You can now get this award-winning red wine from Perfect Cellar for less than £20

Winemaking has been a part of our culture and society since as far back as 6000 BC. Over this great lineage, the process has unsurprisingly evolved and diversified into one of the biggest industries in the food and drink sector. But, with that, some of the traditions associated with vino can often be lost.

That’s why, when we find a bottle that clearly takes pride in the art of winemaking, we get excited – and this Italian red wine from Perfect Cellar is just the ticket.

Courtesy of Tenute Ca’Botta, an innovative winery in northern Italy’s Veneto region, this bottle is one that will truly dazzle your guests at your next dinner party. With a careful combination of complementary grapes and a special winemaking technique, it makes for a diverse and unique taste.

It’s also surprisingly great value for money – and now, you can get it for even cheaper thanks to Perfect Cellar’s exclusive discount for The Independent readers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Tenute Ca ‘Botta costa rossa valpolicella ripasso doc superiore: Was £21.95, now £19.76 Perfectcellar.com

Vintage: 2017

2017 Grape: Corvina

Corvina Region: Veneto

Veneto ABV: 14.5%

This wine uses a combination of hand-picked corvina veronese, rondinella and corvinone grapes, which are left to dry using a traditional ripasso method, meaning they are doubly fermented and able to reach higher levels of sugar and phenolic concentration. And if that wasn’t enough, the wine is then aged in small French barrels, in order to add further complexity and depth.

With such careful and time-consuming production, it comes with little surprise that this wine is an award winner – securing the Decanter World Wine Awards silver medal. A reassuring fact that guarantees a delicious glass of wine.

As for its taste, the red wine boasts notes of cherries, green herbs, prunes, and black pepper for a robust mouth feel while still maintaining a fruity elegance. The hints of almonds, bitter chocolate, warming kirsch liqueur and fresh loganberries also make it an excellent pairing wine. The producers recommended sampling it with everything from red meats and mushroom dishes to strong cheeses.

