they provided, the finished result and of course their value for money.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Russell Hobbs compact bread maker Power: 600W Dimensions: 29 x 32 x 30cm Capacity: 1kg max loaf Settings: 12 At just £60, it was one of the cheapest models we tried out – but that didn’t show in its appearance. The shiny black bread maker, with a curved top and easy to use buttons complemented our other kitchen appliances. As the title suggests it is one of the most compact models, without compromising on quality. A large viewer window also means you can watch all the action as it happens. While it has an average 12 settings – which include breads, jams and doughs. We started with the whole wheat setting and it made well risen soft and tasty bread, while we also baked banana bread in the model under the cake setting. We loved the fast bake setting too – cooking your speedy bread in just 55 minutes. We later got a bit creative and made jam - we loved watching it whizz our fruit around, while the smell it created was amazing. However, we didn’t like the mess it created, it splattered jam all over the lid and inside of the bread maker. Simple to use, we loved the handy pictures on the model, which indicted bread and crust size, while the timer counted down how long the bread had left to cook. When it was mixing and kneading, we did find the model quite loud, bit nothing too obtrusive. For the price, the bread maker is really impressive and a great size too – you’ll barely notice it in your kitchen. Buy now £ 60 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lakeland Touchscreen bread maker Power: 850W Dimensions: 44 x 26 x 30cm Capacity: 1.5kg Settings: 12 This black and silver LED touch screen bread maker was really simple to use with the help of the guide – which gives you step by step instructions on how to make every type of bread in the model. Depending on your mood, or hankering for bread, it makes three different bread sizes (1kg, 1.25kg, 1.5kg) while it also has 12 settings – including basic loaf, pizza dough and gluten free, as well as giving you the option to make jam and yoghurt. Once you’ve chosen your setting you can watch the bread being kneaded, rising and baking through the window at the top – which we found quite therapeutic. We successfully made bread on the quick setting, which was near perfect, but when we started to add other ingredients our bread became too dense. Thankfully the model’s booklet has a troubleshooter section and we found the answer to our baking problems quickly. We also found the reminder beeps to add in ingredients handy, while the keep warm function and the delay timer were a plus. However, it was slightly noisy when kneading. It’s quite a hefty machine so you’ll need lots of storage, but luckily also attractive so if you have the room it will look great on your kitchen worktop. With a price tag of over a £100 you would have to be a serious baker to contemplate buying it – or just really love bread. Buy now £ 129.99 , Lakeland.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Judge digital bread maker Power: 600W Dimensions: 29 x 28 x 33 W Capacity: 800g Settings: 12 One of the best parts about this bread maker is its size – it’s smaller than most of the other models we tried so would fit well in a small kitchen. With 12 settings, from a basic white loaf to gluten free we loved making pizza dough in it, which took just over an hour – meaning after we’d filled the bread maker with the right ingredients it was one less thing to prepare for dinner. If you’re baffled by which button creates which breads the guide gives you handy hints and tips. The white loaf also came out perfect but the gluten free loaf was a bit disappointing – it didn’t mix the ingredients as well and felt gritty when we tasted it. As the pan was non-stick we found the cooked loaves really easy to remove, but on several occasions, the paddle became stuck in the bread and we found we had to wait until it cooled to remove it – even with the hook they provided. Cleaning, however, was a breeze, both the pan and paddle were clean after a quick soak. In the mid-range price bracket for a bread maker, we’d love to see more consistency with our loaf results if we were to spend over £100 on it. Buy now £ 130 , Horwood.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Panasonic SD-2511WXC bread maker Power: 550 W Dimensions: 38.2 x 25.6 x 38.9 Capacity: 600g Settings: 33 This large white bread maker is as tall as it is deep, with a fruit and nuts dispenser at the top, which gives it a curved top. We were impressed with how many settings the model has, 33, with 18 for bread or cakes and the others for different doughs. Unlike most, it comes with two bread paddles, two measuring spoons and two large measuring cups, which can be stored easily and even used when you’re not making bread. The digital display was very informative during the bread making process – showing us when it was kneading, rising and baking – along with how much time it had left to create. This compensated, slightly, for being the only model we tested without a viewing window. It feels odd to not be able to have a sneak peek at how your bread is cooking and would tempt some to open the lid and look in person – which is never normally advised. Saying this, in its place is the fruit and nut dispenser – which we used to add some seeds into our whole grain bread. It’s timed so it releases them during the bread making process when it’s appropriate – which we thought was clever. However, the instructions in the booklet weren’t exactly accurate, which meant for novices like us we were going to get it wrong. The first attempt at wholemeal bread was as flat as a pancake and gooey in the middle. Another attempt later for a simple white loaf, with our own recipe, came out slightly better, but we still weren’t impressed with how it had risen. If you ignore the booklets instructions and recipes it’s a great model, but with the price tag being over £100 you should be getting more for your money. Buy now, Ao.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sage custom loaf Power: 830W Dimensions: 35.2 x 24.8 x 39.9cm Capacity: 1.25kg Settings: Nine The attractive looking brushed stainless steel bread maker is a rectangle shape, with a black handle and a digital display that counts down your bread making. As well as a non-stick bread pan it also comes with two paddles – one which is fixed, for jams and another which is collapsible – which is perfect for making different types of bread and dough. We used the basic rapid setting to make a white loaf and the result was well risen fluffy bread, which slipped out of the bread pan with ease. Other settings include yeast free, dough for pizza and pasta and also a bake only option if you like to mix and knead your own bread. One downside is just how loud the bread maker is – you could hear every step of the bread making process, so it wasn’t used to make bread at night. The great part though is that, along with the nine pre-programmed settings, you can customise your loaf – so once you’ve done some experimenting and know exactly how you like your bread cooked you can programme the heat, time, loaf and crust size in. It’s got some great settings and would be an attractive addition to your kitchen, but at nearly £200 it’s a big investment. Buy now £ 199.99 , Currys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Morphy Richards home bake Power: 600W Dimensions: 36 x 26.5 x 28.5 cm Capacity: 1kg Settings: 14 The Morphy Richards bread maker was the most aesthetically pleasing to look at – with curved sides and a white and silver finish. It was much slighter than other models too so would be easy to slot into a cupboard after use or not look out of place on your worktop. It comes with a measuring cup, a tool to measure tablespoons and teaspoons – as well as a booklet giving you recipes on how to make pretty much most breads. The bread maker has 14 settings, which is quite average for most of the models we tested – including more skilled breads such as malt loaf and corn bread. It also has three different crust settings, as well as loaf size settings. Most loaves take around 3-4 hours to make, while if you’re short on time the fast bake setting takes just 90 minutes. One aspect which we loved was the overnight bread function – we tried it once and woke up to the smell of bread baking – there really is no better smell. We were also feeling adventurous and made the dough, for bagels, in the machine and then baked them in the oven. They came out a little flat than we would have hoped but tasted great. When working it was quieter than some of the other models but did give us a few bleeps throughout – mainly to tell us the bread was ready or to add more ingredients. For just £85 we think it’s a great investment and it’s a plus that it’s one of the most attractive models on the market. Buy now £ 85 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tower T11005 bread maker Power: 600W Dimensions: 36 x 26.5 x 28.5 cm Capacity: 1kg Settings: 19 The stainless-steel bread maker, which has a black surface, reminded us of a bread bin, with a rectangular shape and a well-placed handle at the front of the machine to open the lid. With 19 settings it boasts more than some models, while it also has different crust and size settings. We were also impressed with some extra settings – one for sticky rice and another for mixing soybean with peanut for a stir fry. Like most of the other bread makers it comes with one rigid paddle, along with a small cup to measure ingredients. While a detachable fruit and nut dispenser is also part of the model. The instruction booklet could have been more detailed – it gave the basics on the settings but recipes would have been handy too. We tried sourdough in the model, which took nearly seven hours due to the resting period – however, it was worth the wait and provided us with tasty soft bread. The model does have a viewing window to watch the bread making process, however, as it mixed the bread and started to heat up the window steamed up – so we couldn’t see anything. A light machine, it wasn’t overly noisy and provided some good results. Buy now £ 99 , Ao.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gastroback bread maker Power: 500W Dimensions: 36 x 28 x 34 cm Capacity: 1kg Settings: 18 Even though quite large the Gastroback model is multi-functional – and able to make bread as well ice cream. The well-built bread maker has a clear design, detailing the programmes down the left side of the lid and with large buttons on the right for the menu and to change kneading or time settings. The lid also has a large viewing window and a fruit and nut dispenser – which is easy to add to. With an impressive 18 settings, you can make basic breads such as white and French, along with sweet and fruit bread. While other more unusual settings include the defrost function and ice cream setting – which is made in a separate ice bucket, that’s sold separately. We tried out the French bread setting, which provided bread that was fluffy in the middle and had a crispy crust. We were also impressed with how quiet it was, with just one beep at the end to tell us our bread was ready. The instruction book which comes with the model is very thorough - giving you tips on how to get the best results for each bread or setting, while it also provides some recipes. The only information it lacked was how long each bread or food would take to make. Even though a little pricier than some of the other models it’s multiple uses are handy and its bread making ability is spot on. Buy now £ 119.90 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.