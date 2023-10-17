Jump to content

12 best white wines that will impress everyone this Christmas (and beyond)

These taste-tested vinos will make all the festive flavours of the season sing

Georgina Kinsella
Tuesday 17 October 2023 13:30
<p>Seafood, pigs in blankets and other seasonal foods will pair excellently </p>

Seafood, pigs in blankets and other seasonal foods will pair excellently

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • Chateau Tanunda chardonnay 2020
    Chateau Tanunda chardonnay 2020
    Best white wine overall

    This is our best buy as it’s cracking value, with the complexity of a white Burgundy for a fraction of the price. Made by an iconic Barossa winery, this Australian chardonnay is bright and crisp, and has bags of flavour – think scented peaches and lime with a touch of cashew nut, fig and vanilla. It’s restrained and quite beautiful, which is everything you would want for a Christmas white wine.

    Pecorino Terre di Chieti 2021
    Pecorino Terre di Chieti 2021
    Best budget white wine

    This Italian white wine pops up everywhere and is easy going, fruity and excellent value for money. It’s fresh, with bright notes of lemon and tropical fruits, and a fantastic wine to have in the fridge, seeing as it’s an easy crowd pleaser.

  • Lauren Miguel Noctures Viogner IGP, Languedoc-Roussillon
    Lauren Miguel noctures viogner IGP pays d’oc
    Best value white wine

    Peaches and cream for Christmas? Yes please! This wine is both really special and great value for money. It’s perfumed and aromatic, and bursting with honeysuckle and apricots. It really does taste of peaches and cream too, with an almost savoury, herby finish.

    Villa Maria Private Bin sauvignon blanc 2021/22 Marlborough
    Villa Maria private vin sauvignon blanc 2021/22 Marlborough
    Best white wine for Christmas parties

    This New Zealand sauvignon blanc is a fantastic find. We’re yet to find someone who hasn’t enjoyed this zesty and fruity wine from the famous producer, Villa Maria. It’s bursting with the juiciest flavours of passionfruit, mango and lime zest  – perfect for bringing some flavour to a lively party. It’s also a match made in heaven with canapés of smoked salmon, baked goats’ cheese, and fresh burrata cheese with grilled peaches or zesty lime spiced prawns.

  • Edelzwicker Special Cuvée Joseph Cattin 2022, Alsace
    Edelzwicker Special Cuvée Joseph Cattin 2022
    Best crowd-pleasing white wine

    This wine is a find, and one of the most crowd-pleasing we’ve tasted. It will impress any wine buffs in the house, thanks to its exciting blend of alsace noble grapes: muscat, riesling, pinot gris and gewurztraminer.

    Bread and Butter chardonnay 2020/21, California
    Bread & Butter chardonnay 2020/21, California
    Best for pairing with soft cheese

    This is always a big hit every year, as a rich, oaked chardonnay just screams Christmas. It’s bursting with fresh citrus fruits, tropical fruits such as pineapple, and stone fruits like peaches – which develop into a delicious warm hug of vanilla – plus coconut, toast and butter. It’s a big, bold and rich white wine, so if you’re looking for something that packs a punch, this is for you.

  • Waitrose Blueprint English white
    Waitrose blueprint English dry white
    Best english white wine

    This wine is from Waitrose’s own label but it’s made by the incredibly talented winemaker at Denbies Estate in Surrey. And, not only is it great to support the English wine industry, but when it’s this delicious and great value, you win all round.

    Villa Wolf gewurztraminer 2020
    Villa Wolf gewurztraminer 2020
    Best unique white wine

    Have you tried a gewurztraminer yet? If not, this is your chance. This wine is one of our favourite Christmas wines. It’s off-dry so expect some sweetness, yet it’s fresh and aromatic, too, like an exotic lychee and rose bomb.

  • The Society’s Exhibition Saint Aubin blanc 2021
    The Society’s Exhibition Saint Aubin blanc 2021
    Best white Burgundy wine

    Christmas is all about white Burgundy, as it’s warming, round and complex. It’s also a delicious pairing for the famed festive dinner. Plus, white Burgundy wine can be super expensive, so this is a steal for under £20.

