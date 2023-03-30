The best Easter hampers to celebrate springtime

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

No matter the time of year, a hamper is a wonderful way to show somebody you care. From Christmas to Valentine’s Day, from chocolate to cheese, there really is one for every occasion and food group. And Easter is no exception.

There’s a lot to love about this spring holiday. From the fractionally warmer weather that demands a lightweight jacket instead of a big duvet coat, to the lighter evenings and sweet treats that line the supermarket shelves. It really feels like a fresh start which is definitely reason to celebrate.

So, whether you’re throwing a party over the Bank Holiday weekend, complete with chocolate eggs and hot cross buns, or want to send an Easter care package to your relatives, these hampers are the perfect way to celebrate the new season.

How we tested

With help from a variety of retailers, we gathered a range of gift boxes, packages and wicker baskets that were packed with goodies. We tucked into all the food and drink – and tested products from non-food hampers too – to see whether they were worth the money. These are the hampers to order and get the jump on the Easter bunny.

The best Easter hampers for 2023 are: