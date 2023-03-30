Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

The best Easter hampers to celebrate springtime

From baskets of chocolate to pampering gift sets

Samuel Mathewson
Thursday 30 March 2023 16:52
<p>These Easter hampers are perfect for springtime celebrations </p>

These Easter hampers are perfect for springtime celebrations

(The Independent)

No matter the time of year, a hamper is a wonderful way to show somebody you care. From Christmas to Valentine’s Day, from chocolate to cheese, there really is one for every occasion and food group. And Easter is no exception.

There’s a lot to love about this spring holiday. From the fractionally warmer weather that demands a lightweight jacket instead of a big duvet coat, to the lighter evenings and sweet treats that line the supermarket shelves. It really feels like a fresh start which is definitely reason to celebrate.

So, whether you’re throwing a party over the Bank Holiday weekend, complete with chocolate eggs and hot cross buns, or want to send an Easter care package to your relatives, these hampers are the perfect way to celebrate the new season.

Related stories

15 best letterbox gifts for sending a little love straight to their door
Best Easter gifts for kids that are an egg-cellent alternative to chocolate
Hate chocolate? You can get a cheese Easter egg instead – here’s our verdict
12 of the best chocolate eggs and other gifts to give this Easter

How we tested

With help from a variety of retailers, we gathered a range of gift boxes, packages and wicker baskets that were packed with goodies. We tucked into all the food and drink – and tested products from non-food hampers too – to see whether they were worth the money. These are the hampers to order and get the jump on the Easter bunny.

The best Easter hampers for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Snowdonia Cheese Company Champagne & cheese celebration hamper: £99, Snowdoniacheese.co.uk
  • Best decadent chocolate hamper – Cutter & Squidge mini Easter chocolate hamper: £45.99, Cutterandsquidge.com
  • Best sweet variety hamper – Cartwright & Butler the Easter gift hamper: £65, Cartwrightandbutler.co.uk
  • Best Easter beauty hamper – Rituals the ritual of mehr Easter giftset: £37.50, Rituals.com
  • Best letterbox gift – M&S Easter treats letterbox gifts: £20, Marksandspencer.com

Snowdonia Cheese Company Champagne & cheese celebration hamper

  • Best: Overall
  • Number of items: 11

Easter food definitely leans towards chocolate eggs and plenty of sweets, so the savoury-toothed are rarely catered for. Enter Snowdonia Cheese Company, a North Wales based company that has a selection of hampers which feature its delicious cheeses alongside other treats.

The Champagne and cheese celebration hamper has four Cheddar cheeses, three chutneys, crackers, biscuits, milk chocolate figs and a bottle of Champagne. We loved the roasted garlic and herb Cheddar the most but all were very moreish. And the rhubarb and gin chutney is divine when paired with one of the buttermilk crackers and Cheddar. It all went down a treat with the very drinkable Henriot Brut Souverain NV Champagne, too.

The milk chocolate figs add something a little different but weren’t quite our thing. Still, we’re sure lovers of dried figs will enjoy as the chocolate itself was very good.

Continue reading...

Cutter & Squidge mini Easter chocolate hamper

  • Best: Decadent chocolate hamper
  • Number of items: 5

Cutter & Squidge does a great hamper, full stop. This little one was beautifully packaged and came full of Easter treats including chocolate eggs, vanilla fudge and butterscotch popcorn.

The showstopper though was the billionaires filled Easter egg which is heaving with chocolatey goodies including fudge, biscuit bits, mini chocolate eggs and decadent oozing caramel all housed in a thick chocolate half egg. This is extremely rich so best tackled in a group.

The butterscotch popcorn was also delicious with a melt-in-the-mouth texture. We will be emerging from our sugar coma in about one week’s time...

Continue reading...

Cartwright & Butler the Easter gift hamper

  • Best: Sweet variety hamper
  • Number of items: 7

With three types of biscuit, a traditional Simnel cake, chocolate eggs, lemon curd and a fresh citrus green tea, this hamper has a good variety if you’re looking for bits that will please the whole family. With the iconic heritage product packaging known from the Cartwright & Butler brand – which has been making treats for over 115 years – the wicker hamper is sure to please when it arrives on their doorstep. Our personal highlight was the Simnel cake – a lovely traditional touch – and we really couldn’t get enough of the biscuits which paired perfectly with the fresh green tea.