    Château de la Mulonniere Savennieres effet papillon 2015
    Château de la mulonniere savennieres effet papillon
    Best for gifting

    Now, this wine is special. Made with chenin blanc grapes from the Loire Valley in France, it’s a stunning wine and something to look forward to over the Christmas period. It has notes of tropical fruits and green apples that give way to honey-roasted nuts, peaches, hay, truffled mushrooms and more.

  • Iname Vigneti di Foscarino Soave classico 2021
    Iname vigneti di foscarino Soave classico 2021
    Best luxury white wine

    We all deserve a little treat for Christmas and this wine really is just that. It’s restrained yet rich and powerful – a perfect balancing act – and it has an incredibly alluring aroma of white flowers, pears, stone fruits, honey, nuts and dried Italian herbs. Think apricots drizzled in honey but more refined, with a little hint of festive spice. It has a clean, mineral, flint-like finish, which is seriously good, and is what the wine world would call “complex”. It’s damn right delicious, too – so go on, treat yourself.

    Louis Jadot Chablis cellier du valvan 2021
    Louis Jadot Chablis cellier du valvan 2021
    Best for pairing with seafood

    What could be better than a bright Chablis from a dependable producer like Louis Jadot for pairing with seafood on the big day? The soils of Chablis were once an ancient seabed, which imparts a flinty and saline note to the wine, the perfect partner to all those delicious seafood delights that Christmas has to offer.

Move over reds, because we’re dreaming of a white Christmas this year when it comes to wine, and with the festive season fast approaching, there’s one question on everyone’s lips: “What’s the best white wine to serve?”

Whether you’re planning a Christmas party, hosting the festive feast, or you’re just looking for that perfect wine to treat yourself, the never-ending options can be a little daunting.

To help you choose, we’re sharing our fabulous white wine recommendations for the festive period, from excellent-value wines under £10 to wines that exude luxury.

For the perfect Christmas white wine, we looked for something a little special but also affordable. A festive white wine should not only be delicious but serve to enhance the flavours of the pigs in blankets, seafood platters, roasted meats, cheese, charcuterie and more.

It’s hard to please everyone at Christmas, so here we present a range of white wines that will impress even the most self-proclaimed wine connoisseur – every family has one!

Some of the Christmas white wines we taste tested for our review – a hard job eh?!

(Georgie Kinsella)

How we tested

All of these wines have been tried and tested with festive cheer in mind, so you can trust they’ll be delicious.

We were looking for a selection of wines that could please every taste, as well as every budget. An excellent Christmas wine should be exciting to drink, while also aiming to please all (or at least the vast majority) of your guests. Most importantly, it’s essential to have a wine that can pair with the best thing about Christmas – the feast! We’ve chosen some absolutely delectable food pairings for each wine to ensure that the festive spirit is at an all-time high. We hope you enjoy them.

The best white wines for Christmas 2023 are:

  • Best white wine for Christmas overall – Chateau Tanunda chardonnay 2020: £9.99, Waitrose.com
  • Best budget white wine for Christmas – Pecorino Terre di Chieti 2021: £8.49, Waitrosecellar.com
  • Best Christmas white wine for the vine connoisseur – Château de la Mulonniere Savennieres effet papillon: £19.99, Waitrosecellar.com
  • Best Christmas white wine for seafood and fish dishes – Louis Jadot Chablis cellier du valvan 2021: £24.65, Vinvm.co.uk

Chateau Tanunda chardonnay 2020

  • Best: White wine overall
  • Bottle size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Region: Barossa, Australia

This is our best buy as it’s cracking value, with the complexity of a white Burgundy for a fraction of the price. Made by an iconic Barossa winery, this Australian chardonnay is bright and crisp, and has bags of flavour – think scented peaches and lime with a touch of cashew nut, fig and vanilla. It’s restrained and quite beautiful, which is everything you would want for a Christmas white wine.

Continue reading...

