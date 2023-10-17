This is our best buy as it’s cracking value, with the complexity of a white Burgundy for a fraction of the price. Made by an iconic Barossa winery, this Australian chardonnay is bright and crisp, and has bags of flavour – think scented peaches and lime with a touch of cashew nut, fig and vanilla. It’s restrained and quite beautiful, which is everything you would want for a Christmas white wine.
Move over reds, because we’re dreaming of a white Christmas this year when it comes to wine, and with the festive season fast approaching, there’s one question on everyone’s lips: “What’s the best white wine to serve?”
Whether you’re planning a Christmas party, hosting the festive feast, or you’re just looking for that perfect wine to treat yourself, the never-ending options can be a little daunting.
To help you choose, we’re sharing our fabulous white wine recommendations for the festive period, from excellent-value wines under £10 to wines that exude luxury.
For the perfect Christmas white wine, we looked for something a little special but also affordable. A festive white wine should not only be delicious but serve to enhance the flavours of the pigs in blankets, seafood platters, roasted meats, cheese, charcuterie and more.
It’s hard to please everyone at Christmas, so here we present a range of white wines that will impress even the most self-proclaimed wine connoisseur – every family has one!
How we tested
All of these wines have been tried and tested with festive cheer in mind, so you can trust they’ll be delicious.
We were looking for a selection of wines that could please every taste, as well as every budget. An excellent Christmas wine should be exciting to drink, while also aiming to please all (or at least the vast majority) of your guests. Most importantly, it’s essential to have a wine that can pair with the best thing about Christmas – the feast! We’ve chosen some absolutely delectable food pairings for each wine to ensure that the festive spirit is at an all-time high. We hope you enjoy them.
The best white wines for Christmas 2023 are:
- Best white wine for Christmas overall – Chateau Tanunda chardonnay 2020: £9.99, Waitrose.com
- Best budget white wine for Christmas – Pecorino Terre di Chieti 2021: £8.49, Waitrosecellar.com
- Best Christmas white wine for the vine connoisseur – Château de la Mulonniere Savennieres effet papillon: £19.99, Waitrosecellar.com
- Best Christmas white wine for seafood and fish dishes – Louis Jadot Chablis cellier du valvan 2021: £24.65, Vinvm.co.uk