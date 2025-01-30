If your wine rack is in need of a top-up now that Dry January is over, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve tracked down the best wine deals on top-rated vinos.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect bottle of red to sip during cosy evenings in front of the TV or need a crisp white to accompany a fish dish at your next dinner party, we’ve found some real corkers.

Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about the rosé, either – who says you have to wait for warm summer days to enjoy a glass of the pink stuff?

Whichever option takes your fancy, when it comes to sniffing out top bargains, we pride ourselves on bringing you the best of the bunch, with wine offers to suit most palates and budgets.

With excellent savings on bottles from around the world, you’re spoilt for choice this month, as supermarkets and specialist retailers are dishing out the discounts.

These wine deals might not stick around for long, though, so, now’s the time to discover a new quaffable favourite for less. Chin chin.

Read more: The best champagne deals

The best wine deals for February 2025 are:

Château d’Esclans Whispering Angel rosé, 2023: Was £23.95, now £21.45, Perfectcellar.com

Was £23.95, now £21.45, Perfectcellar.com Pasqua Y by 11 minutes rosé, 2020, case of six: Was £137.94, now £101.94, Majestic.co.uk

Was £137.94, now £101.94, Majestic.co.uk The Guv'nor, Spain: Was £59.94, now £44.94, Majestic.co.uk

Château d’Esclans Whispering Angel rosé, 2023: Was £23.95, now £21.45, Perfectcellar.com

open image in gallery ( Perfect Cellar )

Of all the rosés out there, Whispering Angel is one of the most talked about – it’s even had singer Adele’s seal of approval. Said to feature notes of strawberries and cherries, it should pack quite a punch.

Pasqua Y by 11 minutes rosé, 2020, case of six: Was £137.94, now £101.94, Majestic.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Majestic )

Hailing from an award-winning winery, this rosé blends corvina, trebbiano di lugana, syrah and carmenére grapes, resulting in “vivid citrus and white flowers, with gentle vanilla and toasted notes” according to our reviewer, who included this bottle in their guide to the best rosés. “It’s seductively soft and subtle, with perfect structure, freshness, and sophistication,” our wine buff added. Right now, you can save more than £35 on a case of six.

open image in gallery ( Majestic )

Right now you can save 25 per cent on this delicious and indulgent red wine. This wine is a real crowd-pleaser in it’s home country of Spain, made from Tempranillo grapes picked from all across the landscape. It is said to be bold, fruity and refreshingly modern.

The Ned sauvignon blanc: Was £11.99, now £7.99, Waitrosecellar.com

open image in gallery ( Majestic )

Our favourite budget buy white wine is now even more affordable thanks to an additional discount of more than 30 per cent. Our expert loved how light and crispy it was on the palette. “Zero bitterness, beautiful green strokes of gooseberry, kiwi, lime and lemongrass, and an exquisite light crispness – delish,” they wrote.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

For the true vino-lovers out there, we’ve rounded up the best pét nats