Pecorino Terre di Chieti 2021

  • Best: Budget white wine
  • Bottle size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Region: Abruzzo, Italy

This Italian white wine pops up everywhere and is easy going, fruity and excellent value for money. It’s fresh, with bright notes of lemon and tropical fruits, and a fantastic wine to have in the fridge, seeing as it’s an easy crowd pleaser.

This pecorino is lovely matched with pasta dishes, crudités and picky nibbles. Most importantly, it’s a perfect wine to serve when more guests have arrived than you expected.

Continue reading...

Lauren Miguel noctures viogner IGP pays d’oc

  • Best: Value white wine
  • Bottle size: 75cl
  • ABV: 13%
  • Region: Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Peaches and cream for Christmas? Yes please! This wine is both really special and great value for money. It’s perfumed and aromatic, and bursting with honeysuckle and apricots. It really does taste of peaches and cream too, with an almost savoury, herby finish.

A viognier is a lovely choice for Christmas because it has a richer weight and taste than other white wines. It also makes quite a delectable pairing with roast chicken or turkey, as the herby notes make a great match for any herbs in your tasty roast.

The best when it comes to value for money, this bottle comes in at under £10 while being a pretty special wine for the festive period.

Continue reading...

Villa Maria private vin sauvignon blanc 2021/22 Marlborough

  • Best: White wine for Christmas parties
  • Bottle size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Region: Marlborough, New Zealand

This New Zealand sauvignon blanc is a fantastic find. We’re yet to find someone who hasn’t enjoyed this zesty and fruity wine from the famous producer, Villa Maria. It’s bursting with the juiciest flavours of passionfruit, mango and lime zest  – perfect for bringing some flavour to a lively party. It’s also a match made in heaven with canapés of smoked salmon, baked goats’ cheese, and fresh burrata cheese with grilled peaches or zesty lime spiced prawns.

A great wine to take to festive Christmas parties when you have no clue what to bring.

Continue reading...

Edelzwicker Special Cuvée Joseph Cattin 2022

  • Best: Crowd-pleasing white wine
  • Bottle size: 75cl
  • ABV: 13%
  • Region: Alsace, France

This wine is a find, and one of the most crowd-pleasing we’ve tasted. It will impress any wine buffs in the house, thanks to its exciting blend of alsace noble grapes: muscat, riesling, pinot gris and gewurztraminer.

This is a dry, light and easy-going wine that has a delicious fresh rose, stone fruit and spicy, warming taste. Brilliantly made, it has plenty of freshness to pair with a range of Christmas foods.

Continue reading...

Bread & Butter chardonnay 2020/21, California

  • Best: For pairing with soft cheese
  • Bottle size: 75cl
  • ABV: 13.5%
  • Region: California, United States

This is always a big hit every year, as a rich, oaked chardonnay just screams Christmas. It’s bursting with fresh citrus fruits, tropical fruits such as pineapple, and stone fruits like peaches – which develop into a delicious warm hug of vanilla – plus coconut, toast and butter. It’s a big, bold and rich white wine, so if you’re looking for something that packs a punch, this is for you.

Open this bottle when wrapping presents by the fire, alongside a board of soft creamy cheeses like Chaource, brie or delice de bourgogne. 

Continue reading...

Waitrose blueprint English dry white

  • Best: English white wine
  • Bottle size: 75cl
  • ABV: 11.5%
  • Region: Surrey, United Kingdom

This wine is from Waitrose’s own label but it’s made by the incredibly talented winemaker at Denbies Estate in Surrey. And, not only is it great to support the English wine industry, but when it’s this delicious and great value, you win all round.

This wine is light, elegant and easy to drink, and one to try if  you like an aromatic sauvignon blanc. With lashings of fruit like zesty lime, grapefruit, English apples and lychees, it will not disappoint. It will be particularly delicious with a light starter like asparagus, goats cheese and honey.

Continue reading...

Villa Wolf gewurztraminer 2020

  • Best: Unique white wine
  • Bottle size: 75cl
  • ABV: 11.5%
  • Region: Pfalz, Germany

Have you tried a gewurztraminer yet? If not, this is your chance. This wine is one of our favourite Christmas wines. It’s off-dry so expect some sweetness, yet it’s fresh and aromatic, too, like an exotic lychee and rose bomb.

The producer Ernst Wolf states that drinking this is “like lying on a bed of roses”, which sounds like it would be perfect after having a full house over Christmas.

Gewurztraminer can handle delicious Asian meals or dishes with some spice. So, if you’re fed up with turkey, grab a bottle of this with a Thai takeaway and you will not be disappointed. This wine will also be scrumptious with honey-glazed roasted ham – a perfect boxing day treat.

Continue reading...

The Society’s Exhibition Saint Aubin blanc 2021

  • Best: White Burgundy wine
  • Bottle size: 75cl
  • ABV: 13%
  • Region: Burgundy, France

Christmas is all about white Burgundy, as it’s warming, round and complex. It’s also a delicious pairing for the famed festive dinner. Plus, white Burgundy wine can be super expensive, so this is a steal for under £20.

This chardonnay is rich and elegant with juicy stone fruits and subtle vanilla and butterscotch undertones owing to being matured in lightly toasted barrels. It’s a gem! The wine is perfect with roast chicken and vegetables ladled with butter, while it will also be delicious with a wide range of Christmas dishes, including cheese boards, prawns, turkey and lobster.

If you’re feeling extra special, pair it with smoked salmon and creme fraiche blinis or warmed camembert and crusty bread, as the warmth of the wine will complement these canapés.

Continue reading...

Château de la mulonniere savennieres effet papillon

  • Best: For gifting
  • Bottle size: 75cl
  • ABV: 14.16%
  • Region: Loire Valley, France

Now, this wine is special. Made with chenin blanc grapes from the Loire Valley in France, it’s a stunning wine and something to look forward to over the Christmas period. It has notes of tropical fruits and green apples that give way to honey-roasted nuts, peaches, hay, truffled mushrooms and more.

We think the main thing to remember here is that you want to let the wine show off, so pair it with something delicate like roast chicken or grilled monkfish. It would make a lovely present for a wine-loving friend, too.

Continue reading...

Iname vigneti di foscarino Soave classico 2021

  • Best: Luxury white wine
  • Bottle size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Region: Italy

We all deserve a little treat for Christmas and this wine really is just that. It’s restrained yet rich and powerful – a perfect balancing act – and it has an incredibly alluring aroma of white flowers, pears, stone fruits, honey, nuts and dried Italian herbs. Think apricots drizzled in honey but more refined, with a little hint of festive spice. It has a clean, mineral, flint-like finish, which is seriously good, and is what the wine world would call “complex”. It’s damn right delicious, too – so go on, treat yourself.

It isn’t cheap, so probably best if you have a small group over for dinner. Otherwise, hide it in the cupboard and keep it for yourself. Enjoy with a pasta dish on Christmas Eve, or with seafood or fish dishes on the big day.

Continue reading...

Louis Jadot Chablis cellier du valvan 2021

  • Best: For pairing with seafood
  • Bottle size: 750ml
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Region: Burgundy, France

What could be better than a bright Chablis from a dependable producer like Louis Jadot for pairing with seafood on the big day? The soils of Chablis were once an ancient seabed, which imparts a flinty and saline note to the wine, the perfect partner to all those delicious seafood delights that Christmas has to offer.

This Louis Jadot gem offers fresh white flowers, apricot, lemon and bruised apple, and toasty notes with a zippy stone minerality. It’s rounded with a softer acidity that’s lovely with lobster in butter. Perfect as an aperitif or with a seafood platter, it will also be great with roast chicken.

Continue reading...

The verdict: White wines for Christmas

Given the smorgasbord of festive eats, we would recommend the Chateau Tanunda chardonnay as our overall best white wine for Christmas, as it’s delicious and fresh, and fantastic value for under £10. However, the festive season is all about spoiling each other, and for that special seasonal treat, we would buy the Iname vigenti di foscarino soave classico 2021, or the luxe Bread & Butter chardonnay, both of which are guaranteed to muster that Christmas spirit.

Looking for more recommendations for the table? Read our guide to the best Christmas crackers 2023

