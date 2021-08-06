A glass of Champagne is the epitome of celebration, whether it’s an anniversary with your significant other, a birthday toast, job promotion or other milestones.

Thanks to its luxury status, the French beverage is an indulgent, and often expensive treat. However, there’s plenty of deals on right now at both supermarkets including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons, and wine specialists such as Laithwaite’s and Majestic.

We’ve handpicked the best deals, which range from individual bottles to cases of six or 12, that are perfect for dinner parties, BBQs or celebrating seeing friends and family.

Featuring some of the most well-recognised Champagne makers, including Laurent-Perrier, Taittinger and Veuve Clicquot, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while bagging a bargain.

For tried and tested bottles of bubbly, check out our ​​guide to the best champagne bottles to celebrate with on any occasion too.

Read more:

Laurent-Perrier brut NV magnum, 12%, 150cl: Was £86. Now £64.50, Waitrosecellar.com

(Waitrose)

At Waitrose, you’ll find 25 per cent off a curated selection of wines across its Champagne collection. Splashing out on a bottle of Laurent-Perrier is the perfect way to celebrate with a partner, for an anniversary, or to mark a friend or family member’s birthday. Infused with hints of citrus and stone fruit, it’s been aged for three years and is a pretty impressive saving, and what better time to indulge?

Buy now

Morrisons the best brut premier cru Champagne, 12%, 75cl: Was £21, now £19, Morrisons.com

(Morrisons)

For a more affordable option, try Morrison's in-house Champagne that has all the refined taste of a bottle of bubbly without breaking the bank. With notes of citrus and apple crumble, it's a premier cru blend, from one of only 42 villages out of the 319 allowed to grow Champagne grapes in the region.

Buy now

G.H. Mumm cordon rouge brut NV, 12%, 75cl: Was £36, now £27, Waitrosecellar.com

(Waitrose)

If you love your bubbly, there’s 20 per cent off this bottle of G.H. Mumm cordon rouge brut NV, which boasts a palette of apricots, peaches, pineapple and citrus fruits. Champagne prices often vary greatly, so if you’re looking to spend less than £30 for a fizzy treat, this is a great affordable option.

Buy now

Laithwaite Champagne cuvée anniversaire brut, 2002, 12%, 75cl, case of 12: Was £599.98, now £503.88, Laithwaites.co.uk

(Laithwaites)

If you’re planning a party, or simply want to stock up on your favourite bottle of bubbly, a case of 12 is the ultimate indulgence. Earning the title of the best celebratory bottle in our guide to the best Champagnes, our reviewer said: “The end result is a vintage champagne that is rich, elegant and creamy with notes of plump Italian lemons and a toasty, honeyed finish. If you’ve also got a special anniversary coming up this year, this is the one to celebrate it with.”

Buy now

Taittinger brut prestige rose, 75cl: Was £40, now £34.99, Asda.com

(Asda)

Looking for fruity flavours in your next glass of bubble? Try this Taittinger brut prestige rosé that has notes of red summer fruits, wild strawberry and raspberry, for an elegant but flavourful palette. Asda recommends this as “the perfect summer aperitif” suggesting to pair it with fruit-based desserts and cheeses.

Buy now

Veuve Clicquot brut champagne, 12%, 75cl, case of 6: Was £281.94, now £251.94, Majestic.co.uk

(Majestic)

When you buy a case of six of the classic Veuve Clicquot brut champagne, you can save £30 at wine retailer Majestic. Synonymous with luxury, it has a world-famous flavour of lemon, orange peel and green apples that are the perfect companion with canapés. Stock up your stash while it’s on offer, or split a case with friends.

Buy now

Perrier-Jouët Champagne grand brut, 12%, 75cl: Was £45, now £35, Sainsburys.com

(Sainsbury's)

Next time you’re doing a weekly shop at Sainsbury’s don’t miss out on this offer on a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Champagne. With a history that dates as far back as 1846, it has a fresh taste thanks to the white flower and yellow fruit that the supermarket describes as a “perfect introduction to the Maison Perrier-Jouët House’s wine style.”

Buy now

​​Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on food and drink, try the links below:

Not sure where to start with lambrusco wine? These are the best sparkling reds to try right now

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.