Continue reading...

Daylesford Easter indulgence chocolate hamper

  • Best: Elevated chocolate hamper
  • Number of items: 6

For chocoholics who want something a little different, this beautifully presented hamper from Daylesford is the one. The white wicker basket is a pretty touch and all the packaging is temptingly created in pastel colours that evoke springtime in the countryside.

The blue egg with lamb print which is tied neatly with a bow is particularly adorable and the quails egg ganache truffles are seriously delish. Other highlights include the honey chocolate bar which is definitely one for those with a sweet tooth and the pretty wooden egg cup that comes with a chocolate egg is a lovely touch, too – we love when there’s something to keep from a food hamper!

Continue reading...

Lina Stores la pasqua hamper

  • Best: Italian sweet treats
  • Number of items: 5

A great advert for both form and function (and tastiness) is Lina Stores. Originally a Soho delicatessen that was born in the Forties, the brand is still known for its pretty green deli but has now branched out into restaurants. And its hamper really is something to shout about.

Filled with fabulous Italian sweet treats in adorable packaging – such as the box of delicious biscuits, a dove shaped cake and a celebratory bag of chocolate eggs – it’s a realy stand-out. Our favourite was the coffee cream, a unique but very welcome addition. But it is worth noting that this hamper is only available to be delivered locally so you’ll need to check if your postcode is eligible.

Continue reading...

Rituals the ritual of mehr Easter giftset

  • Best: Easter beauty hamper
  • Number of items: 3

With the aim of creating calming moments through its products, Rituals is known for its different ranges that focus on specific scents. This is also the case for its Easter gift sets. With three scents to choose from – mehr, sakura and sport – the sets arrive in joyful Easter egg shaped packaging and have three products inside.

We tried the Ritual of Mehr box with body cream, foaming shower gel and hair and body mist. With delicious notes of sweet orange and cedar wood, using these products definitely left us with the feeling of relaxation found after a visit to the spa. The only note would be the glitter in the hair and body mist that we wouldn’t necessarily want again, but the sport egg contains an eau de parfum instead of the glittery mist so would be a good option for men.

This would be a lovely gift to receive in the post and at a good price point. PLus, it’s a great option for those who would prefer an at home spa session over a hamper of Easter chocolates.

Continue reading...

M&S Easter treats letterbox gift

  • Best: Letterbox hamper
  • Number of items: 8

It’s no secret that M&S makes great seasonal food and its Eastertime offering is following suit. This Easter chocolate letterbox gift is the perfect treat to send to a family you love over Easter. Packed with shiny chocolate eggs, Easter-themed mini walnut whips, bubbly chocolate bunnies and more, this is a delightful gift to drop onto your doormat.

The highlight for us was the mini walnut whips which had an orange cream to replicate the yolk of an egg – ingenious! The price is reasonable especially as a little treat to send to someone.

Continue reading...

Harvey Nichols Easter Sunday afternoon tea hamper

  • Best: Selection of treats
  • Number of items: 10

Harvey Nichols has an exceptional range of hampers for every occasion, and it’s leading the charge when it comes to Easter. This hamper delivers a delicious selection of delicacies that we thoroughly enjoyed. The blonde chocolate Easter egg is anything but standard; the shell contains honeycomb and biscuit pieces and was a complete showstopper and a huge hit among our testers.

Other standout favourites include the cheese and onion straws, which were packed full of flavour and a decadent afternoon snack. Similarly, the jams were delicious when slathered on hot cross buns and the biscuits were the perfect balance between sweet and a little bit salty, which we enjoyed dipping into tea.

Of course, the champagne added a touch of sparkle to the celebrations, and was, as you’d expect, very sippable. Our only slight gripe was the amount of packaging used to wrap the products; it felt a little excessive.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Easter hampers

We selected the Snowdonia Cheese Company Champagne & cheese celebration hamper for our best buy because it comes packed with a whopping four delicious cheeses along with a delicious champagne and sweet treats too. A fully rounded hamper that is sure to please everyone.

From the best deals on Easter eggs to reviews of our favourite hot cross buns, visit the IndyBest Easter section

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off in the ASOS spring sale
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders with The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 50% off sale fragrances at The Perfume Shop

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in