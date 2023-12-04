Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Let’s be real, New Year’s Eve can be a mixed bag. It’s either a jubilant night of decadence, loved ones and celebrating, or it’s a night on the sofa with Jools and the remnants of a Lindt chocolate reindeer. Either way, a glass of the best champagne can make it better.

The archetypal celebration drink, champagne has well and truly earned its place as the top-tier tipple to mark special occasions. Produced to exacting standards, governed by strict regulations, and overseen by growers, houses, and brands that have been in the business for centuries, it, of course, doesn’t come cheap. But with prices ranging from an incredibly reasonable £20 up to a few thousand, it’s useful to know what exactly you’re paying for.

Not a wine-buff? Don’t worry, we’ve gone into detail on what some of the most commonly used terms and descriptors mean – from brut to dosage – so you know what style will best suit you.

With New Year’s celebrations running the gamut from black-tie dinners to chasing the night bus home after a night with your best friends, we’ve gone for a range of champagnes to suit most moods and budgets.

How we tested

A selection of the best champagnes we tested (Claire Dodd)

Balance, aroma, mouthfeel, smooth and beautiful bubbles, and a lasting finish are key to a great champagne, whatever the style. Having chilled all our bottles to their ideal temperatures – between 6C to 10C – we poured each into a tulip-shaped champagne glass and assessed each on their colour, nose, size and quality of their bubbles, as well as taste profile and value for money.

The best champagnes for New Year’s Eve 2023 are: