Move over reds, because we’re dreaming of a white Christmas this year when it comes to wine, and with the festive season fast approaching, there’s one question on everyone’s lips: “What’s the best white wine to serve?”

Whether you’re planning a Christmas party, hosting the festive feast, or you’re just looking for that perfect wine to treat yourself, the never-ending options can be a little daunting.

To help you choose, we’re sharing our fabulous white wine recommendations for the festive period, from excellent-value wines under £10 to wines that exude luxury.

For the perfect Christmas white wine, we looked for something a little special but also affordable. A festive white wine should not only be delicious but serve to enhance the flavours of the pigs in blankets, seafood platters, roasted meats, cheese, charcuterie and more.

It’s hard to please everyone at Christmas, so here we present a range of white wines that will impress even the most self-proclaimed wine connoisseur – every family has one!

Some of the Christmas white wines we taste tested for our review – a hard job eh?! (Georgie Kinsella)

How we tested

All of these wines have been tried and tested with festive cheer in mind, so you can trust they’ll be delicious.

We were looking for a selection of wines that could please every taste, as well as every budget. An excellent Christmas wine should be exciting to drink, while also aiming to please all (or at least the vast majority) of your guests. Most importantly, it’s essential to have a wine that can pair with the best thing about Christmas – the feast! We’ve chosen some absolutely delectable food pairings for each wine to ensure that the festive spirit is at an all-time high. We hope you enjoy them.

The best white wines for Christmas 2023 are: